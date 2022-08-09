Anthony Albanese slammed for taking vacation after just three months as PM

An excited young woman has slammed Anthony Albanese for taking a vacation less than three months after being elected Prime Minister.

Mr Albanese announced last Friday that he would take a holiday in Australia from August 6-14.

Mr Albanese defended the holiday, calling it the ‘first break I’ve had this year’, but Sydney’s ‘Go Woke or Go Broke’ online political commentator wondered why he needed the holiday – at barely 11 weeks after his appointment. minister.

Scroll down for video.

Anthony Albanese (pictured with partner Jodie Haydon) has been slammed for taking a vacation after spending just three months as Prime Minister and ‘jet-setting’ to summits abroad

“Must be nice, Anthony Albanese is taking a vacation,” she said.

“How long has he been in office, three or four months?

“If it was Scott Morrison there would be an outcry, but because it’s untouchable, Albo, nobody cares.”

Albanian supporters and critics clashed in the comments below the video, with some calling Australia’s prime minister’s notable absence from overseas summits and others saying he is already delivering on his campaign promises.

Online political commentator ‘Go Woke or Go Broke’ (above) said ‘it must be nice’ for Albanese to take a vacation after just three months as prime minister

“Well (he) did more in three weeks than Scomo did in nine years,” one person wrote.

“The whole jet set has worn him out and needs a break,” said another.

“Anthony Overseasie,” wrote another.

“Albo has been doing his job since day one, not saying ‘it’s not my job,’” another said.

During an ABC radio interview announcing his vacation, the Prime Minister said: ‘I’ll be on leave next week, traveling around Australia, taking a little break – the first break I’ve had this year.

“And Richard Marles will do a great job, I’m sure, in my absence as Acting Prime Minister.”

During the interview, Mr Albanese also took the opportunity to take a look at Scott Morrison’s infamous Hawaiian trip during the 2019-2020 Black Summer Bushfires.

“People didn’t even know if Michael McCormick was the caretaker prime minister and at the time they weren’t saying where he was,” he said.

“I just think it was a very reckless decision that added to the controversy, which I think was pretty pointless if it had been treated differently.”

Commentators under the video called Mr Albanese ‘Albanese Overseasie’ after his various trips to overseas summits

Conservative Sky News host Chris Kenny also slammed the Prime Minister on Monday for going on vacation in the first 100 days in the top job, saying the PM had done it all.

“So this week’s question is where is Albo?” We do not know. The Prime Minister is on holiday this week somewhere in this great country,’ he said on his show, Kenny on Media.

Mr Albanese bragged about his ‘busy first fortnight’ of the 47th Parliament where he introduced a slew of new legislation in line with election promises

‘Why is he on vacation? He hasn’t even held the highest position for 100 days yet.

“Most politicians like to tell us what they achieved in their first 100 days. Albanese still has three weeks before reaching that milestone, and what is he going to say?

“He managed to take a vacation during his first 100 days as prime minister,” he continued.

‘Now we have a country facing an energy crisis, an inflation crisis, a looming mortgage squeeze crisis, labor shortages, continued indigenous disadvantage exacerbated by the removal of alcohol bans and cashless welfare cards, and we have a Prime Minister taking a vacation in his first 100 days.

However, Mr Albanese took the opportunity last Friday to brag about his “busy first fortnight” of the 47th Parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles (above) is acting Prime Minister until Mr Albanese returns to work on August 14

“Aged care reforms have been turned into law. We introduced a bill providing for 10 days of paid leave in the event of family and domestic violence. The Treasurer provided an important economic update,” he tweeted.

“We have made progress on the voice of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Parliament. Our climate bill has passed the House of Representatives.

“We have appointed officials for the review of the posture and structure of the defense forces. And the National Cabinet met to coordinate our response to the pandemic.