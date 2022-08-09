News
Australian healthcare system strained by record number of COVID patients as Omicron surges
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The number of Australians admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 hit a record high of around 5,450 on Monday, official data shows, as the spread of new, highly contagious Omicron subvariants strains the health system. nationwide health.
The figure has increased since late June as the BA.4 and BA.5 strains have become dominant as they can evade immune protection, either through vaccination or previous infection, while some experts say the latter can be as infectious as measles.
The number of people hospitalized is the highest since the emergence of the coronavirus, surpassing January’s peak of 5,390 during the first wave of Omicron infections. The daily death toll also rose, surpassing 100 on Saturday for the first time.
AUSTRALIA SEES RISE IN COVID DEATHS WITH OMICRON OUTBREAK
More than 1,000 nursing homes have suffered outbreaks, the government said, as the elderly are largely affected.
With several aged care centers struggling with staff shortages, support for defense personnel at these facilities is to be extended until the end of September, Defense Minister Richard Marles has said.
“It’s an extreme measure and it’s fair to describe it like that,” he told ABC television. “Given the number of outbreaks we have right now, it’s the right thing to do.”
Many frontline workers in hospitals are also sick or in isolation, adding to the health crisis.
In a harsh winter with both COVID-19 and the flu virus circulating, authorities recommended the use of indoor masks and urgent booster doses of vaccine, while telling businesses to allow work from home.
NEW ZEALAND’S COVID DEATH RATE AT RECORD LEVEL IN WAKE OF OMICRON WAVE
Australia, one of the most vaccinated countries against COVID-19, gave two doses to about 95% of people over the age of 16, although only about 71% received boosters.
Still, its tally of around 9.13 million infections and 11,181 deaths was lower than many developed economies.
Fox
News
Hyde5: Eagles WR responds to enthusiasm over Tyreek Hill’s practice catch with video of his own
A lot was made on social media about Tyreek Hill running by Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay on the first play of their joint practice Wednesday. Too much? Philadelphia receiver AJ Brown thought so with some reason.
This came on a drill where quarterbacks threw to receivers working one-on-one against cornerbacks. No lines. No safeties. No one else on the field at all. Quarterbacks and receivers typically win that matchup – no matter the matchup.
Throw in Hill, maybe the toughest one-on-one battle in the NFL, and it’s a mismatch. His speed won. He doesn’t need social media to go crazy over his play to confirm his talent. But as Brown tweeted in response to the enthusiasm over Hill’s win against Slay: “Now show us cooking y’all corners.”
He then posted video of a couple plays in the same drill where he competed against … Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard:
What to make of this? Nothing at all. It’s a practice where cornerbacks are at a disadvantage. Hill’s speed is noticeable. He made several down-the-field catches in the 11-on-11 scrimmage against the Eagles defense on Wednesday.
You look for context in practice. The lines going up against each other in a scrimmage mean something. The one-on-one drills of cornerback against receiver? Not so much beyond a good workout.
The added context is Hill beat Slay on the very first play on the field in front of where fans and media sat. So it got bigger play. It also fed into the Camp Happy narrative around the Dolphins, where the enthusiasm quickly becomes overenthusiasm.
Remember the giddiness when Tua Tagovailoa completed a deep pass to Hill in a June workout? The context there is Hill beat cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in one-on-one coverage. Hill can’t be covered by anyone like that, and Igbinoghene is beaten by every quarterback-receiver combination.
2. The cancellation of the second day of a joint practice between Philadelphia and the Dolphins due to non-COVID illness on the Dolphins was fine with a lot of people on both sides. The skirmish that broke out in the practice had some on edge. The melee between Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday on the second day of their practice explained why. The Eagles players already were upset because they played a game Sunday in Cleveland, flew home, and had to fly to Miami on Tuesday for the workouts. Many were fine the second day was cancelled.
3. The NFL can’t penalize Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for his dumb helmet-swinging in the fight against the Bengals. There’s no NFL refs. No discipline being wielded like in a game. Who knows what led up to the fight? It’s a bad look for Donald and for the league. But this isn’t the type of thing the NFL can suspend or fine players for. Its up to the team to do it, if they want (which they won’t to Donald).
4. The Dolphins must have a plan to get a better back-up tackle. Best guesses generally come from the background of the coaching staff. Mike McDaniel knows San Francisco and offensive coordinator Frank Smith was the offensive line coach of the Los Angeles Rams.
5. If Bill Belichick in a UFC belt doesn’t make you smile, you’re having a bad day.
()
News
What are the options of the Chief Minister of Jharkhand now
New Delhi:
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will seek swift legal and policy action after he was disqualified as a lawmaker for entering into a mining contract with the state government despite his tenure.
Here are the 5 best possibilities
-
The governor – following the election commission’s report after the BJP plea hearings – will announce the disqualification, sources told NDTV. This means that Mr. Soren loses his membership in the assembly. He and his cabinet will then have to resign. The government can be reconstituted. But can Hemant Soren immediately take over the prime minister’s chair? Generally, it is not necessary to be already an MP for this. So the simple answer is yes.
-
There is a gray area. If a legislator is disqualified under the anti-defection law, he cannot be a minister until he is re-elected as an MP. Will this precedent apply here? In Mr. Soren’s case, the disqualification does not fall under the anti-defection law. Here Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act applies, whose key question – should he first be re-elected? — has not yet been decided by any constitutional court.
-
After the vacancy of the seat of Mr. Soren, the electoral commission must organize a partial election within six months. Mr. Soren can challenge and reclaim the seat. But, if he is unable to be chief minister until then, the JMM-Congress alliance may have to elect someone else as president. And Hemant Soren can come back later as chief minister. He could have had worse. According to the law, an MP guilty of a conflict of interest can even be banned from running for office for up to five years, according to experts. Sources say Mr Soren is not receiving this punishment.
-
Politically too, it is not such a straight line. Weakened by the turn of events, Hemant Soren may have to appease some factions. There were already allegations that the BJP was trying to overthrow the government, after three JMM lawmakers were caught with Rs 50 lakh cash in Bengal. The BJP has denied these allegations. These MPs said they were in Kolkata to buy sarees. But much has been read between the lines, especially with the BJP’s recent return to power in Maharashtra after a coup in the Shiv Sena.
-
While Hemant Soren resolves his individual issues, the JMM-Congress may have to prove his majority in the House. The assembly has 82 members, of which the JMM has 30, the Congress 17 – an easy majority of 47. Moreover, it enjoys the support of a few others. The BJP leads the opposition with 25 members, according to the Vidhan Sabha website. But the fiasco of MPs with cash in Bengal shows the math may not be as simple as it looks on paper. The BJP calls for midterm polls “for moral reasons”. But the minister and leader of Congress Alamgir Alam ruled out any threat against the government: “Hemant Soren continues to be our leader”.
ndtv
News
8 Best Movies on Amazon Prime You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The Amazon Prime Video library has thousands of titles you can stream at any time. Even with all those options, you might feel like you’re struggling to find something to watch. It’s understandable; there are just so many movies and shows out there that it can be tough to separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to finding fresh entertainment. Here are eight of our favorite movies on Amazon Prime that you may not have heard of yet, but we think you should definitely check out!
Also Read: Hindi Dubbed South Indian Movies On Amazon Prime
1. The Golden Compass (2007) – Movies on Amazon Prime
If you’re in the mood for an epic fantasy adventure, The Golden Compass is the perfect movie for you. Starring Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig. This film is based on the first book in Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy. The story follows Lyra, a young girl who lives in a parallel universe where everyone has a daemon or animal companion. When Lyra’s friend Roger goes missing, she sets out on a journey to find him with the help of her daemon Pantalaimon.
2. Nobody (2021) – Movies on Amazon Prime
If you are in the mood for a mind-bending psychological thriller, then check out one of the best movies on Amazon Prime called ‘Nobody’. This film stars Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, an unassuming father, and a husband who’s taken for granted by everyone in his life. When Hutch is robbed one night, he decides not to fight back or call the police. But this decision sets off a chain of events that leads him down a dark path.
3. The Blind Side (2009) – Movies on Amazon Prime
You may have seen The Blind Side (2009) starring Sandra Bullock, but you may not know that it’s based on a true story. Michael Oher (played by Quinton Aaron) was a homeless teenager who was taken in by a wealthy family, the Tuohys. Leigh Anne Tuohy (played by Bullock) saw something in Michael and helped him develop his skills in football. He eventually went on to play for the Baltimore Ravens.
4. Journey To The Center Of The Earth (2008)
If you’re looking for a family-friendly movie that’s both entertaining and educational, Journey to the Center of the Earth is a great choice. The film follows a group of scientists. They travel deep into the earth’s core in an effort to find out what happened to a missing colleague. Along the way, they encounter all sorts of obstacles and dangers but ultimately reach their destination safely. This film is sure to thrill and delight viewers of all ages.
5. Life Of Pi (2012) – Movies on Amazon Prime
Life of Pi is a heartwarming story about a boy named Pi who gets stranded on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger. The movie is visually stunning, and the acting is top-notch. Life of Pi is based on a best-selling novel. It’s one of the few movies that’s actually better than the book.
6. The Time Machine (2002)
If you’re in the mood for a time-traveling adventure, The Time Machine is the perfect movie for you. Based on the 1895 novel by H.G. Wells. The Time Machine tells the story of a scientist who invents the time machine and travels to the future to find out what has become of humanity. Along the way, he discovers that the world is not as it seems and that he must fight to save humanity from destruction.
7. About Time (2013) – Movies on Amazon Prime
If you’re looking for a feel-good movie that will make you laugh, cry, and think, then About Time is the perfect film for you. This 2013 romantic comedy stars Domhnall Gleeson as Tim. A man who discovers he has the ability to travel through time. Throughout the movie, Tim uses his power to try and improve his life and the lives of those around him. About Time is a heartwarming story about family and the love to cherish every moment.
8. The Lost City Of Z (2016) – Movies on Amazon Prime
The Lost City of Z is a 2016 film directed by James Gray and based on the 2009 book of the same name by David Grann. The film stars Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Tom Holland. The Lost City of Z tells the true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who disappeared while searching for a lost city in the Amazon jungle in 1925. The film was a critical and commercial success, with many praising its direction, acting, cinematography, and production design.
In conclusion, these are eight underrated movies on Amazon Prime you may have never heard of. These films are all different in genre and style, but they are all excellent examples of what the streaming service has to offer. So next time you’re looking for something new to watch, be sure to check out one of these titles.
The post 8 Best Movies on Amazon Prime You’ve Probably Never Heard Of appeared first on MEWS.
News
Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech alleging patent infringement on Covid vaccine
Moderna said Friday it was suing Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging the two companies copied Moderna’s technology to make its Covid Comirnaty vaccine.
“We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech illegally copied Moderna’s inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission,” Moderna Chief Legal Officer Shannon Thyme Klinger said in a statement.
The patent infringement suits were filed in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts and the Düsseldorf Regional Court in Germany, according to a press release.
Moderna said it filed patents between 2010 and 2016 for its mRNA technology, which was key in the company’s creation of its own Covid vaccine. The company alleges that Pfizer and BioNTech then copied this same technology for Comirnaty.
“We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented in the decade before the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the CEO of the company, Stéphane Bancel.
“This foundational platform, which we started building in 2010, along with our patented work on coronaviruses in 2015 and 2016, has enabled us to produce a safe and highly effective Covid-19 vaccine in record time after outbreak. of the pandemic.
Bancel said the company continues to use the technology to develop treatments for influenza and HIV, as well as autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases and rare forms of cancer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
nbcnews
News
Loons looking for more goals out of striker Mender Garcia than his predecessor, Adrien Hunou
Mender Garcia and Adrien Hunou will adjoin in Minnesota United history, but the two players show clear contrasts.
The interwoven connection: Garcia immediately filled one of three high-priced Designated Player slot vacated when Hunou was transferred to French club Angers in late June. The Loons moved Hunou back to his home country and took another bet on a Colombian attacker.
If it is an upgrade or not will be determined by goals scored.
How Garcia and Hunou go about that shows a division.
In 35 games since May 2021, Hunou never fully embraced or executed a willingness to be the front man, outwardly saying he liked to be a member of the band. He didn’t score enough last season, wasn’t quite a fit in manager Adrian Heath’s system throughout and saw his chances to play evaporate this season.
When asked about his preferred position Wednesday, Garcia didn’t hesitate: striker.
“I think my position is clear,” Garcia said through a translation from club employee Gaby Lozada. “… Even though I can do the wing well because of my power. I can do it quickly. I have a lot of characteristics that help me (be) successful in that position.”
Heath played Garcia next to incumbent striker Luis Amarilla briefly in the Loons’ 2-1 victory over Austin on Saturday before Amarilla was subbed off for the final 10-plus minutes and Garcia went up top.
Hunou wore No. 23 in homage to Michael Jordan and Garcia wears No. 28 to match the day he was born in October 1998, but he admitted the number he really wanted was 9, the number associated with the striker position. That digit is taken by incumbent Amarilla, who has eight goals in 1,688 minutes this season.
Before Garcia arrived, Heath said he asked his new piece where he was willing to play and the answer was anywhere. Heath projected that Garcia, 23, possesses some of the best speed not only on the Loons but throughout MLS, while Hunou, 28, wasn’t running past many foes.
“I’m a player with good movements, diagonals, and that helps a lot,” Garcia said.
Hunou scored a goal every 179 minutes in his four previous seasons in France’s well-respected Ligue 1. Then the Frenchman scored once every 262 minutes in Minnesota.
Garcia scored a goal every 264 minutes in his four years with Once Caldas in Colombia’s lesser-regarded Primera A league. In the middle of that four-year span, Garcia was limited to 375 minutes played across 12 games (three starts) in 2020. He scored only twice.
“I wasn’t in a good football form,” he explained. “A lot of times, as a player, you have ups and downs. I wasn’t in favor of the coach. I think, more than anything, that was the reason. I kept training, never lowered my arms and now, I’ve had the opportunity to play more games and show, really, what I can do.”
Video of Garcia’s goals this season reveal a player getting into dangerous spots in the 18-yard box. Heath felt the need to encourage, even prod, Hunou to get into the box. Garcia showed a desire to be an alpha.
“I know completely where I need to be positioned as a (No. 9), so the wings can arrive with more ease from the back,” Garcia said. “… I know it from (head to toe). … It’s my true position … and I have to take advantage.”
That’s a display of Garcia’s moxie; Hunou was prim and polite.
It’s typical for new players to speak with local media members soon after their arrival in Minnesota; Hunou did it, then Garcia. Then they often are called on to chat after their first goal for the club. Lozada relayed that routine to Garcia after his 10-minute introductory session Wednesday, a few days before Minnesota plays Houston Dynamo at Allianz Field this weekend.
Garcia quickly replied, “So, Saturday.”
LOONS DESIGNATED PLAYERS, BY YEAR
2022
Emanuel Reynoso
Luis Amarilla
Adrien Hunou
Mender Garcia
2021
Reynoso
Hunou
Jan Gregus
2020
Reynoso
Gregus
2019
Gregus
Darwin Quintero
Angelo Rodriguez
Thomas Chacon*
2018
Quintero
Rodriguez
2017
None
* — Young Designated Player
News
Tavern on Rush on Chicago’s Gold Coast closes after 25 years – NBC Chicago
A popular restaurant on Chicago’s Gold Coast that has been a diner favorite for 25 years is closing soon – but it’s not due to retirement or pandemic hardship.
Instead, it’s because their lease is ending.
According to an announcement posted Thursday on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Tavern on Rush will be closing “for good” on January 1, 2023.
“The closure is strictly due to the end of our lease agreement with the landlord,” the post said. “We owe our decades of success to our loyal customers and hardworking staff, many of whom have been part of Tavern on Rush since its inception in April 1998.”
The steakhouse, at 1031 N. Rush St., is “known as the place to ‘see and be seen in Chicago,’” the post continues.
According to a 2020 article by Eater Chicago, Tavern on Rush is one of the top-grossing restaurants not only in Chicago but also nationally — at $12.8 million.
“Chicagoans are invited to dine with us in the coming months to celebrate and say goodbye to the Tavern family,” the post read. “The last day of service for Tavern on Rush will be New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31).”
NBC Chicago
Hyde5: Eagles WR responds to enthusiasm over Tyreek Hill’s practice catch with video of his own
How Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Can Plan For ERP Implementation
What are the options of the Chief Minister of Jharkhand now
8 Best Movies on Amazon Prime You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Zonda Receives Official License from OAM to Operate in Italy
Signs of Spiritual Awakening – 9 Essential Symptoms of Awakening
Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech alleging patent infringement on Covid vaccine
Loons looking for more goals out of striker Mender Garcia than his predecessor, Adrien Hunou
Tavern on Rush on Chicago’s Gold Coast closes after 25 years – NBC Chicago
What Is Cloud Computing, and How Can It Help You?
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Original Streaming Content is Taking Over