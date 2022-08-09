Avalanche (AVAX) and Stellar (XLM) Now Listed on Robinhood

Over the last 7 days, AVAX has increased in price by more than 30%.

Robinhood’s chief product officer Aparna Chennapragada has left the company.

Avalanche (AVAX) and Stellar (XLM) were added to the Robinhood cryptocurrency exchange’s list on Monday. Cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Chainlink (LINK) have recently been added to the platform. AVAX has been one of the most rapidly rising tokens in the last week. Over the last 7 days, it has increased in price by more than 30%.

There has also been a 40% increase in the 24-hour trading volume of XLM, which now stands at a total of $199.6 million. Stellar is now trading at a price of $0.132. It has a market value of more than $3.34 billion. The listing seems responsible for the XLM token’s rise in value over the last 24 hours. The price has risen by almost 15% in the previous week alone.

Only 15 Elite Tokens Made the List

The crypto exchange is well-known for its adherence to a standardized approach to launching new tokens. Robinhood introduced LINK support in July. Before then, it included Shiba Inu, Solana, and Polygon. For the time being, Robinhood only allows users to trade 15 crypto tokens.

Robinhood recently added options trading to its cash accounts. However, it said that only those who meet the eligibility requirements may use it. It was listed in the blog as one of the most desired features. The trading experience of users will be enhanced as a result.

Also in the last six months, Robinhood has rolled out a Brokerage Cash Sweep, stock financing, and many other products. After announcing intentions to slash roughly a quarter of its workforce, Robinhood’s chief product officer Aparna Chennapragada has left the company.

Recommended For You:

Bitcoin Is Driving the Growth of International Tourism in El Salvador