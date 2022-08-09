Bachelorette 2022 recap: Logan returns to Team Gabby in episode 5

Episode 5 of “The Bachelorette” opens with the group continuing their journey to find love in Bruges, Belgium: the perfect place to fall in love.

Rachel’s men prepare for their group date, but unfortunately Logan has decided that Bruges is actually the perfect place to break Rachel’s heart (again). Logan tells Rachel that he’s actually more interested in Gabby and can’t make the group date. The poor girl is understandably upset and says she feels like a failure as a Bachelorette.

Logan then visits Gabby in her room and tells her everything. He asks her if she would be interested in seeing where things are going, and Gabby says she needs some time to think about it.

Rendezvous with Rachel’s group: evening edition only

Rachel is too upset to accompany the men during the daytime portion of their group date; however, she still has an evening group date with her men, including Tino, Zach, Meatball, Ethan, and Tyler. She tells them about Logan’s situation and the guys are shocked.

Luckily the night turns and Rachel has a great relationship with the guys. Ethan gets major points by “checking in” with her to make sure she’s okay, but the band’s date boost ultimately goes to Tino who she continues to bond with.

Gabby’s group date

Meanwhile, Gabby takes Nate, Erich, Michael, Mario, Spencer and Jason for a day of exploring Bruges, eating waffles and playing soccer. Also, I suppose a date is never complete without a healthy game of rock, paper, scissors, fish slap. Yes, you read that right. The band played rock, paper, scissors, and if you lost you got a slap in the face with a fish. So romantic!

On the evening portion of the date, Logan shows up, much to the chagrin of the other guys. They fear that Logan will waltz and the band’s date will be increased. Good news for them, Nate ended up scoring the band’s date, but that doesn’t mean Logan is done stirring up trouble.

Rachel and Aven’s one-on-one date

Rachel and Aven set off on their own fairy-tale adventure around Bruges in a horse-drawn carriage. She says she feels safe with him. Could Aven be a favorite?

When we reach the nocturnal part of the rendezvous, we learn more about Aven’s past. He says he needs to feel safe in a relationship because growing up his parents were never together. Although he barely saw his mother grow up, they reconnected and became close once he became an adult. He gives Rachel a beautiful charm/bracelet her mother made for him, and Rachel is very touched. She offers him the rose.

Gabby and Johnny’s one-on-one date

The couple go to a brewery (or, as Johnny calls it, a “beer farm”) where they spend the day sampling different beers. They even have a spa day soaking in beer! Gabby says she’s still having fun with Johnny but wants to see if she can deepen their relationship.

During the evening portion of the date, they do just that. Johnny opens up and talks about how he struggled with depression and is still very hard on himself. Gabby says she can totally relate as she also struggles with her own anxieties. Clearly happy with where the night has taken them, Gabby offers him the rose, and Johnny happily accepts.

Cocktail and rose ceremony

It’s cocktail hour and the rose ceremony, but the biggest question on everyone’s mind is whether or not Gabby is going to give Logan a rose. The ceremony went as follows:

Rachel’s Roses:

-Zach

-Tyler

-Ethan

– Aven (date rose one-on-one)

– Tino (pink date group)

Gabby’s Roses:

-Jason

-Spencer

– Erich

-Logan

– Johnny (Pink one-on-one date)

– Nate (pink date band)

Gabby has spoken, and Logan will stay! That leaves no roses for Michael, Mario, and Meatball. Something about those “M” names this week.

Looks like drama is brewing next week when the band head to Amsterdam. Don’t miss “The Bachelorette” Mondays at 8/7c on ABC!