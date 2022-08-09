Biden signs CHIPS Act, sending $53 billion to US chipmakers

President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act on Tuesday morning, send $52.7 billion to processor makers over the next five years in an effort to help the United States reclaim its prowess in the semiconductor industry.

The legislation has already encouraged smartphone chip designer Qualcomm to spend $4.2 billion with chipmaker GlobalFoundries to build processors in New York, the White House said in a Tuesday fact sheet. And Micron will invest $40 billion in memory chip manufacturing capacity, the White House said, a move that could boost America’s share of memory chip manufacturing from 2% to 10%.

“The CHIPS and Science Act energizes our efforts to manufacture semiconductors here in America,” Biden said in a speech Tuesday at the White House Rose Garden. “America invented the semiconductor, and this law brings it home.”

It costs billions of dollars to build new chip manufacturing facilities, known as fabs. The CHIPS law will cost a $10 billion state-of-the-art factory about $3 billion, said Intel, which is investing more than $40 billion in new and upgraded factories in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico and in Oregon, and should be one of the largest. beneficiaries.

US factories made 37% of processors in 1990, but that figure has fallen to 12%, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. The CHIPS Act is designed to reverse this trend, bolstering an essential industry for electric vehicles, laptops, weapon systems, washing machines, toys and just about anything that uses electricity with a socket or a battery.

The law came after a shortage of chips made it clear how dependent US industries and the US military have become on foreign-made processors. While Silicon Valley staple Intel has struggled to make progress over the past decade, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in Taiwan and Samsung in South Korea have taken the lead. China, keen to foster a native chip manufacturing industry, has subsidized its own rivals like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (minimum wage).

That chip shortage frustrated consumers eager to spin up PlayStation 5 game consoles during the COVID pandemic and shut down U.S. auto factories as manufacturing of crucial electronics stalled. The shortage also provided a rare bipartisan measure of support for the CHIPS Act, which passed with a 243-187 vote in the House of Representatives and a 64-33 vote in the Senate in late July.

The decline of chip manufacturing in the United States comes with geopolitical worries. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has been battling with military exercises since Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, visited Taiwan last week. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent halt in imports of high-tech products also show how vulnerable a country without its own industry can become.

RK Anand, product manager at automotive AI chip designer Recogni and a longtime Silicon Valley executive, lays out the problem. One of its earliest employers, networking equipment maker Juniper Networks, relied on IBM to manufacture its chips. But as Big Blue lagged, Juniper moved manufacturing to TSMC to follow rivals like Cisco, Anand said. IBM eventually exited the chip manufacturing business altogether.

“Over the past 20 years, it’s been disappointing that we’ve given up on that leadership,” Anand said. “We better get over it.

Massive government subsidies are contrary to the free market ethos that generally prevails in the United States, but allies of the CHIPS Act argue that they are necessary to compete with subsidies in South Korea, China and Taiwan.

Businesses and consumers should not expect immediate relief from the CHIPS Act. For one thing, it takes years to build a new plant, so new capacity won’t arrive right away.

On the other hand, many processors that have stalled products are built with older, less advanced chip manufacturing technology. Chipmakers are generally more eager to invest instead in cutting-edge methods that make high-end chips like those that power Apple iPhones, Nvidia graphics accelerators and Amazon data centers.

Chip industry players applauded the law. The Semiconductor Industry Association estimates this will create thousands of jobs and make supply chains more resilient for industrial and military customers who rely on processors. The Information Technology Industry Council, whose members include dozens of technology companies, has included the CHIPS Act as a top policy priority. It is now the Commerce Department’s job to quickly approve CHIPS applications so the money can flow, the ITI said in a statement Tuesday.

By law, companies that receive the grants cannot use them for dividend payments or stock buybacks, Biden said.

The CHIPS Act includes $39 billion in manufacturing incentives. Of that $2 billion, it’s the older generation chips needed by automakers and military equipment makers. It also includes $13.2 billion to boost research and development and improve worker training.

The full title of the legislation – the CHIPS and Science Act, with CHIPS to create useful incentives for semiconductor production – is so named because the $53.7 billion in semiconductor industry funds are part of a larger $280 billion law that also funds basic and applied research. at the National Foundation for Government Science, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and the Department of Commerce.

Chipmaking grants and research funding “will cultivate the tech hubs of tomorrow, spurring new innovation and technology right here at home,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York. York, which is expected to benefit from investments from GlobalFoundries and other chipmakers. manufacturers.