Big update 10th Class Result 2022 Declared (Private / Bi-Annual) 

On Thursday, Americans are set to learn more about what led to the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart instructed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to file the affidavit — which federal agents used to obtain a search warrant at the former president’s home — publicly by midday Friday. He agreed with federal prosecutors’ arguments to keep some portions redacted, according to CNN.

The government’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents has taken a very public turn in recent weeks, amid growing reports that suggest a slow and frustrating behind-the-scenes battle to obtain the records preceded the raid.

At one point during the year-long talks, the National Archives was reportedly willing to let Trump send documents such as his letters with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to Washington via FedEx.

‘Please let me know before I send it, then pass the tracking code once it’s been sent. I have to make sure I have staff on that side to get the package,’ a senior official there told Trump’s attorney, CNN also reported.

The DOJ met its 12-hour deadline on Aug. 25 to submit proposals for writing the affidavit that federal agents then used to obtain a search warrant at the ex-president’s lavish Florida home.

Federal agents raided Trump’s resort town of Mar-a-Lago in the early hours of Monday, August 8.

It has sparked a partisan tussle between Trump’s Republican allies accusing President Biden of politicizing the DOJ and officials who maintain they work impartially and urge the GOP to bring the temperature down.

Fuel was thrown on the fire when Attorney General Merrick Garland claimed he personally gave investigators the go-ahead to seek a search warrant that led to the raid.

Donald Trump has requested the release of the full affidavit, which DOJ investigators say could seriously hamper their investigation

But now Trump and his allies are demanding release of the full, unredacted affidavit used to obtain the warrant in the first place.

The full affidavit would provide a potentially explosive picture of why investigators sought a warrant for their raid on Mar-a-Lago, including key details about what the government knew or believed about Trump and when.

Several major news outlets, including The New York Times and NBC News, petitioned the federal court that granted the warrant to also release the affidavit.

The DOJ, however, vehemently opposed the release of any part of the document, fearing it could irreparably harm prosecutors’ investigation at a critical time.

It is highly unusual for affidavits to be made public before the government indicts, given the wealth of sensitive and revealing information they normally contain.

In addition to the classified documents, Trump was known to have taken messages exchanged with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, which he called “love letters”. The National Archives reportedly asked Trump’s team to send them back via FedEx

Nonetheless, the federal judge sided with the media and gave DOJ investigators a week to submit their proposals to redact the document, due noon Thursday.

Reinhart reaffirmed his belief in his public disclosure in a court filing on Monday – while trying to lower expectations for what might come to light.

The judge said the government had failed to provide a sufficient argument as to why it should be kept secret, “given the intense public and historical interest in an unprecedented search of the residence of a former president”.

However, he also admitted to believing that “partial redactions will be so extensive that they will result in meaningless disclosure, but I may ultimately come to this conclusion after hearing more from the government.”

The judge suggested he believed that releasing the full affidavit could lead to harassment and intimidation of those found to be involved.

Trump has filed a lawsuit demanding a special master oversee materials seized during the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and calling Trump an ‘undisputed frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary’

“Mar-a-Lago is a historic 58-bedroom, 33-bathroom mansion on 17 acres of land stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway,” the suit points out. A DOJ official was shown to a storage room where government documents were stored next to clothing

Earlier this week, Trump sued the federal government over the raid for allegedly violating his Fourth Amendment rights.

“Politics cannot impact the administration of justice. President Donald Trump is the clear front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary and the 2024 general election, should he choose to run,” the lawsuit states.

He adds that the raid on Mar-a-Lago was “shockingly aggressive” and that the move showed “no understanding of the distress it would cause most Americans.”

“Like all citizens, (Trump) is protected by the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Assets seized in violation of his constitutional rights must be returned immediately.”

The lawsuit also calls for the appointment of a special master to review documents taken by the government.