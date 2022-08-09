News
Big update 10th Class Result 2022 Declared (Private / Bi-Annual)
Big update 10th Class Result 2022 Declared (Private / Bi-Annual)
Where to check JKSOS 10th Class Result 2022?
The official website to check and download JKSOS Result 2022 is the http://www.jkbose.nic.in, where each candidate who appeared in the exam can know their status, marks obtained in the exam. Check the result through online mode and if necessary enter the login details to download the result. The steps to download the result from the official website id provided here. Get the latest updates and all the information related to the JKSOS Result 2022 on our page.
What’s the importance of JKSOS 10th Class Result 2022?
The JKSOS Result 2021 is important for all the candidates who appeared in the exam, because only qualified candidates will be called for further selection process if required. Many candidates will be wondering what’s next after the result, and where to check the latest updates. Visit the official website, check if the officials have released any notification. Candidates should download the result and take a copy of it for future reference.
Judge orders Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit to be released TOMORROW as part of DOJ’s Trump investigation
On Thursday, Americans are set to learn more about what led to the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart instructed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to file the affidavit — which federal agents used to obtain a search warrant at the former president’s home — publicly by midday Friday. He agreed with federal prosecutors’ arguments to keep some portions redacted, according to CNN.
The government’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents has taken a very public turn in recent weeks, amid growing reports that suggest a slow and frustrating behind-the-scenes battle to obtain the records preceded the raid.
At one point during the year-long talks, the National Archives was reportedly willing to let Trump send documents such as his letters with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to Washington via FedEx.
‘Please let me know before I send it, then pass the tracking code once it’s been sent. I have to make sure I have staff on that side to get the package,’ a senior official there told Trump’s attorney, CNN also reported.
The DOJ met its 12-hour deadline on Aug. 25 to submit proposals for writing the affidavit that federal agents then used to obtain a search warrant at the ex-president’s lavish Florida home.
Federal agents raided Trump’s resort town of Mar-a-Lago in the early hours of Monday, August 8.
It has sparked a partisan tussle between Trump’s Republican allies accusing President Biden of politicizing the DOJ and officials who maintain they work impartially and urge the GOP to bring the temperature down.
Fuel was thrown on the fire when Attorney General Merrick Garland claimed he personally gave investigators the go-ahead to seek a search warrant that led to the raid.
Donald Trump has requested the release of the full affidavit, which DOJ investigators say could seriously hamper their investigation
But now Trump and his allies are demanding release of the full, unredacted affidavit used to obtain the warrant in the first place.
The full affidavit would provide a potentially explosive picture of why investigators sought a warrant for their raid on Mar-a-Lago, including key details about what the government knew or believed about Trump and when.
Several major news outlets, including The New York Times and NBC News, petitioned the federal court that granted the warrant to also release the affidavit.
The DOJ, however, vehemently opposed the release of any part of the document, fearing it could irreparably harm prosecutors’ investigation at a critical time.
It is highly unusual for affidavits to be made public before the government indicts, given the wealth of sensitive and revealing information they normally contain.
In addition to the classified documents, Trump was known to have taken messages exchanged with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, which he called “love letters”. The National Archives reportedly asked Trump’s team to send them back via FedEx
Nonetheless, the federal judge sided with the media and gave DOJ investigators a week to submit their proposals to redact the document, due noon Thursday.
Reinhart reaffirmed his belief in his public disclosure in a court filing on Monday – while trying to lower expectations for what might come to light.
The judge said the government had failed to provide a sufficient argument as to why it should be kept secret, “given the intense public and historical interest in an unprecedented search of the residence of a former president”.
However, he also admitted to believing that “partial redactions will be so extensive that they will result in meaningless disclosure, but I may ultimately come to this conclusion after hearing more from the government.”
The judge suggested he believed that releasing the full affidavit could lead to harassment and intimidation of those found to be involved.
Trump has filed a lawsuit demanding a special master oversee materials seized during the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and calling Trump an ‘undisputed frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary’
“Mar-a-Lago is a historic 58-bedroom, 33-bathroom mansion on 17 acres of land stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway,” the suit points out. A DOJ official was shown to a storage room where government documents were stored next to clothing
Earlier this week, Trump sued the federal government over the raid for allegedly violating his Fourth Amendment rights.
“Politics cannot impact the administration of justice. President Donald Trump is the clear front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary and the 2024 general election, should he choose to run,” the lawsuit states.
He adds that the raid on Mar-a-Lago was “shockingly aggressive” and that the move showed “no understanding of the distress it would cause most Americans.”
“Like all citizens, (Trump) is protected by the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Assets seized in violation of his constitutional rights must be returned immediately.”
The lawsuit also calls for the appointment of a special master to review documents taken by the government.
Deadline trades cost the Orioles stars. The pitchers they acquired will aim to prove they’re worth it.
The short-term perception of the Orioles’ deadline deal to send longest-tenured player Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros will likely depend on whether Baltimore manages to make the playoffs in spite of it.
In the long run, the trade will be shaped by the performance of the two young right-handers Baltimore acquired in return. But one of them, Double-A Bowie’s Chayce McDermott, said he won’t let his involvement in that deal impact how he approaches his career now that he’s with the Orioles.
“It’s a huge honor to be traded for somebody like Mancini, just in the sense of you know it means that a team values you, to give up a piece like that that was so valued in the organization,” McDermott said. “But on the other side, I’m not going to try to fill his shoes. I’m not going to try to do anything that I’m not to try to live up to expectations that he had. I’m a pitcher. He’s a hitter. He’s his own person. I’m my own person. I’m just going to try to do my best and hopefully help the organization win a World Series one day.”
The Orioles will get their first look at Mancini in another uniform this weekend, visiting American League West-leading Houston for three games. After hitting 10 home runs in 92 games with Baltimore, Mancini has homered six times in 18 games with the Astros.
Baltimore, meanwhile, injected pitching depth into its system by trading him away. McDermott, 24, ranks as Baltimore’s No. 17 prospect, according to Baseball America, and Seth Johnson, the 23-year-old who came from the Tampa Bay Rays in the three-team swap, comes in 10th, with the pair trailing only first-round picks Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall among the organization’s pitching prospects. Johnson underwent Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery shortly after the trade, with the injury likely allowing the Orioles to get him in the move, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said afterward.
McDermott has made four starts in the Orioles’ system, with two at High-A Aberdeen before moving to Bowie alongside left-hander Cade Povich, the centerpiece among the four minor league pitchers Baltimore received from the Minnesota Twins for All-Star closer Jorge López. McDermott’s pair of outings with Bowie have not gone well, with nine hits, including five home runs, and 10 walks allowed over eight innings, though he’s struck out a solid 26% of batters faced.
That aligns with McDermott saying he has the shapes he wants on his pitches and now needs to begin throwing them for strikes more frequently. He described himself as a pitcher who tries to “spin stuff efficiently,” noting he added a sweeping slider to his repertoire about a week before the trade to try to improve his swing-and-miss capability while still using a shorter one to get ahead in the count and induce contact.
Both he and Povich said the Orioles’ process thus far has focused on allowing them to be themselves rather than supplying immediate changes, though both welcome and expect them. Povich has already backed up Elias’ assertion that Baltimore sees him as “a possible front-of-the-rotation starter,” allowing two runs over his first 22 innings in the system before surrendering five over the final two frames of his start Thursday.
He echoed McDermott in viewing the trade as a reflection of the Orioles’ interest in him.
“I think that builds a little bit of confidence,” Povich said. “It’s a pretty big deal. I got a lot of congratulations from people. Getting traded, especially in your first year is kind of surprising at first, but when you have the bigger picture, it’s a pretty cool thing to happen.”
The 22-year-old said he’s an “aggressive” pitcher, one who avoids walks by attacking the strike zone.
“I just try and mess with the hitter and play games with them a little bit,” Povich said. “I think really just being myself is what’s my best. Not trying to change or do something different or trying to boost the numbers on the analytical scale, and just going out there and throwing with what I have and what I’ve been successful with my whole life, and I think that’s really helped out the last few weeks.”
That focus on personal development will go a long way for Povich, McDermott and the other pitchers acquired for Mancini and López, two keys figures in Baltimore’s breakout campaign after five straight losing seasons. Although the Orioles seemed to hurt their short-term playoff chances by moving on from them, the hope is those pitchers can be part of a long stretch of winning in Baltimore.
“I think we both kind of have the same mindset,” Povich said, “that we’re here trying to get better and continuing helping out whatever team we’re on and make it to the big leagues one day.”
Ex-Tucson cop Ryan Remington charged with shooting and killing wheelchair-bound shoplifting suspect Richard Lee Richards
Tucson, Arizona. — A former Tucson police officer fired after allegedly shooting armed shoplifting suspect nine times in motorized wheelchair last year was charged with manslaughter.
Pima County District Attorney Laura Conover said Ryan Remington was summoned Thursday and will be arraigned next week.
Prosecutors said Remington faces a sentence of three to 12½ years if convicted.
Remington’s attorney, Mike Storie, said his client looks forward to an impartial jury hearing the case.
John Bradley, an attorney for the victim’s family, said the family plans to pursue a separate civil action against Remington in the coming weeks.
Tucson police suspended Remington was a four-year veteran at the time of the Nov. 29 shooting. Following an internal investigation, he was fired on January 5 for what police determined was excessive use of force.
Authorities said Richard Lee Richards, 61, died at the scene and the shooting was recorded on Remington’s body camera.
CBS Tucson affiliate KOLD-TV reports that Conover said, “There’s no joy in this announcement today. No joy. I can’t turn back time. Neither for Mr. Richards nor for Mr. Remington and his colleagues. But we have an absolute obligation to seek justice for the citizens of Pima County.”
Police say Remington was on a security check at a Walmart when a loss prevention employee told him a man in a mobility scooter allegedly stole a toolbox from the store.
According to police, Remington and the store employee followed the man, who was later identified as Richards, and demanded a receipt.
Richards reportedly said, “Here’s my receipt,” pulled out a knife, and continued to walk to a nearby home improvement store.
“If you want me to put the knife down, you’re going to have to shoot me,” Richards allegedly told Remington.
Remington reportedly ordered Richards to drop the knife and not enter the store, but the suspect ignored the officer before he was fatally shot and fell out of his wheelchair.
Surveillance video shows Remington handcuffing Richards after the shooting.
ASK IRA: Can Heat develop Yurtseven and Jovic at the same time?
Q: There are a lot of questions and concerns over power forward. Could the answer to power forward be Nikola Jovic? He has height, length and shooting. – Frank, Plantation,
A: Nikola Jovic is so raw that even with the potential he showed at times during summer league, before his injury, it was highly doubtful even then that he could emerge as a rotation or even fringe rotation player. Teams in contention mode generally limit their development projects, with Omer Yurtseven seemingly being that priority this season. While Jovic is intriguing, I can’t see him claiming time in the power rotation over Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Dewayne Dedmon or Omer. At times, even the experience of Udonis Haslem could prove more useful. That doesn’t mean that Nikola can’t emerge as a contributor at some point, just that there can’t be such expectations at the outset. As it is, Nikola seemingly views himself more as a perimeter player at this stage, even with his length.
Q: This starting lineup needs another ballhandler, and shot creator. We saw that last year where it was Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, or bust. Give me Tyler Herro over Max Strus any day in the starting five. – Carlos, West Park.
A: But with Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, you still have ample ballhandling. What a wing lineup of Lowry, Butler and Tyler Herro would have to prove is the ability to space the floor. That is where Max Strus enters the equation, just as Duncan Robinson did before. Plus, last season you had a 3-point shooter at power forward in P.J. Tucker, who led the league in 3-point percentage for an extended period, So unless Caleb Martin (or whoever takes over as the starting power forward) can shoot at a high percentage from beyond the arc, you would, in fact, create additional spacing questions. All of that said, Tyler at this stage would appear to be in the same place as any other candidate for a starting role in the wing rotation alongside Kyle and Jimmy – given an opportunity in camp and the preseason to win the job.
Q: Is it time to bring back Michael Beasley to fill that power forward vacancy? – Paul, Ball Ground, Ga.
A: God bless Bease. And, yes, I actually took the time to watch Michael Beasley play in the Big3 this season. But that time has come and gone for the 33-year-old No. 2 pick in the 2008 draft.
lessons from past recessions | Forexlive
Recession is a buzzword in the news right now, because due to various factors, ranging from the post-Covid-19 recovery period to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, we could be just around the corner. of the street for many countries in the world. In fact, in mid-August, Bloomberg wrote that there was an almost 100% chance of a recession before the end of 2023.
The higher interest rates needed to control inflation were to trigger a period of slow economic growth and high unemployment. Tight central bank monetary policy is often a catalyst for recession, but another potential cause may be a spike in energy prices, which also happened in 2022. At other times, when consumers hold back their spending or when house prices fall, the economy can also tip into a downturn.
Despite the warning signs, not all traders are convinced that a recession is on the way. In June, the S&P 500, which tracks risk assets, rallied, bolstering economic confidence. No one wants to believe in a recession because sometimes the results are disastrous for people’s financial well-being, and we saw that quite recently during the 2008 recession.
During a recession, consumer and business demand declines, forcing businesses to cut costs. As a result, workers have to be made redundant, creating an additional drag on demand. Thereafter, weak production and sentiment feed off each other, and the economy rapidly loses altitude.
In 2008, unemployment in the United States hit 10% and nearly four million Americans lost their homes in a slowdown that spread to Portugal, Spain, Greece and Ireland. However, each recession emerges in a distinct context and follows unique rules, so the consequences are not always so severe. Moreover, central banks have the advantage of learning from historical recessions, and they try not to make the same mistakes. In this article, we’ll look at some past recessions with an eye on relevant lessons, particularly as they relate to commodity trading.
The American recession of 1973-75
Commodity trading students know that after the US Arab oil embargo, oil prices increased fourfold, which was a key factor in triggering this downturn. The context of this 16-month recession was a period between August 1972 and August 1973 when inflation in the United States rose from 2.4% to 7.4%.
The Fed responded by doubling the federal funds interest rate to 10% in mid-1973, then adding another 3% in the first half of 1974. The result was an unemployment problem that survived the recession until 1975. One of the most obvious lessons from all of this goes to recession skeptics in 2022: the combination of high interest rates and high energy prices may be difficult for the economy to resist. economy.
The Volcker recession of 1980
As 1979 began, inflation in the United States had risen to 7% due to the Fed’s accommodative monetary policy aimed at solving an unemployment problem. At that time, the revolution in Iran led to a spike in oil prices.
Fed Chairman Paul Volcker responded to the double threat by raising interest rates from 10.5% in August 1979 to 17.5% in April 1980, sparking a severe recession in which millions of people found themselves unemployed. After that, however, came a long period of good economic growth and low inflation, which was Volcker’s goal. His predecessor, Arthur Burns, on the other hand, was criticized for letting inflation rise too high and stay that way for too long. The result in this case was stagflation, which is a period in which high inflation, high unemployment, and slow growth coexist.
Current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has reacted to rising inflation in a way that’s “more akin to Volcker’s vigor than Burns’ anguished inaction,” even though he doesn’t may not have recognized the scale of the problem as soon as it might have, says Bloomberg.
A lesson from the 1970s and 1980s might be that the Fed should not spare the economy the bitter medicine of high rates. While the human effects of rate-induced recessions are painful and real, it is necessary to build healthy long-term momentum.
The 2008 recession
Easy credit and lax lending standards in 2007 led buyers to borrow more than they could afford, leading to soaring home prices. Banks took these mortgages and sold them to investment institutions on Wall Street, who converted them into financial instruments called CDOs (Collateralized Debt Obligations). Home prices began to fall in 2006, and people ended up with homes that were worth less than what they were currently paying.
Wall Street banks quickly discovered that they were holding billions of dollars in worthless mortgage-based securities. In March 2008, stock markets around the world crashed and the investment bank Bear Stearns went bankrupt. In September, the same thing happened to Lehman Brothers. Millions of people around the world have felt the pain of the recession.
Ben Bernanke, the Fed Chairman in 2008, responded to the problem by cutting the fed funds rate to 0%, buying trillions of dollars of bonds, and offering forward guidance (assuring the market that rates would stay low short term). By March 2009, stability had been achieved, then came a bullish rally in the stock market. Powell’s Fed may want to take advantage of all three of these tools in the months ahead.
The bottom line
Whether or not a recession hits, it is important to track the many factors that can affect major commodity trading instruments such as wheat, natural gas and oil, all of which could be affected by a recession. Armed with this knowledge, you can make more informed trading decisions during the best and worst times.
NPS Retirement Planning: Now you will get 2 lakh rupees pension every month after retirement, know the way of investment
NPS Retirement Planning: Now you will get 2 lakh rupees pension every month after retirement, know the way of investment
NPS Retirement Planning: To become a millionaire, no rocket science is needed, but regular investment and choosing the right scheme is required. We are going to tell you how you can get a pension of up to Rs 2 lakh every month after retirement.
NPS pension calculator: Everyone worries about old age expenses. If you also want that your old age is safe and you do not have any problem with money in old age, then you should start planning in advance. You should start saving money for retirement only on the day your job starts. In fact, the sooner you start saving, the more money you will get till retirement. There are many investment options available to you for accumulating retirement funds like EPF, NPS, stock market, mutual funds, real estate etc.
Government is running many schemes
To secure your retirement, the central government has made many schemes, where you can invest. If you are employed, then you must also think that when you retire, you will get a huge amount every month in the form of pension. But for this you have to invest from today itself, so that after 60 years your old age can be secure.
What is NPS Scheme
National Pension System (NPS) is a government pension scheme consisting of both equity and debt instruments. NPS gets a guarantee from the government. You should invest in NPS scheme to get higher monthly pension after retirement.
Income tax exemption will be available
NPS pension scheme is a government scheme just like Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana etc. In this, any investor can also increase his monthly pension amount by making the right use of maturity amount. Through NPS, you can save tax up to Rs 2 lakh annually. You can save tax up to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of Income Tax. If you invest in NPS, you will get an additional tax exemption of up to Rs 50,000.
Will get monthly pension of Rs 2 lakh
If you deposit 5000 rupees every month for 40 years in NPC, you will get 1.91 crores. After this you will get 2 lakh monthly pension on investment of maturity amount. Under this, you will also get a monthly return of Rs 1.43 lakh and Rs 63,768 from the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP). In this, a monthly pension of Rs 63,768 will continue to be received from the annuity till the investor is alive.
Monthly pension of Rs 63,768 in 20 years
If you invest Rs 5000 every month from 20 years to retirement, then you will get a lump sum maturity amount of 1.91 crores to 1.27 crores. After this, you can get a monthly pension of Rs 63,768 every month at Rs 1.27 crore with 6% return.
There are two types of NPS
There are two types of NPS, NPS Tier 1, and NPS Tier 2. The minimum investment in Tier-1 is Rs 500 while in Tier-2 it is Rs 1000. However, there is no maximum limit for investment. There are three investment options available in NPS, in which the investor has to choose where his money will be invested.
Equity, Corporate Debt and Government Bonds. With more exposure to equities, it also gives higher returns. Keep in mind that you should do any investment only after talking to your investment advisor.
