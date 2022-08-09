Bitcoin Price Holds Support, Why BTC Might Attempt Fresh Increase

Bitcoin price gained pace above the $23,500 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $23,500 pivot level.

Bitcoin started a decent increase above the $23,500 level.

The price is now trading above the $23,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $23,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair must clear the $24,000 resistance to start a fresh increase in the near term.

Bitcoin Price Remains Supported

Bitcoin price was stable above the $23,000 and $23,200 levels. The price formed a base above the $23,200 level and started a fresh increase.

There was a clear move above the $23,500 resistance zone. The bulls were able to push the price above the $24,000 resistance zone and there was a close above the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a spike above the $24,200 level.

A high was formed near $24,285 and the price is now correcting lower. There was a break below the $24,000 level. Bitcoin price dipped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $22,845 swing low to $24,285 high.

However, the price remained stable above the $23,600 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $23,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $24,000 level. The next key resistance is near the $24,200 zone. A close above the $24,200 resistance zone could start a steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise clear the $25,000 resistance.

Downside Break in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $24,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $23,600 level.

The next major support now sits near the $23,500 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $22,845 swing low to $24,285 high. A close below the $23,500 level might start a move towards $23,000. Any more losses might send the price towards $22,500 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $23,600, followed by $23,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $24,000, $24,200 and $24,500.