Blinken delivers speech on US-Africa Strategy in Pretoria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a speech on the US Key Strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa at the University of Pretoria on Monday, on the first leg of his trip to Africa.
Blinken highlighted the value of democracy and the threats to it in his speech, saying Africa was an “equal partner” that the United States wanted to work with and would not “dictate”.
“By 2050, 1 in 4 people on the planet we share will be African. They will shape the destiny, not just of this continent, but of the world,” he said.
Blinken spoke of the blow the pandemic has dealt Africa and the continent’s economies, as well as the food insecurity he says has been made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
He also addressed a wide range of issues, including conflict prevention, online disinformation, science and technology, as well as climate change and clean energy.
VOA spoke to several South African students, asking their thoughts on the speech by America’s top diplomat.
Zaphesheya Dlamini, who just completed a master’s degree in political science, was skeptical.
“Listen – every foreign policy, every national interest, will always be their national interest. It’s not ours, we know that. But don’t try to present it as if it’s a common interest,” Dlamini said.
She also believed that Blinken failed to address how domestic American politics influence the rest of the world. She referenced the overturning of the landmark US case Roe v. Wade, which protected a woman’s right to abortion, and the Global Gag Rule, which prohibits foreign nongovernmental organizations that receive US funding from providing legal abortion services or referrals, as examples of things . she thought he should have talked about it.
International relations student Billy Botshabelo Manama, 22, said Blinken’s speech strongly encouraged good governance, which he acknowledged had at times been a problem on the continent.
“Listen – a lot of things have been mentioned about democracy, quite rightly, looking at the history of Africa,” Manama said.
Manama added that he believed that, like the United States, South Africa also stands for equality and human rights.