Blockchain

Buying Crypto With Only A Tap Is Now Possible With The PrimeXBT App

3 weeks ago

Buying Crypto With Only A Tap Is Now Possible With The PrimeXBT App
It is time to be greedy when others are fearful, as the investing and trading legends before us have instructed. The time to buy the dip in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is now. 

Doing so has never been easier – it is now possible to buy crypto in just a tap using the award-winning PrimeXBT smartphone app. Here is all you need to know about the easy crypto purchasing feature, along with steps on how to buy crypto using the app.

Bitcoin Crash Corrects Price Back To 2017 Levels

The unthinkable happened: Bitcoin price collapsed from its 2021 highs all the way down to the highs it set back in 2017. With four years of price action erased in a matter of months, the risk versus reward setup is becoming once again too good to pass up.

The crypto market had a necessary unwinding of leverage over the last several months, causing the price of many top altcoins to fall by 90%. Bitcoin dropped a full 75% from all-time highs, and the result was a crypto market in widespread panic.

Inflation concerns, recession fears, and mounting tensions globally have led to an exceptionally bearish stretch in cryptocurrencies and the stock market. Tightened Fed policy was also a contributing factor. But with no recession yet in sight, the selloff served as little more than a reset for investors and traders to take advantage of.

What Happens When The Downtrend Ends?

Buying low and selling high is the way to fast-track profits in cryptocurrencies. Because crypto is a shockingly volatile speculative asset, price swings are especially powerful. When Bitcoin is trending, regardless of the direction, traders better get out of the way or risk being steamrolled.

Bitcoin has spent the last nine months on a downward trajectory but has since been unable to break below $20,000 and is working on establishing strong support at former resistance. With a potential bullish retest in the making and many on-chain and technical indicators suggesting Bitcoin is undervalued and oversold, the time to buy the dip is now.

Buying BTC, ETH, USDT, or USDC is possible using the award-winning PrimeXBT app in just a few taps. Those eager to maximize returns can look into buying crypto now or dollar cost averaging into a position using the app. Bank-grade security infrastructure ensures all digital assets are safely held in cold storage for the long haul.

Buy The Dip With PrimeXBT: A Short Guide

Here is a short summary of how to buy crypto using the PrimeXBT mobile app for Android and iOS.

Step 1: Download The App

To buy crypto using the PrimeXBT app, first, download the app if you haven’t already done so. Note: The app is available via the Google Play Store for Android or the Apple App Store for iOS devices.

Step 2: Register Or Log In

Complete the login steps or the registration process. Choose a four-digit pin and toggle on or off biometric authentication using Face ID, Touch ID, or another tool.

Step 3: Visit The Home Page

Visit the main Home page where the cryptocurrency wallets are found. Select the wallet of the cryptocurrency you would like to purchase.

Step 4: Buy Crypto

Tap the Buy Crypto button, and a window will pop up that explains the related commissions. Fill out the necessary information, and click Buy Now!

You Bought Crypto, Now What? Trade With PrimeXBT

Purchased cryptocurrencies using the app will automatically be deposited into the associated PrimeXBT wallet account from which the purchase was made. Traders can optionally exchange one type of cryptocurrency for another using the built-in exchange tool.

With a confirmed deposit ready to go, users can choose to hold or use digital assets to fund a margin trading account or access one of the many cryptocurrency-based products and services the platform has to offer. In addition to long and short positions on more than 100 different trading instruments, passive investing tools, weekly competitions, and the Covesting copy trading module.

Using the PrimeXBT app, users can access the full suite of tools to trade, follow other traders, become a strategy manager, and much more. Buying crypto is just one of many competitive advantages offered by the platform.

Summary: Time To Buy The Dip Is Running Out

Bitcoin won’t trade at these prices for very long. And once the top cryptocurrency takes off and begins trending in an upward direction once again, you will have either bought the dip or be forced FOMO back in at much higher prices. 

Which will it be? Buy crypto now with PrimeXBT, or get stuck chasing the trend when it is already too late.

Blockchain

Zonda Receives Official License from OAM to Operate in Italy

21 mins ago

August 26, 2022

Zonda Receives Official License From OAM To Operate In Italy
Tallinn, Estonia, 26th August, 2022, Chainwire

Central and Eastern Europe’s largest digital currency exchange, Zonda, has been awarded an official license from the ‘Organismo Agenti e Mediatori” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Organismo Agenti e Mediatori’ (OAM) to operate as a virtual asset service provider in Italy. 

The licensing of Zonda in Italy is an important step for the company as it continues its expansion throughout Europe and the World. Compliance with all local and international regulations is
something Zonda views as critically important to maintaining consumer safety. With the OAM license, they can now offer their services to Italian customers i the safest and most compliant manner possible. 

“Receiving a license from the Italian Regulatory Agency is an important milestone in our global expansion efforts, further strengthening our position as one of the most secure and well-regulated exchanges in Europe.” 

 – Przemysław Kral, Zonda CEO 

Regulatory approval has been at the forefront of Zonda’s efforts as the business expands, with its sights set on several more similar approvals from other jurisdictions globally. Following the expansion into Italy, Zonda is now sharpening its focus on the UK and Switzerland, two
more regions where licensing procedures are underway. 

“It’s integral for any company to have public recognition align with it’s practised reality. As a company that constantly seeks to simplify and secure the full spectrum trading process for investors, we are proud of yet another formal recognition of our regulatory commitment and
ambitions.” 

– Barnabas Goh, Zonda CMO 

Italians can register
for free” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>register for free on the Zonda website and access Zonda’s wide range of
powerful trading tools and over 60 cryptocurrencies to invest in. 

About Zonda  

Established in 2014, Zonda is one of Europe’s largest digital asset investment platforms with over 1 million registered users. The company is regulated by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit
(FIU) and licensed to operate in Canada as a Money Services Business (MSB), as granted by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC). Zonda has a policy against money laundering and terrorism financing and applies strict AML and KYC procedures.  

Users can make transactions in over 60 coins and tokens in pairs with traditional currencies (EUR, USD, GBP and PLN), stablecoins (USDT and USDC), and BTC and ETH. Zonda is constantly developing and expanding its business, which has resulted in the creation of products such
as Zonda FIAT Exchange and Zonda Pay.  

To know more about investments in digital assets visit www.zondaglobal.com” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>www.zondaglobal.com 

Contacts

Content Manager

Blockchain

Binance to Halt ETH Withdrawals and Deposits During Merge

53 mins ago

August 26, 2022

Binance to Halt ETH Withdrawals and Deposits During Merge
Exchange News
  • Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.
  • Binance clarified it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens.

Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has publicly declared its support for the upcoming Ethereum Merge. Binance, in a recent highlight of events, has updated its consumers on what they may anticipate from the ETH Merge. Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.

Binance issued a warning about Ethereum Merge in a post on Thursday. Essentially, Binance said it would do everything it could to lessen the blow from the changes the update will make. When The Merge finally takes place, the exchange detailed a number of measures it would take.

Dampening the Effect of Extreme Volatility

Binance announced that it will be stopping ETH and all ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals. This will happen twice: first during the Bellatrix consensus layer upgrade and again with the Paris execution layer upgrade. It’s anticipated that the first update will go live at 11 a.m. (UTC) on September 6 and the second upgrade will go live at 12 a.m. on September 15.

If no new tokens are created during the Ethereum Merge, the exchange said it will continue regular deposit and withdrawal operations after the Merge. Binance has said that the “ETH” ticker will be used for the PoS chain in the event of a separate chain. Furthermore, the forked token will be credited to user accounts on the exchange at a 1:1 ratio. The distribution will be based on the last snapshot obtained before the Paris execution layer.

Binance also clarified that it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens. Also, the exchange will suspend borrowing on September 14 and 16 at midnight (UTC), while margin trading will continue as usual. In addition, ETH Futures Trading will continue, although with certain adjustments made by Binance to dampen the effects of extreme volatility.

Binance Signs MoU With City of Busan To Promote Blockchain

Blockchain

Elrond (EGLD) Builds Bearish Sentiment, Will Price Coil Up To 80 Instead?

1 hour ago

August 26, 2022

Elrond (EGLD) Builds Bearish Sentiment, Will Price Coil Up To 80 Instead?
The price of Elrond (EGLD) has shown little relief bounce against Tether as it continues to range in its bearish flag pattern. Although relief bounces are shown by other cryptocurrencies across the market, with some double-digit gains, Elrond’s price has struggled to crack those gains. (Data from Binance)

Elrond Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Weekly EGLD Price Chart | Source: EGLDUSDT On Tradingview.com

From the chart, the price of Elrond saw its weekly bottom at $40, and the price of EGLD bounced from that region to a price of $57 on the weekly chart as the price is unable to show much strength to trend higher.

EGLD weekly candle closed with a bearish sentiment, with the new week’s candle looking indecisive. 

The price has continued to show little or no traction; If the price of EGLD on the weekly chart maintains this structure, it could retest its low of $52 as this is the trendline support region on the weekly chart.

For the price of EGLD to trend higher, it needs to break the resistance at $60 with a good volume to have a go at higher prices and double gains.

Weekly resistance for the price of EGLD – $60.

Weekly support for the price of EGLD – $52.

Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Daily (1D) Chart

1661515962 862 Elrond Egld Builds Bearish Sentiment Will Price Coil Up To
Daily EGLD Price Chart | Source: EGLDUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of EGLD has found itself ranging in a bearish flag channel, trying to break out from what looks like a cage preventing the price from trending higher. 

EGLD has found its price ranging between $52, acting as support, and $70 acting as the resistance for the price of EGLD. The price of EGLD needs to break out of this range and close above the $70 mark to trend higher to a region of $80.

With more buy orders and volume, we could see EGLD retesting the upper range of $70 if the price fails to break out, going a retest of trendline support at $52 and lower if there is a market sell-off.

EGLD is currently trading at $56, just below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which corresponds to prices of $65 and $101, acting as resistances for EGLD price.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of EGLD is below 40, indicating a low volume of buy orders.

Daily (1D) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.

Daily (1D) support for EGLD price – $52.

Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

1661515962 655 Elrond Egld Builds Bearish Sentiment Will Price Coil Up To
Four-Hourly EGLD Price Chart | Source: EGLDUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of EGLD has shown a little bullish trend below the 200 EMA price, which correspond to $58, acting as resistance to the EGLD price.

EGLD needs to break and hold above the 200 EMA to assume its bullish sentiment; if EGLD fails to break and hold above, we could see the price retesting its support levels at $52. 

Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.

Four-Hourly (4H) support for EGLD price – $52.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From TradingView.com 

 

Blockchain

Indian Enforcement Directorate (ED) Raids CoinSwitch Kuber

1 hour ago

August 26, 2022

Indian Enforcement Directorate (ED) Raids CoinSwitch Kuber
