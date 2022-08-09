Connect with us

Blockchain

CEL Rallies To $2 As Bankruptcy Proceedings Continue, But Rally May Just Be Starting

Celsius
Celsius (CEL) has been rallying in recent times. The native token of the now bankrupt Celsius Network had taken a nosedive when the company had first filed for bankruptcy, but it seems the time is changing with the recent recovery. As Celsius continues with its proceedings, the price of CEL has shot up over the last week, reaching as high as $2.

What Is Behind CEL Recovery?

The recovery in CEL’s price has obviously come as a surprise to the market. The altcoin had struggled tremendously before finding its footing once more. But the rally that followed has exceeded expectations on all fronts. After struggling below $1 for the better part of last month, the digital asset has now found some much-needed reprieve.

CEL’s price soared about 50% in the last 7 days alone, causing it to touch as high as $2 in the early hours of Tuesday. It has since retraced back down to around $1.80, but the bull trend continues to hold and has triggered speculations around what was causing the increase in price.

However, the reason behind the CEL run-up is a simple one of supply and demand. Since Celsius had begun bankruptcy proceedings, it has locked up a large amount of crypto on its platform. Now, the majority of that crypto was being held on the exchange to earn CEL rewards, which is how new supply was introduced into the market. Since all of the cryptos are now frozen, CEL inclusive, and there is no new supply being pumped into the market, it has led to a supply squeeze.

CEL price at $1.85 | Source: CELUSD on TradingView.com

Simply put, there is now more demand for CEL than there is supply. Celsius is not allowed to put new tokens into the market, which means that the only available tokens are the supply currently in the market. Short sellers are also being forced to close their positions, else, they lose a lot of money in the short squeeze, leaving only the long-term traders and CEL bulls to dominate the market.

This singular reason alone has rewritten a bullish part for the digital asset. Bankruptcy proceedings are known to take years, an example is the Mt Gox case, and with most liquid CEL supply being frozen on the platform for years, it is expected that this will be a prolonged short squeeze.

However, not a lot of optimistic price predictions are now emerging for the altcoin due to this reason. Price Estimates from Coinmarketcap show that investors expect the digital asset to hit as low as $0.77 in the month of September.

Featured image from The Coin Republic, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Blockchain

Zonda Receives Official License from OAM to Operate in Italy

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Zonda Receives Official License From Oam To Operate In Italy
Tallinn, Estonia, 26th August, 2022, Chainwire

Central and Eastern Europe’s largest digital currency exchange, Zonda, has been awarded an official license from the ‘Organismo Agenti e Mediatori” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Organismo Agenti e Mediatori’ (OAM) to operate as a virtual asset service provider in Italy. 

The licensing of Zonda in Italy is an important step for the company as it continues its expansion throughout Europe and the World. Compliance with all local and international regulations is
something Zonda views as critically important to maintaining consumer safety. With the OAM license, they can now offer their services to Italian customers i the safest and most compliant manner possible. 

“Receiving a license from the Italian Regulatory Agency is an important milestone in our global expansion efforts, further strengthening our position as one of the most secure and well-regulated exchanges in Europe.” 

 – Przemysław Kral, Zonda CEO 

Regulatory approval has been at the forefront of Zonda’s efforts as the business expands, with its sights set on several more similar approvals from other jurisdictions globally. Following the expansion into Italy, Zonda is now sharpening its focus on the UK and Switzerland, two
more regions where licensing procedures are underway. 

“It’s integral for any company to have public recognition align with it’s practised reality. As a company that constantly seeks to simplify and secure the full spectrum trading process for investors, we are proud of yet another formal recognition of our regulatory commitment and
ambitions.” 

– Barnabas Goh, Zonda CMO 

Italians can register
for free” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>register for free on the Zonda website and access Zonda’s wide range of
powerful trading tools and over 60 cryptocurrencies to invest in. 

About Zonda  

Established in 2014, Zonda is one of Europe’s largest digital asset investment platforms with over 1 million registered users. The company is regulated by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit
(FIU) and licensed to operate in Canada as a Money Services Business (MSB), as granted by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC). Zonda has a policy against money laundering and terrorism financing and applies strict AML and KYC procedures.  

Users can make transactions in over 60 coins and tokens in pairs with traditional currencies (EUR, USD, GBP and PLN), stablecoins (USDT and USDC), and BTC and ETH. Zonda is constantly developing and expanding its business, which has resulted in the creation of products such
as Zonda FIAT Exchange and Zonda Pay.  

To know more about investments in digital assets visit www.zondaglobal.com” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>www.zondaglobal.com 

Blockchain

Binance to Halt ETH Withdrawals and Deposits During Merge

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

54 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

The Ethereum Merge: Decoding The Complete Timeline
  • Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.
  • Binance clarified it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens.

Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has publicly declared its support for the upcoming Ethereum Merge. Binance, in a recent highlight of events, has updated its consumers on what they may anticipate from the ETH Merge. Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.

Binance issued a warning about Ethereum Merge in a post on Thursday. Essentially, Binance said it would do everything it could to lessen the blow from the changes the update will make. When The Merge finally takes place, the exchange detailed a number of measures it would take.

Dampening the Effect of Extreme Volatility

Binance announced that it will be stopping ETH and all ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals. This will happen twice: first during the Bellatrix consensus layer upgrade and again with the Paris execution layer upgrade. It’s anticipated that the first update will go live at 11 a.m. (UTC) on September 6 and the second upgrade will go live at 12 a.m. on September 15.

If no new tokens are created during the Ethereum Merge, the exchange said it will continue regular deposit and withdrawal operations after the Merge. Binance has said that the “ETH” ticker will be used for the PoS chain in the event of a separate chain. Furthermore, the forked token will be credited to user accounts on the exchange at a 1:1 ratio. The distribution will be based on the last snapshot obtained before the Paris execution layer.

Binance also clarified that it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens. Also, the exchange will suspend borrowing on September 14 and 16 at midnight (UTC), while margin trading will continue as usual. In addition, ETH Futures Trading will continue, although with certain adjustments made by Binance to dampen the effects of extreme volatility.

 Recommended For You:

Binance Signs MoU With City of Busan To Promote Blockchain

Blockchain

Elrond (EGLD) Builds Bearish Sentiment, Will Price Coil Up To 80 Instead?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Elrond (Egld) Builds Bearish Sentiment, Will Price Coil Up To 80 Instead?
The price of Elrond (EGLD) has shown little relief bounce against Tether as it continues to range in its bearish flag pattern. Although relief bounces are shown by other cryptocurrencies across the market, with some double-digit gains, Elrond’s price has struggled to crack those gains. (Data from Binance)

Elrond Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Weekly EGLD Price Chart | Source: EGLDUSDT On Tradingview.com

From the chart, the price of Elrond saw its weekly bottom at $40, and the price of EGLD bounced from that region to a price of $57 on the weekly chart as the price is unable to show much strength to trend higher.

EGLD weekly candle closed with a bearish sentiment, with the new week’s candle looking indecisive. 

The price has continued to show little or no traction; If the price of EGLD on the weekly chart maintains this structure, it could retest its low of $52 as this is the trendline support region on the weekly chart.

For the price of EGLD to trend higher, it needs to break the resistance at $60 with a good volume to have a go at higher prices and double gains.

Weekly resistance for the price of EGLD – $60.

Weekly support for the price of EGLD – $52.

Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Daily (1D) Chart

1661515962 862 Elrond Egld Builds Bearish Sentiment Will Price Coil Up To
Daily EGLD Price Chart | Source: EGLDUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of EGLD has found itself ranging in a bearish flag channel, trying to break out from what looks like a cage preventing the price from trending higher. 

EGLD has found its price ranging between $52, acting as support, and $70 acting as the resistance for the price of EGLD. The price of EGLD needs to break out of this range and close above the $70 mark to trend higher to a region of $80.

With more buy orders and volume, we could see EGLD retesting the upper range of $70 if the price fails to break out, going a retest of trendline support at $52 and lower if there is a market sell-off.

EGLD is currently trading at $56, just below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which corresponds to prices of $65 and $101, acting as resistances for EGLD price.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of EGLD is below 40, indicating a low volume of buy orders.

Daily (1D) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.

Daily (1D) support for EGLD price – $52.

Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

1661515962 655 Elrond Egld Builds Bearish Sentiment Will Price Coil Up To
Four-Hourly EGLD Price Chart | Source: EGLDUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of EGLD has shown a little bullish trend below the 200 EMA price, which correspond to $58, acting as resistance to the EGLD price.

EGLD needs to break and hold above the 200 EMA to assume its bullish sentiment; if EGLD fails to break and hold above, we could see the price retesting its support levels at $52. 

Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.

Four-Hourly (4H) support for EGLD price – $52.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From TradingView.com 

 

Blockchain

Indian Enforcement Directorate (ED) Raids CoinSwitch Kuber

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Coinbase Lays-Off 8% Of Staff In India Following Recent Market Turmoil
58 seconds ago |