Cosmic UCLA

Pin 0 Shares

For those of you who are not on a spiritual path, the following paragraphs may be hard to swallow. Considering the state of this world you may want to think carefully about looking into the spiritual path.

At the time of dying, the bird (man or disciple) is trapped by the hawk of impending death and forgets its blissful chirping and starts shrieking in fear. As long as your spiritual development is not deeply implanted, the severe pain of illness or the nearness of death will spark you to shriek in fear and you will fail to remember the divine spirit for it is said that your last thoughts at death will determine your next incarnation. In effect, if your last thoughts are of your wife or children, your possessions and money, those exact thoughts or unfulfilled desires will charter your next rebirth. If you are deeply spiritual and your last thoughts are of God, and you have anticipated and planned this event properly, you will be propelled to a highly spiritual family in your next incarnation and this will hasten the amount of countless returns to earthly life.

Analyze now the kind of life you are living and what I am now going to tell you. A man without any spiritual development is totally dependent upon the world. The result of such a man is zero development as the worldly requirement is one hundred percent. When a man is twenty five percent developed he still needs seventy five percent of the world for attaining peace. When a man is fifty percent developed he needs fifty percent of the world. When mans’ spiritual development increases to seventy five percent, his need from the world decreases to twenty five percent. Therefore the spiritual development and avoidance of suffering are inversely proportional, that is the law.

The deadliest weapon against you and I is maya (illusion) constantly hypnotizing us with desires…oh desire “my great enemy.” This is why we are still on earth and in the human form. We are totally hypnotized by cosmic maya (cosmic illusion) that ceaselessly suggests to us to act as if we were different personalities hence impersonating ourselves encased in a human body one incarnation after another. This may be hard for people to grasp but we are not in the body now, never were we; never will we be. We are in a state of hypnosis which makes it all real. True spiritual masters say that the hypnotized person can not get out of his hypnotic state without being de-hypnotized by either someone else, by self analysis, by wisdom or by the grace of God. Man can get himself de-hypnotized from cosmic maya (Illusion) and forever forsake his reoccurring dreams of reincarnation in this lower plane of existence. These dreams we are living now are no different than the dreams we are experiencing at night, both are unreal. Now that takes realization to realize this.

The frame of desires conceals wisdom from man; it is the constant enemy…even of the wise man. A man who is constantly agitated by desires can not perceive wisdom as wisdom can only be perceived in stillness. In stillness intuition sets in to lead and show us the way.

Unfulfilled desires remain in the heart through incarnations and the harm of harboring them is that every desire consists of specific forces with magnetic fields of attraction and repulsion; when man falls into the traps of illusion with likes and dislikes he is caught in the web of desires and through desires he unconsciously unleashes the power of the disciplinarian law of karma.

One must become divinely indifferent. For instance, if you drop a wonderful plate of food on the floor that you were going to eat, how should you react? You spend a lot of time cleaning something but when you accidentally drop it in the mud and you start laughing. When you can have that kind of detachment you will become free. Be more detached.

Some people go bananas when they see birds being locked up. Don’t they know there are millions of children dying of starvation and they are worried about the welfare of birds, cats and dogs? That’s fine, but what are your real values when you are attached to everything? Nothing is tangible in this world; why shall we be attached to anything? Why worry about disturbing news. The news of tomorrow, next week, next month, next year and the next century has been already written a long, long time ago; the movie is finished. Our solar system is moving into a compartment of space time continuum where everything is already made, the next plane crash, the next war, your next telephone call, all those things are already printed. There are vibratory pictures of distant or future events that are now passing through the ether. The vibratory thought patterns of an event that is to occur in the upcoming future is there in the ether now according to the laws and action of cause and effect. You can develop the power of protecting yourself and your family from future accidents waiting for you according to cosmic laws.

As the solar system moves, we are moving in to space time continuum where everything is waiting for you as the solar system moves into the news of tomorrow. Everything is already written about your ego, but you are not the ego; you are not made in the image of the stars. Therefore in the degree you change your status as a spiritual being you can change the future; that is, you can change what is going to happen to you. When the future is there waiting for you, you won’t be there, so why worry about the news. You can change your place in your destiny because you are the only form of life in this creation that has a choice. Just flow with the whole thing or begin to make a stand and redirect your life without being affected by the present century you are living in. Without comprehension and understanding of spirituality people become invaded with worries of what is going to happen in Afghanistan, what is happening with Iraq, Iran and Russia and there is no time for meditation nonetheless time for God.

It will not do any of us any good to think about the news all the time, so why think about it? You did not come into this world to lose yourself but to find your true self. When you are attached to everything you must reconsider your values. Nothing is tangible in this world; it is wise to practice detachment. When you die and your body is gone these forces do not die. They are stored in the astral brain of the subconscious mind and they follow your soul wherever it goes and when you are reborn they manifest as behavioral tendencies, thus a person who has died an alcoholic will come back with a tendency to alcoholism and will remain the same until he finally overcomes the desire for alcohol. These forces must be destroyed therefore workout to overcome them now. If you don’t your unconquered desires will remain and hound you.

You may or you may have not heard these words before, “desire that satisfies all desires.” Lets be reminded that any unfulfilled desires no matter how small, must be fulfilled and will guarantee your return trip to earthly life. It is said that the last desire of the advanced spiritual man to fulfill is not sexual desires, it is food. What goes through your mind when you see someone gulping down their food like there is no tomorrow? Most would say that the person who eats too fast has a very bad habit, why? The greed for food affects many people. Some joke about their so called daily fix; I have to have my cappuccino or I will not be able to function. Keep in mind that there is no Starbucks in the astral world. I am not saying give up your daily fix of coffee. What I am saying is to enjoy your coffee, but practice neutrality by keeping your daily habits under control, meaning you must remain centered. By staying in the middle, you can choose to have a cappuccino today and a glass of orange juice tomorrow; you are under control. Remember the principle of polarity. There is a pendulum like movement; to all action, there is always a reaction, but when you apply the mental law of neutralization you will be able to polarize yourself right in the middle thus neutralizing the swing of the pendulum which would inevitably carry you to the other pole.

There is the positive pole and the negative pole. Therefore, when you, if in the middle, will be unaffected by mood swings and you will be able to attain mental poise and firmness. The masses of unenlightened people say to themselves I love this life, I want to come back. The average person does not even ask himself, why am I here on this earth? Or what is the meaning of life? Usually until the age of thirty six for a man, if he has had little or no spiritual exposure, that is usually the time when he is hit with the two-by-four in the school of hard knocks. With such things as divorce, overweight, loss of a loved one, the onset of disease. With some it is just the humiliation of old age. And then he starts asking why me? This life is a school of wisdom, and the wise man soon finds out that pain is the prod for remembrance. The soul does not evolve, it must be reawakened. This world and this life were never meant to be a heaven and never will.

The average person’s life is getting up in the morning, eating, going to work, coming home and eating again, watching a little television, and then going to bed. How can man evolve living like that? Without any spiritual advancement you would need one million solar years to evolve naturally without any spiritual effort.

A copy of the book “Autobiography of a Yogi” by Paramahansa Yogananda, a spiritual classic, explains the actual meditation technique of burning off karma. These techniques are freely given by the Self-Realization Fellowship in Los Angeles California in lesson form, mailed to your home.

This body, those five senses are the five chains which keep our soul bound to our bodies. Therefore, where do we start? We start with the way we eat. Start fasting to spiritualize your body and your mind. You have to fast one day a week to live more by life force and less and less by gross physical material in your body.

The more you begin to transfer your body consciousness from food the more you begin to feel free from constant hunger, and then you begin to withdraw from your body. This body attachment is based upon food and that is why all the great yogis are ascetics. The first thing yogis do is not to use food primarily for enjoyment but only eat food that the body needs. To use food to replace decayed material in the body involves constant change in physical cells which ultimately deteriorates and dies. If you want to live longer and healthier, start fasting one day a week, that’s fifty two days a year that you are not eating and allowing your body to clean up. Unless you fast and begin to clean up your body cells they can not be receptive to astral energy.

Do you realize that each time you overeat you are metaphysically stealing someone else’s food? Did you know that every time you leave food in your plate you are metaphysically stealing the food of somebody else? If you did not know those things, to late, you have to pay; you are going to be judged at the end of your life. These people are constantly fighting to lose weight; they starve themselves day after day, month after month, year after year and can hardly lose weight because of the food they have stolen from someone else.

Up in your attic you store all the unwanted unnecessary junk and once in a while you give it a good house cleaning. Similarly hidden away in the attic of your subconscious mind are many potential harmful desires that one day will give you great problems. They are like ticking bombs and they are triggered by the environment you are in. The supreme desire we should satisfy first is the desire for God. You may say “man, I haven’t got that kind of desire for God.” How do I get this desire? Ok, first you have to know what God is. The first aspect of God is Cosmic Intelligence. What do you do with it? Become a divine strategist and use your intelligence to analyze what life is. God is also Cosmic Light. Meditate and you will gradually see that light. Cosmic sound, listen to nothing but beautiful music; watch your moods and use specific music to elevate depressed moods. When you need a boost, use the hypodermic boost of sounds to elevate yourself. There is cosmic wisdom and cosmic joy, it makes life beautiful; be joyful about life and be positive about everything. There is cosmic peace, and there is cosmic beauty. Then there is cosmic love and cosmic bliss. Your desires must be rational desires, not to have what you want but what you need. Learn to differentiate between them. You can classify your desires. Just keep the good ones because today you may wish for one thing but tomorrow you may want ‘something’ else.

One of the worst shafts of maya (illusion) is the unwillingness to meditate. That “unwillingness” is a veil over man’s eyes which prevent us to attune ourselves with God and therefore miss the opportunity to find our true spiritual mentor or Guru. Remember the masters or gurus are not asking us to renounce anything, they only ask us to control everything which is much more difficult. If God were not planning to release us he would not have given us the desire to know him and would not have given us the liberating techniques of yoga meditation. Remember it is not the outer but inner victories that will liberate you. Meditation is our salvation army. Each time we meditate the master says, when we see the light in meditation, beneficial changes are taking place in your brain cells. Even if you do not see that light when you meditate, eventually in time you will.

If every day you sit quietly for a little while and analyze yourself, you will discover that you have many unspecified desires. Did you know that sudden unsatisfied desires are a state of frustration, a state of hostility, a state of anger? People are frustrated because bubbling within are unfulfilled desires. Some want to be rich or dead; some are born like that. Even if you die disgusted with the world you have to return again to the world to perceive it differently. Now here is a big homework; you have to become very positive about everything, realizing that this whole school of life is a cosmic UCLA that sub serves a divine purpose. If you die frustrated about life in this abominable 21st century, you will have to come back in a 21st century somewhere else similar to this. That is what I call the “Grateful Dead.” Do you want to come back? Yes, if it is our own free choice, but if you are forced to come back whether you like it or not, it is not freedom. All of us have within ourselves a deep inner loneliness which no human being can fulfill. You can be totally in love with your husband or wife and you can be feeling up to here with human love yet that love cannot reach what God has made for himself alone. As it is said “nature heals wounds except those marked by love and that love is marked by God.”