Daily horoscope for August 9, 2022

Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Happy Birthday Tuesday, August 9, 2022:

You are energetic, compassionate and determined. Once you have an idea, you run with it. You are hardworking, responsible and able to take care of others. This year is a year of change, so you need to be flexible in order to be open to new opportunities and ready to move in new directions.

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★★★

Today, the Sun occupies a playful part of your chart; besides, it’s in your other Fire sign. (We love it!) Plus, lucky Jupiter is in your sign! What’s not to like? Flash message: Today people know personal details about your private life. Tonight: Rebellion.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★★★

Your focus on home and family continues. Luckily, you have the energy to make things happen, because fiery Mars is in your sign. Today you want to shake things up a bit, so you’ll appreciate a chance to break free from your routine. Tonight: Travel is changing.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★★

It’s been a busy and hectic week. Enjoy home repairs and family talks. When it comes to buying nice things or making financial negotiations, think things through. You might be blinded by your desire. Tonight: Check your finances.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★★

Today, the Moon is opposite your sign, which happens two days a month. When this happens, you have to go more than half way when dealing with others. It just requires cooperation and agreement. Not serious. Tonight: Cooperate.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★★

Although you are empowered with the Sun in your sign and Mars at the top of your chart, today you may need to do someone a favor. This means that you will likely have to put your own interests ahead of someone else’s needs and wants. Tonight: Check on your pet.

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★★

With Mercury in your sign, you’re eager to talk to others and share your perspective on things. However, because the Sun in your chart is “hiding”, you may prefer to do your communications behind the scenes or on social media rather than face-to-face. Tonight: Watch your children.

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★★★

It’s a popular week for you. However, today you prefer to have the opportunity to relax at home in familiar surroundings. You might be involved with a female family member. Or perhaps you will savor your solitude and think of memories of the past. Tonight: A surprise at home.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★★★

The Sun is at the top of your chart, putting you in a flattering spotlight so you look good to others, especially bosses, parents, and VIPs. You might be more involved with young people right now. Traveling for pleasure appeals to you. Today you want to have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone. Tonight: Be careful.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★★★

Financial matters and issues related to taking care of what you own might be on your mind today. Because you have a strong desire to travel, you may be wondering what you can afford to do. Luckily, you’re in the mood to work hard and party hard! Tonight: keep your possessions.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★★★

Today the Moon is in your sign, which happens about two and a half days a month. When this happens, two things happen: Your emotions are almost certain to intensify. Second, your luck will improve slightly. Why not ask the universe for a favor? (See what happens.) Tonight: You are impulsive.

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★★

Today, the Moon is “hiding” in your chart, which will make you feel more reclusive than usual. In other words, you might want to hide or keep a low profile. Relationships with colleagues are strong and supportive; however, relationships with partners can be a bit difficult. Tonight: surprise!

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★★

A personal or confidential conversation with a female acquaintance will take place for many of you today. Whatever happens may cause you to slightly change your future goals. (Or is that a major shift?) Your Neptune ruler is in your sign until 2025, which makes planning a bit confusing. Tonight: Someone surprises you.

BORN TODAY

Actress Anna Kendrick (1985), actress Gillian Anderson (1968), actor, comedian Dan Levy (1983)