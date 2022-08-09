News

Democrats don’t want 82-year-old Biden in 2024 – Ready to give him his ‘golden watch’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace said Monday on “At This Hour” that Democrats don’t want President Joe Biden to run in 2024 because of his age.

Reading Maureen Dowd’s New York Times article, Bolduan said. “The timing of your exit can determine your place in the history books. This is something Joe Biden should keep in mind as he is on the crest of success.

Wallace said, “Remember, in the CNN poll, I think 75% of Democrats say they would like to see another Democratic presidential nominee in 2024. You know, and we’ve seen that in business, that , you know , thank you very much for your service. Here is the gold watch. Enjoy your retirement.

He added: “Look, obviously, the success after a lot of dead ends, the success of the last month or so by Joe Biden is impressive, and it will change the narrative. We will talk about all that he accomplished. Whether a large percentage of that 75% or not, three-quarters of Democrats are going to say, ‘You know what, I’m excited about the idea of ​​a guy who, next Inauguration Day, will be 82 again running for office”, I’m not so sure.

