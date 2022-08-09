Finance
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a VoIP Reseller
Nowadays, VoIP solutions have resolutely established by residents. The need for quality and fully featured VoIP hardware is increasing with every passing day. Most of us are looking for opportunities to operate a home-based business. One among these business opportunities is becoming a VoIP reseller. Below we will discuss the advantages of becoming a reseller.
VoIP has been utilized by thousands of people across the globe and so, it has its reach far beyond our imagination. The VoIP market is huge and thus, has its huge prospective too. A VoIP reseller is a secondary service provider, who purchases service plans from the primary service provider and sells them to the end users. A reseller works on a contractual basis with the major service provider, but in the period in-between, the reseller is free to take charge upon customers, branding and even the pricing. Becoming a reseller is an excellent option to enter into the telecommunication industry. Let’s count the benefits of becoming a VoIP reseller:
Least or no investment: – When you seek to become a reseller, you need not worry about the investment money. Since in several cases, you will require only minimum or no investment. In order to find a reseller program with no investment, you need to conduct a thorough web search, which will allow you find a program like it.
Leftover earnings: – Various VoIP wholesale service providers will provide a definite return percentage of your financial credit on a monthly basis. This will assist you to build future income for your business paying off increasingly every month.
No expert skills needed: – To become a reseller, you need not have any specialized skills. Of course, if you have decided to enter into this business, it means you believe that you can do it. Most of us are techies and keep ourselves updated with the latest gadgets. Others may be specialized in marketing. They know how to handle or manipulate a customer. Whichever quality or skill represents you, the VoIP reseller business is a perfect fit for you.
Limitless support and techniques: – When you become a VoIP reseller, you get limitless support from the wholesale VoIP service provider.
With the ever increasing popularity of VoIP solutions, competition too is increasing at a fast pace among resellers. In this case, an excellent option for resellers is to establish their business as a local brand. They can select a particular area, where they can allure end users by offering competitive prices for both long distance and local calls. Customers always opt for a provider, who offers a personal touch and treats them likewise.
Finance
How Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Can Plan For ERP Implementation
Introduction: Proper Planning to Reduce Risks of ERP Failure
In the first article, we discussed how a well-structured system assessment scorecard can help Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) mitigate enterprise resource planning (ERP)[1] implementation failure risks at the system acquisition stage.
In this article, we outline certain steps SMEs can take to mitigate ERP implementation failure risks in the subsequent phase of implementation: the planning phase.
Briefly defined, the planning phase is the stage during which the organization prepares to “ERP-ize” its business. An ERP project requires much more than the mere installation of an IT software system. It requires organizational restructuring.
Generally, SMEs have to restructure their operations to satisfy the business flow parameters defined by the ERP software. These days, most ERP software packages are pre-customized to sectors according to certain industry best-practices.
The extent of organizational restructuring that is required depends on the structure of existing business processes, and on the technical and functional requirements imposed by the ERP software.
As with any complex restructuring project, ERP implementation is accompanied by certain risks of project failure. For example, failure can result from a runaway implementation that causes the project to become uneconomical. It can also result from organizational rejection of the restructured environment where such rejection impedes the achievement of the projected efficiencies.
In the following sections, we elaborate on these particular risks of implementation failure and how effective implementation planning can mitigate these risks.
Failure Risk 1: Run-Away Implementation
If an SME is planning to implement ERP, its primary reason for doing so is probably to achieve cost efficiencies. According to 2009 research by the Aberdeen Group, the need to reduce operating and administrative costs continues to be the main driver of ERP acquisition in the SME segment [2].
Since financial reasons drive the decision to implement ERP, it is critical that the implementation be completed within budget. A failure to deliver an economical implementation will mean project failure.
Since this section deals with ERP-related finance, it is important to briefly discuss some of the underlying principles.
The cost side of an ERP budget is based on a total cost of ERP ownership (TCO) calculation. TCO is the sum of the present values of system, maintenance and service costs. System and maintenance costs are fixed and largely determinable in advance.
In contrast, service costs are usually highly variable and difficult to project with accuracy. Further, service costs are proportionately significant. In 2007, service costs accounted for 45% of TCO for SMEs. Put another way, for every $100 an SME spent on ERP software, it spent an additional $81 on service [3]. As you will have probably guessed, service costs mainly reflect implementation costs.
Poor scheduling, improper resource allocation, project delays and scope creep (i.e. unplanned increases to the project’s scope) are the usual culprits for runaway implementation costs. The first three are generally well understood. Scope creep deserves a bit more attention.
During implementation, there is a holy-grail temptation to “ERP-ize” certain business processes that were not included in the original project plan. The rationale supporting a scope increase is that incremental efficiencies will be gained by “ERP-izing” the additional tasks. Implementation seems like the perfect time to widen the scope: the project is underway, consultants are on site and the teams are dedicated.
These temptations must be resisted. Implementation is seldom the right time to widen the scope (except for dealing with unforeseen items that must be addressed).
The reason the temptation must be resisted is because the argument favouring unplanned scope changes only accounts for the benefits side of the financial equation. Incremental costs must also be considered. These costs include direct service costs as well as the opportunity costs of delay. With respect to the latter, every unplanned day that the SME is unable to operate under the new system is a day of lost efficiencies.
It is fair to assume that an ERP project scope is designed to maximize the net ERP benefits (net benefits = cost efficiencies – costs). This means that all components of the project that yield a positive net benefit are accepted. It also means that all components that yield a negative net benefit (where the incremental costs exceed the incremental efficiencies) are rejected. Unplanned scope increases are typically components that would yield negative net benefits, i.e. they would be unprofitable. Since they diminish the return on ERP investment, these components should be rejected.
The following graph (omitted) depicts the relationship between a project’s gross costs, gross efficiencies and net benefits (net benefits = gross efficiencies – gross costs). As seen by the Net Benefits line, the ideal project plan is at Point A. At this point, all profitable components are accepted and all unprofitable components are rejected. Any project plan that lies to the left of Point A would mean that the plan could be profitably expanded. Any project plan to the right of Point A would mean that unprofitable components are being accepted. Scope increases are generally components that lie to the right of Point A.
The above profitability analysis explains why incremental scope changes are both unnecessary and unbeneficial to the project. As time passes, these incremental changes will either be ignored or implemented as part of a profitable optimization plan.
In summary, a well-structured plan can mitigate the financial risks associated with overly broad scope definition and scope creep. Such a plan will help keep the ERP project within budget and on time.
However, even if financial risks are mitigated, other types of failure risk still threaten the project’s success. One such risk is that certain key people will reject the new ERP system and/or the restructured business processes.
Failure Risk 2: Improperly Managed Change
Restructuring is a necessary evil. It causes the SME to undergo significant and disruptive changes. For example, the SME’s organizational and reporting structures will likely change as departments are shifted. Its operations will likely change as business processes are re-engineered. Daily tasks will likely change as manual tasks are automated. All of these changes mean that employees, management and executives will have to unlearn old habits and learn new ways of doing business.
Some people will embrace the challenges and opportunities presented by the change. These people will help move the project forward. However, there will be those who fear the uncertainties associated with change. These people may resist the project and may risk undermining its success.
Change resistors are powerful forces. Even relatively innocuous-seeming resistance can thwart success. Consider, for example, the case of a sales person at a manufacturer who decides not to input an order into the new ERP system. Instead, the employee calls the order into production – the way he had always performed the task under the old system. Although the order is now in the process queue, it was not registered in the ERP planning system.
This one omission can have severe and far-reaching consequences. Automated production planning, shop floor scheduling and material movements planning become inaccurate and unreliable. These inaccuracies will prevent sales people from providing accurate lead time quotations. As a result, sales relationships will become strained and customers will be lost. The unplanned production backlog will also cause an increase in inventory-related costs. Further, real-time performance reporting will become less accurate since the reports fail to include certain transactions. Unreliable reports will negatively impact management’s ability to make important and timely decisions.
In summary, a failure to buy-in to the new system and processes can cause the organization to fail to reap the efficiency and informational benefits of ERP. The result: an uneconomical ERP investment.
The above is but one example of a change resistor. Generally, an organization faces different groups that resist change for different reasons. Common examples of resisting forces include:
· A union that objects because its members’ job functions would change as a result of process re-engineering and automation.
· Employees who object because they have performed the same manual assembly tasks for 20 years and are afraid of or don’t want to learn new processes.
· Managers who object to donating their “A-players” to the implementation team. The loss of key performers would almost certainly have a negative impact on departmental performance.
· Executives who object to short-term business interruptions caused by the restructuring project, notwithstanding the long-term benefits. This moral hazard is caused by an incentive system that rewards the executives for short-term performance. Interruptions may cause the SME to miss compensation targets.
Fortunately, many of the various human capital forces that can sabotage an ERP-driven restructuring can be mitigated at the planning stage.
Good Planning Lessens Failure Risks
A good implementation plan accomplishes two goals:
1. It presents a clearly marked and easy-to-follow roadmap to implement the process changes and ERP system; and
2. It prepares the organization and all potentially affected stakeholders to adapt to the changed environment.
A plan that achieves these twin goals will significantly help the implementation project’s prospects for success.
Although each plan should be customized to meet the SME’s particular needs, there are certain fundamental principles that can frame the design of every project plan. These principles relate to project championship, project plan design and team formation.
Project Championship
Top management is ultimately responsible for allocating time, resources and money to the project. Its collective attitude towards the project filters down and impacts organizational commitment to the project. Consequently, top management support can make the project while its absence of support can break the project.
Given the importance of executive commitment, the project requires a top-level manager to convert the non-believing managers. This person must be both fully committed to the project and capable of influencing others’ commitment. In his capacity as project champion, this person will be responsible for ensuring that the project remains a top priority and is allocated the resources that are required. In other words, the project champion acts as an advocate who drives change, encourages perseverance and manages resistance. Ultimately, it is this person who legitimizes the project and the accompanying organizational change.
Project Plan
The project plan is a formal document that is instrumental in preventing runaway implementations and change resistance.
If done properly, the project plan helps prevent runaway implementations by memorializing the project deliverables on a timeline and allocating a specific budget to each deliverable. Each deliverable should be broken down into manageable and measurable tasks. A well conceived roadmap prevents scope creep, cost overruns and project delays.
The details of the project plan should be (to the extent necessary) transparent throughout the entire organization. Communicating the project plan will diffuse a portion of the organizational anxiety by eliminating ambiguity about the project and the future state of the organization.
In terms of its components, the main project plan should, at a minimum, include the following:
Project Charter:
This is an articulation of the project’s mission and vision. It clearly and unambiguously states the business rationale for the project.
Scope Statement
This defines the parameters of the project. The scope is broken down into measurable success factors and strategic business accomplishments that drive the intended results.
Target Dates and Costs
This sets out individual milestones. Identifiable, manageable and measurable goals are established. Target completion dates are set. Each individual milestone is valued. This step articulates the breakdown of the project into discrete sub-projects.
Project Structure and Staff Requirements
This sets out the project’s reporting structure, and how that reporting structure fits into the larger organizational structure.
The main project plan should be supported by whatever subsidiary plans are necessary. Common examples of subsidiary plans include: IT infrastructure and procurement plan, risk plan, cost and schedule plan, scope management plan, resource management plan, and communications plan. For present purposes, these last three subsidiary plans deserve a bit more attention.
Scope Management Plan
This is a contingency plan that defines the process for identifying, classifying and integrating scope changes into the project.
Resource Management Plan
This sets out individual assignments, project roles, responsibilities and reporting relationships. It also sets out the criteria for back-filling positions and modifying project teams. Further, this plan details human capital development and training plans. Finally, where necessary, it sets out the reward system used to incentivise project performance.
Communications Plan
A communications strategy is critical to manage change resistance. This plan codifies the procedures and responsibilities relating to the periodic dissemination of project-related information to the project teams and throughout the organization. Examples of common channels include email newsletters, press releases and team meetings.
A good project plan is only effective if the project teams are capable of executing the recommendations. For this reason, team formation and training are critical parts of the planning phase.
Team Formation
Successful execution requires an enabling structure. Like many well-structured organizations, an ERP project structure should contain a steering committee that has executive-level strategic responsibilities; a core team that has managerial-level delegation authority; and functional teams that are responsible for implementing the changes.
To facilitate communication and decision-making, each hierarchy level should have a member who is represented on the level below. For example, the ERP project manager should sit on both the steering committee and the core team, and certain key users should sit on both the core team and a given functional team.
The Steering Committee
The project steering committee should be comprised of the chief executive officer, the CIO, executive level business managers, and the ERP project manager. The committee has strategic-level responsibility for reviewing and approving the project plan, making changes to the plan and evaluating project progress.
The Core Team
The core team is responsible for managing the implementation project. It should be comprised of the ERP project manager, functional leads, the outside consultants and certain key end-users.
Functional leads should be top-performers who are reassigned to the implementation project on a full-time basis. They should be experts in their respective departments, should understand other departments’ business processes and should be knowledgeable about industry best practices. In many cases, functional leads will have to be backfilled in their day-to-day jobs.
During the planning phase, the core team is trained on the fundamentals of ERP theory and on the particulars of the ERP software. The purpose of the training is to ensure that the core team is capable of managing the development of the new business processes.
Functional Teams
These teams are responsible for implementing the business process changes in their respective functional departments. Each functional team is comprised of a core team key end-user, select end-users that cover all of the functional unit’s business processes, and a functional consultant with an understanding of the ERP software.
Organizing committed and capable teams is critical to the project’s success. The project teams will be responsible for managing the implementation and helping the organization adapt to the new business environment.
Conclusion
ERP implementation is a complex project that involves significant operational restructuring. The restructuring is accompanied by certain risks of project failure, including runaway implementation and resistance to change.
Fortunately, an SME can mitigate many of the ERP failure risks by properly planning for the project. At a minimum, proper planning requires a project champion to secure executive buy-in, the preparation and communication of a project plan that breaks the project down into manageable sub-projects, and the assembly of strong teams capable of executing the project.
[1] Briefly, an ERP system is intended to electronically integrate an organization’s functional areas, administrative areas, processes and systems.
[2] Jutras, C. (2009). ERP in the Midmarket 2009: Managing the Complexities of a Distributed Environment. Boston: Aberdeen Group.
[3] Jutras, C. (2007). The Total Cost of ERP Ownership in Mid-Sized Companies. Boston: Aberdeen Group.
Finance
Signs of Spiritual Awakening – 9 Essential Symptoms of Awakening
Recently on the Internet I discovered a few lists of the signs of spiritual awakening (sometimes also referred to as symptoms of spiritual awakening). The lists I’ve come across so far are vague and unclear (for example: headaches and body aches, feeling as though you’re on an emotional rollercoaster “for no reason,” changes in energy levels, sleep patterns, jobs, and/or relationships, gaining or losing weight, even an itchy scalp–all apparently for no reason), so I decided to come up with my own list of what I understand to be the most essential and relevant signs and symptoms of spiritual awakening. The following is a list of nine things I experienced during the process of awakening:
- Synchronicities that are meaningful to you. (These help point you in the right direction or help spark an important new insight.)
- Intensely painful life “changes” that you can’t explain or know how you’ll get through. (This assures that you look within for the answers. Note that “change” is often a polite way of saying “loss.”)
- All-consuming inner contemplation followed by possible reassessment of beliefs, especially at 3 or 4 in the morning (often triggered by happenings or things you can’t explain using your current belief systems or knowledge).
- Receiving “secret messages” from people who aren’t aware they’re relaying special messages to you. (If they had known, they may have hesitated, and sometimes spirit just doesn’t want to take chances.)
- Having the same thing (especially something that’s unusual) happen to you two or three times in a relatively short period of time, like, say, 24 hours. (This assures that you actually notice what your higher self wants you to notice.)
- Waking up in the middle of the night feeling intense confusion. (This means your beliefs are being re-evaluated. Before you become clear and solid in your new awakened state, you will no doubt find yourself mucking through a period of deep confusion.)
- Favorable synchronicities that happen regularly. (You can expect these to occur after you regularly follow through with your inner guidance.)
- Intense, vivid dreams that seem to point you in a certain direction. (The further along in the process you are, the clearer your dreams will be and the more your dreams will help guide you in your daily life. The dreams will be in metaphor form, often in metaphors that make sense to you.)
- Finding yourself laughing more often. (Sometimes you will wake up in the middle of the night, think something profound that’s also funny, and then laugh your head off. This is not a joke. Your higher self is playful and wants you to have fun while you’re awakening.)
Experiencing any (or all) of these signs means that spirit (your higher self) is trying to get your attention! Also, spirit is playful and wants you to enjoy the awakening process (it’s not all about pain and drama but about enlightenment, about becoming light-hearted). You will also be amazed at the creativity of your higher self.
Remember, the fast track to spiritual awakening does not depend on how much fame or fortune you’re born with (or currently possess), or on how many advanced degrees you have, but on how much you’re willing to (temporarily) forgo your comfort zones for the noble purpose of personal and spiritual growth. This is important because it is your individual growth that is of utmost importance at this crossroad in humanity’s collective evolution. Remember also that the signs and symptoms you experience aren’t just signs or symptoms; they are designed to assist you in the spiritual awakening process.
Finance
What Is Cloud Computing, and How Can It Help You?
I have a friend who emails every important document that he has on his computer to his Gmail account. He has done it for years, and I have always thought that it is a clever way to make sure that his important information stays safe, no matter what happens to his computer!
Fortunately, big name software and server companies feel the same way, and they have come up with something similar, that is a lot easier to do. It is called cloud computing, and like my friend’s emailed documents, it puts all your important information on the internet, where you can access it at any time, from anywhere, using a username and password.
Cloud computing is essentially a service that offers you online storage space for your documents and other information. It can be as simple as a free service like GoogleDocs, that also allows you to share your documents with others, or one of the paid for online storage systems.
Because companies that provide these types of services are focused on providing quality server space, their security is often far greater than anything you could achieve within your own company, and their servers are usually fast and responsive, which means that even if your local area network is not fantastic, you can share information quickly and easily.
When it comes to the benefits for the business owner, there are many that spring to mind with cloud computing.
The first is that no matter what happens to your computer, your server, or anything else, your information is safe and accessible. I will never forget, in the early nineties, before backups became the norm, when a friend’s computer was stolen. Nine months of work had been on the hard drive of the computer, and without backups, everything had to be redone. Fortunately, there were hardcopies of all the data, but it was still an arduous and time-consuming process to get that information recaptured.
There is even a worse scenario than that though. What if your computer is damaged, destroyed, lost or stolen, and you don’t have hardcopies, and you don’t have a backup? Everything you had been working on would be lost, and you’d have to start again, from scratch.
Another important factor for many businesses is storage space. When you consider the type of data that is being created these days – videos, animations, presentations, photographs and graphics heavy documents – it becomes clear that companies are needing bigger, faster computers all the time to process all that data. When you use cloud computing, you could essentially work off a tiny computer, but still be able to store, and access, very large files quickly and easily.
Then there’s accessibility. We’ve already discussed sharing files with other users, on platforms like GoogleDocs, but the concept can easily be scaled up using one of the larger cloud computing services. You could create two accounts, one for public access by employees, and one for confidential information. Then, simply by sharing login information, or providing key employees with access information, you could effectively collaborate with employees in different states or provinces, or even on the other side of the globe.
The ability to access information from everywhere also provides you, and your employees, with greater mobility – whether it’s viewing a presentation in a client’s offices, or working on financials while you’re out of the country. With a laptop and an internet connection, you and your employees can have all the convenience of being in your office, while you’re anywhere in the world.
If you do decide to take advantage of the cloud-computing phenomenon in your own business, then you have several options. You could choose to test the waters with a free service like Google’s, or you could look for a service provider that offers smaller ‘starter’ packages, with fewer users, and less storage space. Make sure that you choose a provider that offers month-to-month service, so that if you want to switch, you’re not tied to a contract.
Cloud computing really does solve all of the storage, security and data integrity problems that small businesses face, and it’s entirely possible that in the next few years, it will become the norm, rather than the exception. So why not make sure that your business is equipped going forward, and get your information on the cloud!
Finance
The Burden of College Education
According to recent statistics, a college degree is still a thing among the wealthiest. If you have rich parents who can afford it, then you can go to college. However, it’s also a common thing to drop out at any time and for any reason.
For those people that has no wealthy parents to fall back on, a college education in America is synonymous to a big debt and who needs more debt these days? No one wants the burden of having to pay for your education 10 years after you’ve graduated.
In effect, a college degree simply becomes a piece of paper telling you that you’ll probably sink in debt. It’s something you can’t brag about anymore. What could your college degree do when you’re up to your ears in college loans and can’t even land a job to repay it?
It really makes sense when college drop outs set out on their own. Some of them even make it to millionaire status too considering that they don’t have a degree.
So worry not. There are still jobs that await you even when you don’t have a college degree to speak of. And these aren’t just any jobs. They’re paying so well, some of them inspire the term “millionaire”.
You probably know one person who has made it big somewhere. They’re a new breed of high income earners. They all say the same thing about their jobs. They worked as hard as a college student has studied. The difference is they didn’t need a degree to earn the bucks.
The secret to their success is plain and simple. It’s a combination of diligence and motivation. They worked hard to be on the position they are in. They had a clear goal on what they want to do with their life which most people do not have. Imagine if Bill Gates did not have a goal in life, would there be Microsoft? If Steve Jobs did not work hard enough after having his own company taken away from him, would our favorite Apple computers, iPad or iPhone be a part of our lives?
Sometimes it doesn’t matter if you have a college degree or not. It merely depends on the person if he will be pursuing his dreams or not. Some might say that a degree is not necessarily needed at all time but I beg to differ. Though at some point it will not be necessary, it will still give you an added advantage in life.
Finance
The Influence of People Who Surround You
It is known that the human body sends out vibrations: some are positive, while others are negative. We have orbits formed by people who surround us and with whom we associate closely throughout our entire lives. In my book “The Art & Craft of Success: 10 Steps” by Ostaro, I expand fully on the impact people have upon us.
Through observation and experience we will notice that the association of a certain person or persons will help us finish a project successfully. It is not just a matter of know-how or funding what makes a venture a success. It is more than that. When a person constantly exercises a positive (harmonious) influence upon another human being, it has a great influence on the brain that gives rise to a clearer judgment of a situation or a better solution to a lingering problem. These processes go on quite unnoticed by people – but they do work. In case of a negative person in our orbit, the result of a contradictory or negative vibration could lead to a bad judgment of a situation or problem, poor solutions and utter failure of the project.
The underestimation of all difficulties or challenges involved could mean higher costs and longer time periods to get the job done.
The success in a project is largely dependent upon correct estimation of all factors involved like choosing the right people in a team, carefully considering essential character traits of the human personality (dependability, punctuality, efficiency, capacity for hard work, persistence when faced with difficulties) in order that a venture be completed successfully and yield the desired results.
Cost estimation in terms of human involvement requires a profound knowledge of human nature and business experience. We don’t achieve success by chance. It requires very solid efforts on the physical plane like burning the midnight oil plus utilizing the formula consisting of three major factors, such as choosing the right team for that particular project, the appropriate location (for example: drilling for oil must be at a calculated spot), and proper timing for completion. A multi million dollar movie, if released at a wrong time without regard to competition, could lose you millions and may never get you an Oscar. There are many examples of successful or failed projects. A careful analysis of a successful project reveals the points mentioned above. In fact, timing is more important than proper funding, as evidenced by Michael Moore’s documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 which became a worldwide hit. At a time, when competition is less, the chances of success increase tremendously.
The stakes in a large venture are very high. Choosing the right people, right time to start the project and right location can make the difference between success or failure.
Finance
Natural Cures for Chilblains
Chilblains are a localized, painful, redness of the skin – caused by a congestion of the capillaries in the lower layers of the skin. Chilblains are found on the fingers, toes and ears. The onset of chilblains is associated with poor circulation particularly to the peripheries. It can be made worse by a poor diet, cold weather, tight shoes and a sedentary occupation.
What you can do to improve chilblains
The situation may be improved with plenty of exercise and wearing warm clothing.
If you smoke you need to stop as smoking is a major contributor to poor circulation and could lead to more serious circulatory system conditions. Chilblains may also indicate a lack of sufficient calcium and silica. Sources of these in the diet are: millet, spinach, figs, almonds, sesame seeds, oats, parsley and all green vegetables. You can also take quality, non-contaminated heart and circulatory system vitamins and minerals to assist in getting enough of the nutrients that you need.
You can also use circulation herbs to assist improve your circulation and the strength of your arteries, veins and capillaries.
The following herbs will be useful for improving the circulation to the extremities:
- 3 parts prickly ash bark (or berries)
- 3 parts hawthorn berries
- 1 part ginger
Combine all the ingredients. Take 1 teaspoon of the herb blend and place into a suitable sized saucepan and pour over the cup of boiling water. Allow this to stand for 10-15 minutes. Strain out the herbs. Drink 1 cup three times per day. When chilblains are unbroken they can be treated by a thin layer of cayenne ointment (apply this very sparingly). Other treatments for chilblains include:
- rosemary oil
- lavender oil
- peppermint oil
- garlic oil or juice
- tincture of myrrh
- nettle juice
Case Study: Chilblains Helen, a 25 year old nurse, suffered from very bad chilblains during each winter. Her circulation was also poor during the summer months when she suffered aching feet, as a result of her work, and swelling of her fingers and toes in the heat. She did not smoke and had an occasional glass of wine when dining out. She reported eating ‘more sugary and fried foods than she ought to’.
She first visited in the spring so her initial treatment concentrated on the heat problem which was likely to develop as the summer started and also a general improvement in her overall health.
The first month’s treatment consisted of:
- herbal tonic to be taken three times per day, for the liver and kidneys:
- dandelion root and leaf,
- bearberry,
- wild yam and
- yellow dock.
- magnesium, potassium and calcium phosphates.
- vitamin B complex in addition to a general vitamin and mineral supplement
- changes to her diet to increase the amount of fresh fruit and vegetables that she was eating.
She returned after the first five weeks and reported less swelling in her feet and that she had improved her diet but in her words ‘she could still improve it a lot’. She was continued on the same treatment as above for the next two months. On the fourth month Helen reported some swelling but it wasn’t as bad as the previous summers. At this stage a slight change in the treatment was implemented. She continued the liver and kidney tonic herbs and the vitamins and minerals and her diet continued to improve. The following herbs were added:
- prickly ash bark,
- hawthorn berries and
- ginger.
It was also recommended that she commence a regular exercise and relaxation program. Helen went through the winter without any chilblains and the circulation to her fingers and feet was greatly improved. Chilblains are associated with poor circulation – in particular to the hands and feet. When the overall health is improved and the poor circulation remedied then the chilblains tend to stop occurring. This can be brought about with an improved diet and taking heart and circulation vitamin, mineral and herbal supplements.
