Dolphin depth chart release puts Preston Williams on high as trade rumors swirl – The Denver Post

Is Preston Williams’ placement on the Miami Dolphins’ preseason depth chart legit? Or is it a ploy to increase its commercial value?

The Dolphins released their initial 2022 depth chart on Monday with relatively few surprises, but Williams, the receiver who expressed displeasure with his opportunities this training camp, positioned himself rather high. With Miami listing two wide receiver spots offensively, Williams was one of the second teams, with Cedrick Wilson Jr., after Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as starters.

That puts him ahead of rookie Erik Ezukanma, who was a major star in training camp with big plays on the court in almost every practice, and Trent Sherfield, a veteran who spent the last year on the 49ers with coach Mike McDaniel and receivers coach Wes Welker in San Francisco while contributing to special teams.

Williams’ placement also comes on the same day as a report from Sports Illustrated that the Dolphins “have spoken to other teams about the possibility of moving veteran receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr.” Bowden is listed as a third-team wide, along with Sherfield.

Ezukanma has been positioned as a No. 5 receiver from the start, along with undrafted rookie Braylon Sanders, which could be a rookie motivator. Fourth-team wides are veterans Mohamed Sanu, who signed with Miami just before camp, and River Cracraft, also a McDaniel-Welker player from San Francisco.

Complaints from Williams’ camp were sparked by a tweet last week about the lack of opportunities. After McDaniel empathized with Williams in his public remarks, Williams doubled down when speaking to reporters about the next practice.

“I just feel like I don’t get the opportunities that I deserve, just in terms of the script, not being on the pitch,” he said. “If I have a starting route, they’re going to play over it and script it like that. Opportunities to show I can beat my man, that’s all.

Williams, a 6-foot-5 target, has seen his on-field production steadily decline since breaking out as an undrafted rookie for the Dolphins in 2019. After 32 receptions for 428 yards that year, he then had 18 catches for 288 yards in 2020 and just six receptions for 71 yards last season. Mostly unseen in this camp, Williams had two catches for sizeable gains in practice on Sunday.

Also of note on the Dolphins’ depth chart, they list Hill as the team’s top punt returner. Miami signed Hill to a four-year, $120 million deal for him this offseason, and big players are rarely dispatched on kick and punt returns. The last time Hill did it regularly for the Chiefs was in 2018.

Running back Raheem Mostert has been listed as the best kick returner, and he too hasn’t been active in that regard in recent years. Waddle is listed as the backup on kick and punt returns.

The Dolphins listed two of the best tailbacks, and Chase Edmonds and Mostert got those nods. Sony Michel and Myles Gaskin were placed in the second team.

A training camp battle for a starting role took place against outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips. Melvin Ingram is currently the starter ahead of Andrew Van Ginkel. At inside linebacker, rookie and third-round pick Channing Tindall is on the third team with Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts on the first team and Duke Riley and Sam Eguavoen on the second.

With Byron Jones on the list of players physically unable to perform, Nik Needham was the top cornerback against Xavien Howard as the defense listed two cornerbacks. Needham thinks of playing mostly nickel when Howard and Jones are healthy. Noah Igbinoghene and Keion Crossen were part of the second team.

The Dolphins starting offensive line goes, left to right: Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson. Guard Solomon Kindley, a 2020 starter whose opportunities evaporated last season, is listed on the third team.

The Dolphins have joint practices with the Buccaneers in Tampa on Wednesday and Thursday before their preseason opener on Saturday.

