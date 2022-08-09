Dolphins’ joint workouts with Buccaneers will be team’s first look at an opponent – and will be eye-opening – The Denver Post

We’ve reached the “I’m happy to hit guys in a different color jersey” part of the NFL schedule.

The Miami Dolphins went through two weeks of training camp where all they saw and trained against was themselves. This week, the Dolphins are in Tampa for joint practices with the Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday before Saturday night’s preseason opener at Raymond James Stadium.

While some veterans may heal injuries or take maintenance days, there are a number of interesting matches that should be seen. On the one hand, the Dolphins defensemen, returning for most of last season, get another chance against quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense that embarrassed them in last season’s 45-17 loss. October 10. On the other side, it gives the Dolphins new offense behind coach Mike McDaniel a first look against an opponent in Tampa’s aggressive defense.

New Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill is thrilled to face an opponent for the first time in a Miami uniform after feasting on Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene for two weeks, but Xavien Howard got the better of him. him in a small sample of 1 on 1. 1 chords.

“I’m really sick of going against X, man. He locked me out in practice,” Hill said last Saturday. “I’m really looking forward to playing somebody else.”

Of course, Brady and the Dolphins have been connected a lot throughout the offseason and in the latest news on Miami’s tampering violations revealed by an NFL investigation last week. Brady retired and then did not retire this offseason before returning with the Buccaneers to play another season at age 45. Multiple reports, including from the South Florida Sun Sentinel, have surfaced that the Dolphins are in talks with Brady about a dual playing and front office role in Miami. The NFL investigation found the Dolphins trafficked Brady in 2019 while he was a member of the New England Patriots and last season with the Bucs.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will get this third NFL season to prove himself in Miami despite the team leaning on Brady and Deshaun Watson since being drafted with the No. 5 pick in 2020 , impressed in training camp.

The Dolphins defense started out vanilla with their covers, but Tagovailoa has since adapted to deal with coordinator Josh Boyer’s aggressive blitz plan deeper in camp. It’s more like the looks he’s expected to face against Tampa coach Todd Bowles and defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers. The Buccaneers, blitzing 40.8% of the time in 2021, according to Pro Football Reference, were the only team to bring in extra passers more often than the Dolphins (39.6%).

Miami’s restructured offensive line will go against a strong Bucs defensive front. With prized left tackle Terron Armstead anchored by his side, three others work a new position between left guard Liam Eichenberg, center Connor Williams and right tackle Austin Jackson. This group needs to show progress in running and pass blocking while Williams needs to guarantee their slamming accuracy, which was problematic early in camp after playing guard four seasons in Dallas.

Armstead, who underwent knee surgery in the offseason, has been on and off the practice field as part of a maintenance program. He may remain limited as the Dolphins have also gradually brought running back Raheem Mostert and fullback Alec Ingold back from knee injuries with the 49ers and Raiders, respectively. While cornerback Byron Jones remains on the physically unable to perform list, McDaniel called it “on a case-by-case basis” with how he will handle the workloads of different veterans.

“There are a few veterans where in order for them to be able to train with the known intensity that comes with training against an opponent for the first time since January, there are guys that we kind of have to watch and we we’re resting up front,” McDaniel said Sunday, the last time Miami practiced before leaving for Tampa. “Then there’s other guys we’ll just have to, so we can get through all the practice and for them to get the work they need they can sit individually [drills].”

Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson Jr. will face a Bucs secondary led by safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and Miami Norland High cornerback and graduate Carlton Davis. Howard and the Dolphins secondary can face new Tampa wide receivers Julio Jones and Russell Gage, while Chris Godwin slowly returns from a torn ACL and Mike Evans works on some adjustments in training camp.

The Dolphins offensive defensive front will see if it can reach Brady against a Bucs offensive line that suffered center Ryan Jensen with a knee injury last week.

“At this point in my career, four years later, I have a bit of a different mindset when I get into joint workouts,” Miami defensive lineman Christian Wilkins said. “As a young man, you always try to understand. ‘Am I good enough? Am I not?’ Now you just have a different mindset and different things that you want to tackle and work on when you go to these joint practices.

The Dolphins can also make their next young longtime prospect make his mark to eventually achieve a roster spot in this context.

