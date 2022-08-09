Dover Heights: High-flying estate agent Matthew Ramsay accused of stabbing Helen Coulston

The mother-of-two was allegedly stabbed outside her Dover Heights home

A high-flying real estate agent is dramatically arrested and charged after he stabs his friend in the chest outside his multi-million dollar home.

Matthew Brian Ramsay, 46, was denied bail by Waverley Local Court on Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed Helen Coulston when she answered the front door of his cliffside home in Dover Heights in Sydney’s east around 12.15pm on Monday.

He reportedly fled the scene in a white Audi A5, but footage showed the moment police caught him at a traffic light in the middle of Campbell Parade – along Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach.

“Get down on the ground,” shouted an officer.

Ramsay slowly made his way to the ground, before a police officer pushed him down the road.

He was charged with causing grievous bodily harm/harm with intent to murder, and an apprehended violence order was issued in Ms Coulston’s name.

The alleged knife will appear in court again on October 19.

Ramsay worked in partner developments for a commercial property company until 12 months ago, and is friends with the alleged victim and her husband – who also works in property.

Ramsay is a well-respected figure in the property industry with over 20 years’ experience and, according to an article by his former employer, Ray White, “played a pivotal role in brokering some of Australia’s most high-profile deals. “.

He was responsible for the sale of Channel 7’s Pyrmont building for $180 million and Channel 9’s Willoughby building for $147.5 million.

The 46-year-old was also director of CBRE residential development sites and led a team that made about $1 billion in sales a year.

Builder Peter Haramis, 37, was on a nearby lunch break when he heard Ms Coulston scream for help and rushed to her aid.

Ramsay was said to have been standing over Ms Coulston as Mr Haramis joined them at the top of the stairs – he remembered the man’s expressionless look.

Pictured: Helen Coulston remains in a critical but stable condition. She should make a full recovery

Matthew Brian Ramsay, 46, allegedly stabbed Helen Coulston when she answered the front door of his cliffside home in Dover Heights (pictured)

“She was just screaming, ‘Help me! To help! He is going to kill me ! he told NCA NewsWire.

“He kind of, he looked at me and he froze…so I was like, this is it, I think I have to fight him here.

Despite her injuries, a brave Ms Coulston managed to grab the knife and toss it to the pavement before rushing inside and locking the door, Mr Haramis said.

“I picked up the knife…it started walking towards me,” Mr Haramis recalled.

“He was just walking towards me saying, ‘Give me the knife.

“I said, ‘No, you don’t understand.

“Then the guy calmly turns around and starts walking up the hill to his car.”

Peter Haramis (pictured right speaking to police) rushed to the aid of the mother-of-two

The tense confrontation finally ended when the alleged attacker jumped into a white Audi and drove off.

A quick-thinking Mr. Haramis called the police and gave them the details of the recording.

The luxury car was then intercepted by heavily armed police during Campbell Parade in Bondi Beach moments later and Ramsay was arrested and charged.

Mr. Haramis and his construction crew stayed with the woman and assisted her until the ambulance crew arrived on the scene.

A hero builder comes to the rescue of a woman who was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife in Dover Heights

Nearby builder Peter (left) managed to grab the knife from the street as the man believed to be the attacker demanded the gun be returned to him

Johnny Spili, Mr Haramis’ boss, told Daily Mail Australia on Monday he couldn’t be more proud of his employee who worked at a house a stone’s throw away at the time of the attack.

“I’m very proud of Peter’s drive and the way he came through. I am very happy that he contained himself, defended his position by protecting the lady and then kept his cool, it could have turned out much worse,’ Mr Spili said.

Mr Spili said Peter had called him several times that afternoon since the attack and told him he had been shaken up but was “a tough kid”.

He said Mr Haramis told him the woman had managed to grab the attacker’s knife and threw it away for Peter to pick it up afterwards.

Mr Spili says Peter told him he was ‘standing ready to go and told the striker to come and get him’.

‘I think he’s fine, he’s just shaken up enough [shaken] and just taking some time to relax and process what happened,” Mr Spili said.

“He’s called me several times and he’s in shock, but he’ll be fine, he’s a badass.”

When approached by the alleged assailant, Peter kept his composure as he backed away as the alleged assailant closed in – before the man calmly drove away, jumped into a white Audi and drove off.

Three ambulances and the ambulance helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

Paramedics landed at nearby Dudley Page Reserve and assessed Ms Coulston, before she was rushed to hospital.

Police closed off part of Weonga Rd and established a crime scene.

It is understood the woman’s husband visited the property shortly afterwards.

Police have arrested the 46-year-old, his white Audi has been towed away and will be subject to a forensic examination.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said paramedics managed to stabilize the woman and she was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

“It was a very traumatic scene with a significant and life-threatening stab wound,” Mr Buchanan said.

“Paramedics administered IV fluids, stemmed bleeding and relieved pain to stabilize the patient.

“Stab wounds are usually faced with incidents and this patient suffered a very serious injury.”