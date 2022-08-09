Finance
Educational Think Tank Topics for Radio Listeners and Online Readers
Welcome to our radio show, today’s topic will be education and we will cover a number of side topics along the way. Just so you know the ground rules, and they are very simple; I talk and you listen. After 30 minutes I will open up the phone lines, or if you are reading this transcript online as an online article that you may leave a comment below for an upcoming future program. Okay so let’s begin, as you know I don’t like to waste time.
I guess it goes without saying that a nation is only as strong as its education system was 20 years prior. And that makes this topic very important, especially because it is now October 25, 2012 and we have an election coming up in only 10 days. Although both candidates are very strong for education, our path forward will be determined by the presidential leadership which follows. President Obama is very strong with his belief in the need for education, especially giving everyone a fair chance, regardless of ethnic background, or socioeconomic status. In fact, he himself could not have become president without his college education.
His opponent Governor Mitt Romney is also strong in education, in Massachusetts while he was governor they boosted their state to the number one slot, a remarkable achievement for any state. Further, both presidential candidates believe that we need ongoing research in our universities and colleges, and we must carefully focus on math and science for our technologically advanced future. Very few could deny those are good policies, but it won’t be free. Local school districts and states have complained that the federal government all too often passes laws such as; NCLB – No Child Left behind Act, and similar mandates without funding them or sending money to the schools.
Most teachers unions claim that the heavy hand of the federal government is too much oversight and too restrictive for their teaching in the classroom, and they are afraid that too many teachers are teaching to the test to ensure that all the kids are able to read, and therefore it becomes more of a “no child allowed to advance” doctrine. Of course, those are hardly the only problems, as we see right now college tuition has gone through the roof, and the default on student loans is now at 10%. Regardless if you are a left-leaning socialist professional academic, you only have to look at that number to realize that it is; unsustainable. To borrow a trendy socialist term, now then, the let’s go ahead and talk about what’s going on with regards to these high tuition costs.
1.) Students Rally to Ensure That Budget Cuts Do Not Hurt the Community Colleges
There was an interesting article in the Los Angeles times on October 16, 2012 by Carla Riviera titled; “A Dash for Classes – Community College Students Are Commuting – By Bus, Car and Train – To Multiple Campuses Because of Severe Budget Cuts.” This is simply because the community colleges have cut classes and the number of teachers out in California. Therefore the students have to go to two or three different community colleges to get the classes they need, and then merge the transcripts later so they can graduate. Interestingly enough this problem has been going on for decades and it was even a problem after I graduated high school from what I remember.
Now the teachers are gathering with the students in protest. They are telling the California legislature that they are angry, and if they don’t get their money, they will show up en masse to vote against those that have cut, or will cut the community college budget in the future. There was another article a little over a week before on October 14, 2012 in the same newspaper titled; “Prop 30 Inspires Student Voter Drives – Gov. Jerry Brown’s tax hike proposal is being touted as the only way to avoid tuition hikes,” by Larry Gordon. So what we have now is the teachers union which is lobbying for more money, and the students who were going to vote to get more college at a lower cost.
Do you know what this means? It means that the taxpayer will now have to pay more to subsidize these college students, but I ask as a taxpayer; why it’s my problem, I’m not going to school? Why should I have to subsidize someone else’s education? There are student loans available, everyone else is getting student loans, and the community colleges don’t cost that much anyway. Further, why don’t some of these students go out and get a job? Well, it just so happens that there are not that many jobs available because our economy is in shambles, mostly because the economic stimulus didn’t work, as the Obama Administration spent the money on things which did not drive employment numbers as was planned.
Another thing I find unfortunate is if these students get away with registering to vote in large numbers, then they will realize that the squeaky wheel gets the oil, and that socialism can work for at least them and as long as they continue to demand more things from the government in the future, having other people pay for it, that their protests and activism will help them over others. This is a bad message for our future. They are basically voting to raise taxes on everyone else so they can get lower costs for college for themselves. Do you see the problem with this?
In other words, what I’m saying to you is if I get a whole bunch of friends together, and we tell the government that we want free iPads and new Corvettes, and we will only vote for the politician that promises us these things so we can have them? No matter that everyone’s taxes will be raised so me and my friend get what we want. You might think that that was an outlandish example, and I’ve taken this argument too far, but essentially it’s the same thing isn’t it?
Further, what bothers me about paying for everyone else’s college, if these college students usually end up voting for left-leaning politicians, because many of the college professors and teachers vote that way, and therefore they are becoming indoctrinated to vote a democrat straight ticket, and that indoctrination I am paying for as a taxpayer as well.
Well as you can see, we just can’t get away from the politics of education, and the lines to the politics are everywhere aren’t they? Right now the unions are lining up to support the Democrats, and the taxpayers are getting tired of paying for underfunded pensions, Cadillac health care benefits or government employees, and the demands of some of these unions. It’s almost an outright street brawl, and in some places it’s already come to blows. At some point we have to realize that it’s not about the teachers unions, or the voters, it’s about a good healthy education system to propel this great nation forward.
2.) Why Don’t We Teach Kids Economics in High School, and Make Sure They Can Balance a Checkbook before Graduating?
Have you ever considered that perhaps we could have foregone the real estate debacle if people had just understood simple interest, and amortized loans? What if people knew how to make a family budget, knew how to do their own taxes without taking them to a tax preparer, or had better understood business cycles and economics? If so, fewer people would’ve engaged in liar loans, or no doc loans, to buy homes they would’ve realized that when you borrow money, you have to pay it back. If you lie about how much money you make, and take the loan anyway, that you will not be able to repay it.
Worse, many folks took out ARM loans, this is where the payments start out low, and increase after a few years. Those type of loans are really good for commercial construction because companies can build a building such as a carwash, restaurant, or some other commercial building and make lower payments until they get the business occupied, and up and running and making money. There are lots of good reasons for these types of loans, but they aren’t so good for single-family dwellings, especially to low income people, or people who could barely qualify anyway.
Some of the people who bought homes on these ARM Loans didn’t even have enough money to buy a chicken coop for $1400 much less a $400,000 home. However, with loans easy to get, and so many people willing to take those loans thinking they could flip those homes and sell them for more as the market kept pushing prices up – you can see why that was unsustainable, even if Wall Street found a way to repackage those loans which were not worth the paper they were printed on to sell them as investment vehicles.
The whole thing was bound to crash, and even Alan Greenspan mentioned; “I can’t believe bankers would act like that,” and yes, neither can I except; those bankers only held those mortgages for a very short amount of time before they were bundled and sold again. Of course, this also gets back to personal responsibility, financial management, and an understanding the value of money. One could ask what on earth are we teaching in the schools, and why did people take those loans out in the first place?
Well, there was an interesting article the Wall Street Journal on October 20, 2012 by Matthew Dolan which was titled; “Teaching the ABCs of College Costs – As Rising Tuition Puts More Students Deeper in Debt, Schools Offer Courses to Explain Their Budgets, Financial-Aid Plans.” Well, that’s good isn’t it? Why do I say that? It’s because I see a bubble brewing with college tuition and the trillion dollars of student debt which is now outstanding, 10% of that is in default. That means $100 billion, and this is the start of the big bubble burst.
All the while, these kids are getting out of college sometimes with $100,000 worth of student loans, but no jobs. Next, we have the Obama Administration telling everyone they need to go to college, and that all of our high schools need to prepare kids to go to college. Why I ask? If there are no jobs when they get out, we’ve essentially put them into economic enslavement, and they will not be able to pay their student loans. There is no honor in recommending that to the next generation of kids coming up.
Further, where it is good that some of these colleges are doing this and offering these courses, any prudent, reasonable, and responsible consumer, college student, or parent should have already considered all this. Are people really that dumb, that they can’t figure this out without someone teaching a class to explain it to them? I find that rather unfortunate. After all, the same people are voters, which might make sense now seeing as half of our population are busy voting for socialists who are promising them things which will never occur at the time when we are approaching a financial debt cliff. Do you see my point yet?
4.) Politicians and Sociologists Tell Us That the Path to Success Is Going to College and We Must Not Deny Immigrants or Minorities the Opportunity
But again, I ask; is going to college really an opportunity? Or is it just an opportunity to enter economic enslavement? There was an interesting article in the LA times on 10-14-2012 which was titled; “Some Are in Denial About Precarious State of Schools – rate readers blame illegal immigrants, union, officials and more. But if prop 30 and 38 fail, the situation will be dire,” by Steve Lopez. Nevertheless, why should taxpayers give more money to an unsustainable situation? It’s not working as it is, why throw more money at it? And realize this is out here in California, but the same issue are going on across the nation.
The presidential candidates seem to think that the federal government can help out? But in the last four years the Obama Administration has already been deficit spending by $1 trillion per year. The federal government can’t even bail itself out, how is it supposed to bail out our schools unless our economy gets back on its feet? And how can our government get back on its feet if everyone keeps voting for socialist type initiatives, getting free stuff, more social programs, all paid by the government? Who’s paying for that? If we keep raising taxes, people will have fewer dollars to spend on goods and services therefore there will be fewer people employed making those goods or providing service.
That means all the people getting out of school won’t have jobs, they will not be available, but those kids will still have $100,000 in student tuition debt. Can anyone see this isn’t working? Do you know why? It’s because socialism doesn’t work, and we need to get the federal government out of our schools, but because this is such a serious issue. Since parents and communities aren’t getting satisfaction locally, they are looking for the federal government to step in. But may I ask; when has the federal government ever done anything right in any program they’ve ever done nationwide?
That giant blob of bureaucracy can’t run our schools, nor should we wish them to try from a centralized point out of Washington DC. All they give us is mandates, and they don’t fund them to our satisfaction, which is provides more bureaucracy in our schools, and that means less teaching. Why would anyone agree to that? There has to be a better way? So I ask; can technology fix these challenges?
5.) What about More Technology in the Classroom, Coupled with More Online Learning?
There was an interesting article on October 21, 2012 in my local paper; the Desert Sun. The article was titled “Teaching with Technology – Schools look to boost use of computers, other gadgets without breaking the budget,” by Michele Mitchell. Could a combination of teachers and technology allow for these larger class sizes with more learning outside the classrooms? What about more online videos, using those same technologies? What if those kids could take home those iPads, tablets, and laptops? What if they use their own personal tech devices on their own time, and come to school less often?
Is there a way to do more online supervised learning, is that the answer? Can our students learn faster, in such accelerated programs? The smart kids often say that school is boring, that they are slowed down by kids that don’t learn as fast or maybe don’t even speak English that well because they are ESL or “English as a Second Language”. Is technology really the way out? In my area some of the school districts are asking for a vote on what they call; “Measure X” which would provide for “a $41 million bond for improving the district’s high-speed Internet service and infrastructure, also to purchase teacher laptops and an iPad for every student.”
Still, is floating a bond and borrowing more money really the way to go? When you borrow money you have to pay it back, and the bondholders are guaranteed a return on their investment. The problem is that many of these school districts are already laden with legacy cost, underfunded pensions, and budgets which are not only unsustainable, they aren’t working right now. Improving Internet service, and purchasing more computer infrastructure, or even buying laptops which will be obsolete in two years. Or purchasing iPads which will get destroyed, broken, and also be obsolete, or be riddled with hacking challenges could turn out to be a waste of $41 million couldn’t it?
What about higher education? There seems to be a revolution going on with online lectures, and online teaching. Another interesting article to read was written by L. Rafael Reif titled; “What Campuses Can Learn from Online Teaching,” published on October 3, 2012 which noted; “searching for that sweet spot where cyber students around the world pay a small fee that helps make the residential college more affordable.” In other words, universities and colleges can subsidize some of their costs by selling inexpensive online education lectures and courses to people in other countries, or folks that can’t afford to go to college, but need that information to put on their resume so they can get a job, or advancement at their current employment. That’s interesting concept isn’t it?
6.) Special Education Case Law Is Also Challenging the Budgets of School Districts
The rate of autism in children is skyrocketing and this is putting a huge burden on our K-12 schools. The question now is; what is appropriate education, and can those school districts afford one-on-one instruction? Many parents of autistic children say that’s the only way to do it, if they are to get it right. Parents of regular students say that their students also deserve one-on-one education especially when it comes to computer skills. Who’s right and who’s wrong? Well, they’re both right, the problem is we can’t afford it. What’s the answer?
It appears that technology might be the answer, and one-on-one instruction for autistic children could be done with avatars. In fact, some autistic children learn quicker this way, and the avatar draws them out of themselves and helps them with their socialization, making learning much easier. What about for regular kids learning on the computer? Well, artificial intelligent avatar instruction is getting better at answering questions, even anticipating the questions that the student might have, helping them along making sure they understand everything as they go.
Perhaps you doubt that the technology and artificial intelligence has come this far, well then, I suggest that you read a very interesting article in Smithsonian Magazine July-August 2012 issue by Bryan Christian which was titled; “Rise of the Chat Bots – Could You Be Fooled by a Computer Pretending to Be a Human? Probably.”
There was an interesting article, an editorial in the Wall Street Journal on September 10, 2012; “More Isn’t Better for Special Ed,” which stated; “a new study shows how school districts can get better results,” meaning there are other ways to get all this done, but often it’s difficult when the parents are arguing, the school district is bathed in bureaucracy, and there is case law, lawyers, and federal mandates that are unworkable for any individual given student, teacher, parent, or school district. Do you see my point?
7.) Is the Old Way of Teaching Going to Work in the New Paradigm of the Information Age?
If you ask me, and I know you didn’t, but I’d say that the old way of teaching where kids sit in rows of desks facing forward looking at the back of a teacher writing on a chalkboard is simply not going to cut it in the future. These kids want to be entertained, and their attention span has dropped due to video games, TV, and computers. With all these electronic toys, gadgets, and mobile phones, they need constant stimulus. Not boring lectures, monotone speeches, or the old theory of depositing information into the brains of little humans through rote memorization, and constant testing. That isn’t working, and we all know it.
The younger kids will learn faster if they are involved, for instance I’d like to recommend an article in the July-August issue of Smithsonian Magazine 2012 which was titled “Why Play Is Serious” by Allison Gopnic which stated “a leading researcher in the field of cognitive development says when children pretend, they’re not just being silly – they are doing science,” it also had a famous quote from Edmund Burke “The first and simplest emotion we discover in the human mind is; Curiosity.” And so, once again I’d like to point to technology to solve that problem.
Engaging these children in virtual-reality should be the future of teaching. Not so much a participatory augmented reality gaming center at the school, but rather an immersion scenario while learning. Okay, but now we’re getting back to costs aren’t we? We already noted before that one school district, near me was floating a $41 million bond just to speed up the Internet service and provide iPads for the kids. Now I’m suggesting a full on virtual-reality in the classroom, is that right? Yes, that’s true. Now then, first we are going to have to address the legacy costs.
8.) More Money for Schools Will Not Necessarily End Up in the Classroom My Friend
What a lot of people don’t understand is that a good portion of the money spent in our schools does not go into the classroom. It goes for administrative costs, school bus fuel, transportation budgets, new buildings, air-conditioning, school meals, campus maintenance, and the biggest cost seems to be paying for all the teacher benefits, and legacy costs. Still, if we set up a virtual reality system, we could cut teacher costs and the cost for teacher aides.
In colleges there’s no reason that those classrooms could not run 17 hours per day. At night they could be used to show movies like an IMAX, and during weekends they could be used for conferences. These classrooms could also be used for simulated training by corporations which were also school sponsors. They can also be used for research. We have to do something with the costs in our colleges.
There was an interesting article in the USA Today on October 24, 2012 which was titled “College Costs Up – At Slower Rate,” by Mary Beth Marklein. The article had a graph which showed that college tuition costs were up by 6.5% in 2008-2009, 7% in 2009-2010, 8% in 2010-2011, 8.4% in 2011-2012, but only by 4.8% for this current school year 2012-2013. Still, this current school year we are at 4.8% in increased tuition costs, and that means we are right at 7% on average over that span between 2008 and now. That’s still too high, and it’s unsustainable.
Okay so, let me ask you; “why do we need a professor” one who is giving the same lecture 2-times each year, that he’d given for the last 10-years? Why not just use a professor who is a hologram, pre-taped? And why not rent out that hologram to people at home in their living room virtual-reality gaming center? And wouldn’t it cost a lot less to set up a virtual reality gaming center in your own home, then it would be to send your kid off to college knowing that when they came back they’d be in debt for $100,000, or you’d be out that amount of money if you had to pay?
Seriously, maybe we need to rethink the whole thing? Not only that but the students can learn at their own pace, if they wanted to do a marathon of lectures, they might be able to finish an entire course in a week. You might be laughing when I tell you that, but I can tell you when I was in college I did 33 credits in one semester, I went to two different colleges to merge the transcripts so they’d sync up. Today, I studied just as hard as I did when I was back in school, even though today I am retired. It’s not impossible, and our students and young people need to take responsibility for their future.
Those who work harder will finish quicker and they will have the knowledge, education, and even feel as if they have the job skills because they learned in a virtual reality environment. What more do they need? Are we sending kids to school just to have a good time, keep them out of the job market, and spend money – propping up an old antiquated education institutional system which is no longer working for us, or are we going to get busy and get on with the 21st century? If something isn’t working, and you continue to do the same thing over and over again while expecting different results, we all know that to be the definition of insanity.
Do you know what’s even more insane? $1 trillion in accumulated student debt in our society, kids graduating with $100,000 worth of student loans but no job, and no way to pay that money back, and rising tuition costs of over 7% per year. Folks that’s not working, it’s a bad joke. It’s one we need to take care of and do something about. These students don’t need more debt, they need more options, and we need to leverage our technology to make this happen. If we truly want to prepare our students for the future, we don’t need to educate them in the past, doing things the old way.
Well, apparently my 30 minutes are up now (minus commercial breaks), and I’m done talking as we are at the top of the hour, and now it’s time for you to chime in, to bring some intellectual discourse to these arguments, and your educated opinion into this ongoing discourse.
The rules as you know are quite simple; no preaching to the choir and no obvious talking points of opposition. In other words I don’t wish to rehash old arguments; we already know what they are. Rather, I wish to focus on fresh ideas. That’s your mission if you choose to accept it, now I will open up the call lines. If you are reading this radio show transcript in an online article you may post your comments and questions below. Okay, let’s take that call;
“Caller 16, you are on the air. What questions, concerns, or innovative concepts do you have for the future of education?”
How Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Can Plan For ERP Implementation
Introduction: Proper Planning to Reduce Risks of ERP Failure
In the first article, we discussed how a well-structured system assessment scorecard can help Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) mitigate enterprise resource planning (ERP)[1] implementation failure risks at the system acquisition stage.
In this article, we outline certain steps SMEs can take to mitigate ERP implementation failure risks in the subsequent phase of implementation: the planning phase.
Briefly defined, the planning phase is the stage during which the organization prepares to “ERP-ize” its business. An ERP project requires much more than the mere installation of an IT software system. It requires organizational restructuring.
Generally, SMEs have to restructure their operations to satisfy the business flow parameters defined by the ERP software. These days, most ERP software packages are pre-customized to sectors according to certain industry best-practices.
The extent of organizational restructuring that is required depends on the structure of existing business processes, and on the technical and functional requirements imposed by the ERP software.
As with any complex restructuring project, ERP implementation is accompanied by certain risks of project failure. For example, failure can result from a runaway implementation that causes the project to become uneconomical. It can also result from organizational rejection of the restructured environment where such rejection impedes the achievement of the projected efficiencies.
In the following sections, we elaborate on these particular risks of implementation failure and how effective implementation planning can mitigate these risks.
Failure Risk 1: Run-Away Implementation
If an SME is planning to implement ERP, its primary reason for doing so is probably to achieve cost efficiencies. According to 2009 research by the Aberdeen Group, the need to reduce operating and administrative costs continues to be the main driver of ERP acquisition in the SME segment [2].
Since financial reasons drive the decision to implement ERP, it is critical that the implementation be completed within budget. A failure to deliver an economical implementation will mean project failure.
Since this section deals with ERP-related finance, it is important to briefly discuss some of the underlying principles.
The cost side of an ERP budget is based on a total cost of ERP ownership (TCO) calculation. TCO is the sum of the present values of system, maintenance and service costs. System and maintenance costs are fixed and largely determinable in advance.
In contrast, service costs are usually highly variable and difficult to project with accuracy. Further, service costs are proportionately significant. In 2007, service costs accounted for 45% of TCO for SMEs. Put another way, for every $100 an SME spent on ERP software, it spent an additional $81 on service [3]. As you will have probably guessed, service costs mainly reflect implementation costs.
Poor scheduling, improper resource allocation, project delays and scope creep (i.e. unplanned increases to the project’s scope) are the usual culprits for runaway implementation costs. The first three are generally well understood. Scope creep deserves a bit more attention.
During implementation, there is a holy-grail temptation to “ERP-ize” certain business processes that were not included in the original project plan. The rationale supporting a scope increase is that incremental efficiencies will be gained by “ERP-izing” the additional tasks. Implementation seems like the perfect time to widen the scope: the project is underway, consultants are on site and the teams are dedicated.
These temptations must be resisted. Implementation is seldom the right time to widen the scope (except for dealing with unforeseen items that must be addressed).
The reason the temptation must be resisted is because the argument favouring unplanned scope changes only accounts for the benefits side of the financial equation. Incremental costs must also be considered. These costs include direct service costs as well as the opportunity costs of delay. With respect to the latter, every unplanned day that the SME is unable to operate under the new system is a day of lost efficiencies.
It is fair to assume that an ERP project scope is designed to maximize the net ERP benefits (net benefits = cost efficiencies – costs). This means that all components of the project that yield a positive net benefit are accepted. It also means that all components that yield a negative net benefit (where the incremental costs exceed the incremental efficiencies) are rejected. Unplanned scope increases are typically components that would yield negative net benefits, i.e. they would be unprofitable. Since they diminish the return on ERP investment, these components should be rejected.
The following graph (omitted) depicts the relationship between a project’s gross costs, gross efficiencies and net benefits (net benefits = gross efficiencies – gross costs). As seen by the Net Benefits line, the ideal project plan is at Point A. At this point, all profitable components are accepted and all unprofitable components are rejected. Any project plan that lies to the left of Point A would mean that the plan could be profitably expanded. Any project plan to the right of Point A would mean that unprofitable components are being accepted. Scope increases are generally components that lie to the right of Point A.
The above profitability analysis explains why incremental scope changes are both unnecessary and unbeneficial to the project. As time passes, these incremental changes will either be ignored or implemented as part of a profitable optimization plan.
In summary, a well-structured plan can mitigate the financial risks associated with overly broad scope definition and scope creep. Such a plan will help keep the ERP project within budget and on time.
However, even if financial risks are mitigated, other types of failure risk still threaten the project’s success. One such risk is that certain key people will reject the new ERP system and/or the restructured business processes.
Failure Risk 2: Improperly Managed Change
Restructuring is a necessary evil. It causes the SME to undergo significant and disruptive changes. For example, the SME’s organizational and reporting structures will likely change as departments are shifted. Its operations will likely change as business processes are re-engineered. Daily tasks will likely change as manual tasks are automated. All of these changes mean that employees, management and executives will have to unlearn old habits and learn new ways of doing business.
Some people will embrace the challenges and opportunities presented by the change. These people will help move the project forward. However, there will be those who fear the uncertainties associated with change. These people may resist the project and may risk undermining its success.
Change resistors are powerful forces. Even relatively innocuous-seeming resistance can thwart success. Consider, for example, the case of a sales person at a manufacturer who decides not to input an order into the new ERP system. Instead, the employee calls the order into production – the way he had always performed the task under the old system. Although the order is now in the process queue, it was not registered in the ERP planning system.
This one omission can have severe and far-reaching consequences. Automated production planning, shop floor scheduling and material movements planning become inaccurate and unreliable. These inaccuracies will prevent sales people from providing accurate lead time quotations. As a result, sales relationships will become strained and customers will be lost. The unplanned production backlog will also cause an increase in inventory-related costs. Further, real-time performance reporting will become less accurate since the reports fail to include certain transactions. Unreliable reports will negatively impact management’s ability to make important and timely decisions.
In summary, a failure to buy-in to the new system and processes can cause the organization to fail to reap the efficiency and informational benefits of ERP. The result: an uneconomical ERP investment.
The above is but one example of a change resistor. Generally, an organization faces different groups that resist change for different reasons. Common examples of resisting forces include:
· A union that objects because its members’ job functions would change as a result of process re-engineering and automation.
· Employees who object because they have performed the same manual assembly tasks for 20 years and are afraid of or don’t want to learn new processes.
· Managers who object to donating their “A-players” to the implementation team. The loss of key performers would almost certainly have a negative impact on departmental performance.
· Executives who object to short-term business interruptions caused by the restructuring project, notwithstanding the long-term benefits. This moral hazard is caused by an incentive system that rewards the executives for short-term performance. Interruptions may cause the SME to miss compensation targets.
Fortunately, many of the various human capital forces that can sabotage an ERP-driven restructuring can be mitigated at the planning stage.
Good Planning Lessens Failure Risks
A good implementation plan accomplishes two goals:
1. It presents a clearly marked and easy-to-follow roadmap to implement the process changes and ERP system; and
2. It prepares the organization and all potentially affected stakeholders to adapt to the changed environment.
A plan that achieves these twin goals will significantly help the implementation project’s prospects for success.
Although each plan should be customized to meet the SME’s particular needs, there are certain fundamental principles that can frame the design of every project plan. These principles relate to project championship, project plan design and team formation.
Project Championship
Top management is ultimately responsible for allocating time, resources and money to the project. Its collective attitude towards the project filters down and impacts organizational commitment to the project. Consequently, top management support can make the project while its absence of support can break the project.
Given the importance of executive commitment, the project requires a top-level manager to convert the non-believing managers. This person must be both fully committed to the project and capable of influencing others’ commitment. In his capacity as project champion, this person will be responsible for ensuring that the project remains a top priority and is allocated the resources that are required. In other words, the project champion acts as an advocate who drives change, encourages perseverance and manages resistance. Ultimately, it is this person who legitimizes the project and the accompanying organizational change.
Project Plan
The project plan is a formal document that is instrumental in preventing runaway implementations and change resistance.
If done properly, the project plan helps prevent runaway implementations by memorializing the project deliverables on a timeline and allocating a specific budget to each deliverable. Each deliverable should be broken down into manageable and measurable tasks. A well conceived roadmap prevents scope creep, cost overruns and project delays.
The details of the project plan should be (to the extent necessary) transparent throughout the entire organization. Communicating the project plan will diffuse a portion of the organizational anxiety by eliminating ambiguity about the project and the future state of the organization.
In terms of its components, the main project plan should, at a minimum, include the following:
Project Charter:
This is an articulation of the project’s mission and vision. It clearly and unambiguously states the business rationale for the project.
Scope Statement
This defines the parameters of the project. The scope is broken down into measurable success factors and strategic business accomplishments that drive the intended results.
Target Dates and Costs
This sets out individual milestones. Identifiable, manageable and measurable goals are established. Target completion dates are set. Each individual milestone is valued. This step articulates the breakdown of the project into discrete sub-projects.
Project Structure and Staff Requirements
This sets out the project’s reporting structure, and how that reporting structure fits into the larger organizational structure.
The main project plan should be supported by whatever subsidiary plans are necessary. Common examples of subsidiary plans include: IT infrastructure and procurement plan, risk plan, cost and schedule plan, scope management plan, resource management plan, and communications plan. For present purposes, these last three subsidiary plans deserve a bit more attention.
Scope Management Plan
This is a contingency plan that defines the process for identifying, classifying and integrating scope changes into the project.
Resource Management Plan
This sets out individual assignments, project roles, responsibilities and reporting relationships. It also sets out the criteria for back-filling positions and modifying project teams. Further, this plan details human capital development and training plans. Finally, where necessary, it sets out the reward system used to incentivise project performance.
Communications Plan
A communications strategy is critical to manage change resistance. This plan codifies the procedures and responsibilities relating to the periodic dissemination of project-related information to the project teams and throughout the organization. Examples of common channels include email newsletters, press releases and team meetings.
A good project plan is only effective if the project teams are capable of executing the recommendations. For this reason, team formation and training are critical parts of the planning phase.
Team Formation
Successful execution requires an enabling structure. Like many well-structured organizations, an ERP project structure should contain a steering committee that has executive-level strategic responsibilities; a core team that has managerial-level delegation authority; and functional teams that are responsible for implementing the changes.
To facilitate communication and decision-making, each hierarchy level should have a member who is represented on the level below. For example, the ERP project manager should sit on both the steering committee and the core team, and certain key users should sit on both the core team and a given functional team.
The Steering Committee
The project steering committee should be comprised of the chief executive officer, the CIO, executive level business managers, and the ERP project manager. The committee has strategic-level responsibility for reviewing and approving the project plan, making changes to the plan and evaluating project progress.
The Core Team
The core team is responsible for managing the implementation project. It should be comprised of the ERP project manager, functional leads, the outside consultants and certain key end-users.
Functional leads should be top-performers who are reassigned to the implementation project on a full-time basis. They should be experts in their respective departments, should understand other departments’ business processes and should be knowledgeable about industry best practices. In many cases, functional leads will have to be backfilled in their day-to-day jobs.
During the planning phase, the core team is trained on the fundamentals of ERP theory and on the particulars of the ERP software. The purpose of the training is to ensure that the core team is capable of managing the development of the new business processes.
Functional Teams
These teams are responsible for implementing the business process changes in their respective functional departments. Each functional team is comprised of a core team key end-user, select end-users that cover all of the functional unit’s business processes, and a functional consultant with an understanding of the ERP software.
Organizing committed and capable teams is critical to the project’s success. The project teams will be responsible for managing the implementation and helping the organization adapt to the new business environment.
Conclusion
ERP implementation is a complex project that involves significant operational restructuring. The restructuring is accompanied by certain risks of project failure, including runaway implementation and resistance to change.
Fortunately, an SME can mitigate many of the ERP failure risks by properly planning for the project. At a minimum, proper planning requires a project champion to secure executive buy-in, the preparation and communication of a project plan that breaks the project down into manageable sub-projects, and the assembly of strong teams capable of executing the project.
[1] Briefly, an ERP system is intended to electronically integrate an organization’s functional areas, administrative areas, processes and systems.
[2] Jutras, C. (2009). ERP in the Midmarket 2009: Managing the Complexities of a Distributed Environment. Boston: Aberdeen Group.
[3] Jutras, C. (2007). The Total Cost of ERP Ownership in Mid-Sized Companies. Boston: Aberdeen Group.
Signs of Spiritual Awakening – 9 Essential Symptoms of Awakening
Recently on the Internet I discovered a few lists of the signs of spiritual awakening (sometimes also referred to as symptoms of spiritual awakening). The lists I’ve come across so far are vague and unclear (for example: headaches and body aches, feeling as though you’re on an emotional rollercoaster “for no reason,” changes in energy levels, sleep patterns, jobs, and/or relationships, gaining or losing weight, even an itchy scalp–all apparently for no reason), so I decided to come up with my own list of what I understand to be the most essential and relevant signs and symptoms of spiritual awakening. The following is a list of nine things I experienced during the process of awakening:
- Synchronicities that are meaningful to you. (These help point you in the right direction or help spark an important new insight.)
- Intensely painful life “changes” that you can’t explain or know how you’ll get through. (This assures that you look within for the answers. Note that “change” is often a polite way of saying “loss.”)
- All-consuming inner contemplation followed by possible reassessment of beliefs, especially at 3 or 4 in the morning (often triggered by happenings or things you can’t explain using your current belief systems or knowledge).
- Receiving “secret messages” from people who aren’t aware they’re relaying special messages to you. (If they had known, they may have hesitated, and sometimes spirit just doesn’t want to take chances.)
- Having the same thing (especially something that’s unusual) happen to you two or three times in a relatively short period of time, like, say, 24 hours. (This assures that you actually notice what your higher self wants you to notice.)
- Waking up in the middle of the night feeling intense confusion. (This means your beliefs are being re-evaluated. Before you become clear and solid in your new awakened state, you will no doubt find yourself mucking through a period of deep confusion.)
- Favorable synchronicities that happen regularly. (You can expect these to occur after you regularly follow through with your inner guidance.)
- Intense, vivid dreams that seem to point you in a certain direction. (The further along in the process you are, the clearer your dreams will be and the more your dreams will help guide you in your daily life. The dreams will be in metaphor form, often in metaphors that make sense to you.)
- Finding yourself laughing more often. (Sometimes you will wake up in the middle of the night, think something profound that’s also funny, and then laugh your head off. This is not a joke. Your higher self is playful and wants you to have fun while you’re awakening.)
Experiencing any (or all) of these signs means that spirit (your higher self) is trying to get your attention! Also, spirit is playful and wants you to enjoy the awakening process (it’s not all about pain and drama but about enlightenment, about becoming light-hearted). You will also be amazed at the creativity of your higher self.
Remember, the fast track to spiritual awakening does not depend on how much fame or fortune you’re born with (or currently possess), or on how many advanced degrees you have, but on how much you’re willing to (temporarily) forgo your comfort zones for the noble purpose of personal and spiritual growth. This is important because it is your individual growth that is of utmost importance at this crossroad in humanity’s collective evolution. Remember also that the signs and symptoms you experience aren’t just signs or symptoms; they are designed to assist you in the spiritual awakening process.
What Is Cloud Computing, and How Can It Help You?
I have a friend who emails every important document that he has on his computer to his Gmail account. He has done it for years, and I have always thought that it is a clever way to make sure that his important information stays safe, no matter what happens to his computer!
Fortunately, big name software and server companies feel the same way, and they have come up with something similar, that is a lot easier to do. It is called cloud computing, and like my friend’s emailed documents, it puts all your important information on the internet, where you can access it at any time, from anywhere, using a username and password.
Cloud computing is essentially a service that offers you online storage space for your documents and other information. It can be as simple as a free service like GoogleDocs, that also allows you to share your documents with others, or one of the paid for online storage systems.
Because companies that provide these types of services are focused on providing quality server space, their security is often far greater than anything you could achieve within your own company, and their servers are usually fast and responsive, which means that even if your local area network is not fantastic, you can share information quickly and easily.
When it comes to the benefits for the business owner, there are many that spring to mind with cloud computing.
The first is that no matter what happens to your computer, your server, or anything else, your information is safe and accessible. I will never forget, in the early nineties, before backups became the norm, when a friend’s computer was stolen. Nine months of work had been on the hard drive of the computer, and without backups, everything had to be redone. Fortunately, there were hardcopies of all the data, but it was still an arduous and time-consuming process to get that information recaptured.
There is even a worse scenario than that though. What if your computer is damaged, destroyed, lost or stolen, and you don’t have hardcopies, and you don’t have a backup? Everything you had been working on would be lost, and you’d have to start again, from scratch.
Another important factor for many businesses is storage space. When you consider the type of data that is being created these days – videos, animations, presentations, photographs and graphics heavy documents – it becomes clear that companies are needing bigger, faster computers all the time to process all that data. When you use cloud computing, you could essentially work off a tiny computer, but still be able to store, and access, very large files quickly and easily.
Then there’s accessibility. We’ve already discussed sharing files with other users, on platforms like GoogleDocs, but the concept can easily be scaled up using one of the larger cloud computing services. You could create two accounts, one for public access by employees, and one for confidential information. Then, simply by sharing login information, or providing key employees with access information, you could effectively collaborate with employees in different states or provinces, or even on the other side of the globe.
The ability to access information from everywhere also provides you, and your employees, with greater mobility – whether it’s viewing a presentation in a client’s offices, or working on financials while you’re out of the country. With a laptop and an internet connection, you and your employees can have all the convenience of being in your office, while you’re anywhere in the world.
If you do decide to take advantage of the cloud-computing phenomenon in your own business, then you have several options. You could choose to test the waters with a free service like Google’s, or you could look for a service provider that offers smaller ‘starter’ packages, with fewer users, and less storage space. Make sure that you choose a provider that offers month-to-month service, so that if you want to switch, you’re not tied to a contract.
Cloud computing really does solve all of the storage, security and data integrity problems that small businesses face, and it’s entirely possible that in the next few years, it will become the norm, rather than the exception. So why not make sure that your business is equipped going forward, and get your information on the cloud!
The Burden of College Education
According to recent statistics, a college degree is still a thing among the wealthiest. If you have rich parents who can afford it, then you can go to college. However, it’s also a common thing to drop out at any time and for any reason.
For those people that has no wealthy parents to fall back on, a college education in America is synonymous to a big debt and who needs more debt these days? No one wants the burden of having to pay for your education 10 years after you’ve graduated.
In effect, a college degree simply becomes a piece of paper telling you that you’ll probably sink in debt. It’s something you can’t brag about anymore. What could your college degree do when you’re up to your ears in college loans and can’t even land a job to repay it?
It really makes sense when college drop outs set out on their own. Some of them even make it to millionaire status too considering that they don’t have a degree.
So worry not. There are still jobs that await you even when you don’t have a college degree to speak of. And these aren’t just any jobs. They’re paying so well, some of them inspire the term “millionaire”.
You probably know one person who has made it big somewhere. They’re a new breed of high income earners. They all say the same thing about their jobs. They worked as hard as a college student has studied. The difference is they didn’t need a degree to earn the bucks.
The secret to their success is plain and simple. It’s a combination of diligence and motivation. They worked hard to be on the position they are in. They had a clear goal on what they want to do with their life which most people do not have. Imagine if Bill Gates did not have a goal in life, would there be Microsoft? If Steve Jobs did not work hard enough after having his own company taken away from him, would our favorite Apple computers, iPad or iPhone be a part of our lives?
Sometimes it doesn’t matter if you have a college degree or not. It merely depends on the person if he will be pursuing his dreams or not. Some might say that a degree is not necessarily needed at all time but I beg to differ. Though at some point it will not be necessary, it will still give you an added advantage in life.
The Influence of People Who Surround You
It is known that the human body sends out vibrations: some are positive, while others are negative. We have orbits formed by people who surround us and with whom we associate closely throughout our entire lives. In my book “The Art & Craft of Success: 10 Steps” by Ostaro, I expand fully on the impact people have upon us.
Through observation and experience we will notice that the association of a certain person or persons will help us finish a project successfully. It is not just a matter of know-how or funding what makes a venture a success. It is more than that. When a person constantly exercises a positive (harmonious) influence upon another human being, it has a great influence on the brain that gives rise to a clearer judgment of a situation or a better solution to a lingering problem. These processes go on quite unnoticed by people – but they do work. In case of a negative person in our orbit, the result of a contradictory or negative vibration could lead to a bad judgment of a situation or problem, poor solutions and utter failure of the project.
The underestimation of all difficulties or challenges involved could mean higher costs and longer time periods to get the job done.
The success in a project is largely dependent upon correct estimation of all factors involved like choosing the right people in a team, carefully considering essential character traits of the human personality (dependability, punctuality, efficiency, capacity for hard work, persistence when faced with difficulties) in order that a venture be completed successfully and yield the desired results.
Cost estimation in terms of human involvement requires a profound knowledge of human nature and business experience. We don’t achieve success by chance. It requires very solid efforts on the physical plane like burning the midnight oil plus utilizing the formula consisting of three major factors, such as choosing the right team for that particular project, the appropriate location (for example: drilling for oil must be at a calculated spot), and proper timing for completion. A multi million dollar movie, if released at a wrong time without regard to competition, could lose you millions and may never get you an Oscar. There are many examples of successful or failed projects. A careful analysis of a successful project reveals the points mentioned above. In fact, timing is more important than proper funding, as evidenced by Michael Moore’s documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 which became a worldwide hit. At a time, when competition is less, the chances of success increase tremendously.
The stakes in a large venture are very high. Choosing the right people, right time to start the project and right location can make the difference between success or failure.
Natural Cures for Chilblains
Chilblains are a localized, painful, redness of the skin – caused by a congestion of the capillaries in the lower layers of the skin. Chilblains are found on the fingers, toes and ears. The onset of chilblains is associated with poor circulation particularly to the peripheries. It can be made worse by a poor diet, cold weather, tight shoes and a sedentary occupation.
What you can do to improve chilblains
The situation may be improved with plenty of exercise and wearing warm clothing.
If you smoke you need to stop as smoking is a major contributor to poor circulation and could lead to more serious circulatory system conditions. Chilblains may also indicate a lack of sufficient calcium and silica. Sources of these in the diet are: millet, spinach, figs, almonds, sesame seeds, oats, parsley and all green vegetables. You can also take quality, non-contaminated heart and circulatory system vitamins and minerals to assist in getting enough of the nutrients that you need.
You can also use circulation herbs to assist improve your circulation and the strength of your arteries, veins and capillaries.
The following herbs will be useful for improving the circulation to the extremities:
- 3 parts prickly ash bark (or berries)
- 3 parts hawthorn berries
- 1 part ginger
Combine all the ingredients. Take 1 teaspoon of the herb blend and place into a suitable sized saucepan and pour over the cup of boiling water. Allow this to stand for 10-15 minutes. Strain out the herbs. Drink 1 cup three times per day. When chilblains are unbroken they can be treated by a thin layer of cayenne ointment (apply this very sparingly). Other treatments for chilblains include:
- rosemary oil
- lavender oil
- peppermint oil
- garlic oil or juice
- tincture of myrrh
- nettle juice
Case Study: Chilblains Helen, a 25 year old nurse, suffered from very bad chilblains during each winter. Her circulation was also poor during the summer months when she suffered aching feet, as a result of her work, and swelling of her fingers and toes in the heat. She did not smoke and had an occasional glass of wine when dining out. She reported eating ‘more sugary and fried foods than she ought to’.
She first visited in the spring so her initial treatment concentrated on the heat problem which was likely to develop as the summer started and also a general improvement in her overall health.
The first month’s treatment consisted of:
- herbal tonic to be taken three times per day, for the liver and kidneys:
- dandelion root and leaf,
- bearberry,
- wild yam and
- yellow dock.
- magnesium, potassium and calcium phosphates.
- vitamin B complex in addition to a general vitamin and mineral supplement
- changes to her diet to increase the amount of fresh fruit and vegetables that she was eating.
She returned after the first five weeks and reported less swelling in her feet and that she had improved her diet but in her words ‘she could still improve it a lot’. She was continued on the same treatment as above for the next two months. On the fourth month Helen reported some swelling but it wasn’t as bad as the previous summers. At this stage a slight change in the treatment was implemented. She continued the liver and kidney tonic herbs and the vitamins and minerals and her diet continued to improve. The following herbs were added:
- prickly ash bark,
- hawthorn berries and
- ginger.
It was also recommended that she commence a regular exercise and relaxation program. Helen went through the winter without any chilblains and the circulation to her fingers and feet was greatly improved. Chilblains are associated with poor circulation – in particular to the hands and feet. When the overall health is improved and the poor circulation remedied then the chilblains tend to stop occurring. This can be brought about with an improved diet and taking heart and circulation vitamin, mineral and herbal supplements.
