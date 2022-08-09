Goats and Soda: NPR

How to stay cool without air conditioner?

We asked NPR readers in hot countries (including the US!) to share their tips for coping with the heat. It’s a follow-up to a story we published last week by heatwave researcher Dr Gulrez Shah Azhar about how he coped with extremely high temperatures while growing up in India, where his house was one of many without an air conditioning unit.

Nearly 900 people who grew up without an air conditioner from Vietnam to Minnesota shared their heating hacks via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and email. They offered all sorts of tips on how to handle the heat. Here is a selection of reader responses. These have been edited for length and clarity.

1. Sleep in a wet sheet (really)

To sleep in the summer heat of St. Louis, Missouri, I would wrap a sheet around me, take the shower (yes, with the sheet on) and then lay on my bed with a fan blowing over me. . I was cool and slept well. In the morning, the sheet and the mattress were dry. — Sally Kuhlenschmidt, Bowling Green, Ky.

2. Use frozen water bottles

I grew up without air conditioning in Tennessee and would freeze bottles of water and fall asleep with a few of them in my bed. I woke up a few hours later and swapped the bottles for others in the freezer. — Lauren Van Nostrand

3. Deflect the sun

Deflect the sun’s rays away from your home by taping aluminum foil or reflective screens designed for automobiles to the windows. –Patty Besom

4. Follow a cold diet

I grew up in Minnesota in the 60s, when air conditioning was just beginning to be a staple in the home. My mother did all the cooking necessary for the day during the early hours of the morning. Sometimes she would make a cold pasta salad for dinner. She also had a recipe for no-bake cookies that would only come out on hot summer days. We drank lemonade and iced tea. Back in the day, popsicles came in twos, each with its own stick, and most of the time we [kids] only got half. But during the days of extreme heat, we were treated to everything! –Jeanne Pumper

5. Douse yourself with water

Fill a pump sprayer with distilled or purified water (so it doesn’t leave deposits on you) and mist liberally, especially on your face and head. When you are outdoors, spray your hat and shirt with this water until they are damp. I call it “artificial sweat” and find it incredibly refreshing. — John Fuhring, Santa Maria, Calif.

6. Lay on a tiled floor

Something I learned living in Singapore was to lay on the cold tiles for a little while. Put a pillow under your head, turn on a good show, lie on the floor and relax. – Kathryn Lee

7. Refresh yourself with cologne

I live in Valencia, Spain, and the heat is almost unbearable. I don’t have air conditioning. I use baby cologne to freshen up. I sprinkle it on my neck and shoulders and because it’s mostly alcohol, it [evaporates and] refreshes. I keep it in the fridge to stay cool! -Lily Adamson

8. Go see a movie

When I lived in Puerto Rico, we also lived without A/C. The most effective way I found to stay cool on very hot days was to go to the movies. PR movie theaters are notorious for being cold – they really blow the air conditioner! Sometimes it’s so cold that people have to bring blankets and coats. —Jennifer Gandasegui

9. Breathe in the morning air

I have a complex process to cool my house. Essentially, you draw cool night and morning air into the house using box fans, then close the house when things warm up outside.

As soon as I wake up at 6 or 7 in the morning, I open the windows in each room and install fans in the ledge. Around 9 or 10 a.m., I take out the fans, close all the windows, and let the fans run on the floor of each room. Right now it’s over 90 degrees outside. Inside, my fan blows lightly on my back as I sit at my desk, and I’m cold enough to change location. — Meenakshi Ponnuswami, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

10. Detergent = freshness

I grew up in Vietnam in the 70s and 80s. We used to wash clothes manually [to cool down with the water] — then we hung up our laundry [on clothing lines] outside the house, which provided additional shade for residents during the heat of the day. — Diem Tu, Vancouver, Canada

11. Sleep outside

I spent my childhood summers in Egypt. We lived on the 11th floor of an apartment building and I slept in the top bunk in the kids room – no air conditioning. And as you know, the heat is rising! At night, I would tiptoe out to the balcony of our apartment with my pillow, spread out a blanket, and sleep outside in the cool of the night. —Malaka Gharib, Nashville, Tenn.

