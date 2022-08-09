How Schools Are Trying to Address the National Teacher Shortage

The start of the new school year is in full swing and comes up against the national shortage of teachers.

In 2019, the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, estimated that by 2024, the United States would need more than 300,000 teachers to meet the demand for educators at scale. national.

Several factors have compounded the problem over the past two years: teachers retiring or walking away from the profession citing the coronavirus pandemic, higher levels of disrespect from students and parents, over-planning of lessons and security issues, among others.

Dr Christy Foust, a former teacher, said low pay was just one factor that drove her out of the profession.

“Would you stay in your job if you weren’t paid enough based on your education and experience?” Foust told ABC affiliate WFTS in Tampa, Florida.

Teacher Aubriele Jarman said once she realized her professional life was having a negative impact on her personal life, she decided to retire from her job.

“I was really, really emotional about leaving the kids, but I just started to realize that I had to do it on my own,” Jarman told ‘Good Morning America.’ “I felt a lot of guilt leaving because I know there’s this shortage.”

Amid this crisis, many school districts across the country say they are struggling to fill dozens to hundreds of vacancies.

“As an elementary school principal in the ’90s, I would have 100 to 150 applicants for a K-2 position. And I’m currently sitting at five for both,” District Superintendent Rich Appel Horicon school in southeastern Wisconsin, said Green Bay, Wis., ABC affiliate WBAY.

The American Federation of Teachers or AFT, a union that represents about 1.7 million educators, presented several solutions in a July report to address the shortage of teachers and staff, including an increase in salaries and benefits, improving teacher-administrator relationships, decreasing class sizes, reducing testing and paperwork, and diversifying the teaching staff.

“We have a shortage of teachers because we lack respect for public school educators. A shortage of professional working conditions that makes it difficult for teachers and other staff to meet the needs of their students. We lack pay for what is arguably the most important job in the world. And we have politicians who want to ban books and censor curricula rather than help teachers meet the social, emotional and academic needs of children,” AFT President Randi Weingarten said in a statement to “GMA,” referring in part to the efforts of a growing number of state, local and federal politicians to ban certain topics from the classroom, including references to racism and LGBTQ+ issues.

“The teacher shortage is a direct result of the culture war and the lack of conditions, respect and pay – and we’re not going to fix one without addressing the others.”

“Some people will say it will never happen, it costs too much,” Weingarten added. “But a lot can be started today at no cost – taking steps to create a culture where professionals work together and with parents to provide the best possible education for students, reduce paperwork and focus more on teaching than on testing. These are all important steps that can help make this profession a more sustainable and respected profession.”

How school districts are responding to the shortage

Education officials across the country are testing various methods to combat teacher fatigue and boost morale, in addition to increasing salaries and benefits. Here are some ways school districts have tried to fix the problem so far.

Financial motivations

Some school districts offer bonuses and stipends to retain and attract new teachers, in addition to increasing the base salary.

Public schools in the District of Columbia in the nation’s capital are offering teachers $2,500 signing bonuses if they commit to teaching one of the “most needed content areas,” such as education special education, elementary education and the visual and performing arts.

In Nevada, school districts including Clark County School District, the fifth-largest school district in the United States where students returned to school on Monday, are offering retention bonuses of $5,000 to teachers who stay. for the 2022-2023 school year and $4,000 relocation bonuses to teachers who move. more than 100 miles or out of state to teach in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas. The Washoe County School District in the state’s northwest region is offering teachers a one-time stipend of $1,500 for new teachers and $2,500 for returning teachers.

For the upcoming school year, the Austin Independent School District is offering a $2,000 retention allowance to teachers and other staff. The district is also adding a $500 signing bonus for pre-K teachers and physical education teaching assistants as well as a $1,000 signing bonus for special education teaching assistants.

Relaxed qualifications

Some states waive certain requirements for those interested in teaching. Individuals in Arizona, for example, will no longer need a bachelor’s degree to teach after Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill last month. They can start working in a classroom before completing a degree program and while they are in school to graduate.

In Arizona, as well as Alabama, teachers whose licenses have expired will also have an easier time renewing them, with Alabama offering teachers a one-time renewal option with no academic requirements.

Shortened school weeks

Some school districts, especially those in rural areas, have already moved to four-day school weeks; Marshfield RI School District in southwest Missouri and Jasper Independent School District in southeast Texas will move to a four-day week starting this fall.

John Seybold, superintendent of the Jasper Independent School District, told “GMA” in April that teacher burnout “has been a problem for a long time, but since COVID it has seemed to spread, and it’s getting more and more no longer a problem.”

“The four-day week makes them a little more manageable because there’s so much pressure on our teachers,” he said at the time. “As a school district, the best thing we can do for children is to put the best possible teacher in front of them every day.”

Housing assistance

It’s no secret that the cost of living has risen and inflation remains high enough that some districts are considering a longer-term solution to bringing in and keeping teachers in their local communities.

The Jefferson Union High School District in Daly City, California, south of San Francisco, for example, has developed a housing complex for teachers and district staff that offers more than 120 rental units at lower rates than the market.

Recruitment of foreign teachers

The Okeechobee County School District in central Florida recruited teachers from abroad and hired educators from several countries, including India, the Philippines, Mexico, Jamaica and Peru, in part to help alleviate the shortage of local teachers.