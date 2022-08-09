How to Import Cars From Japan Into Canada

In my last article I shared about myself and how I got started in internet marketing. Today here I will be explaining what internet marketing is and different models related to that even though all these can be run with just your PC, laptop, iPhone and internet WiFi connection.

At first glance to most people, it is about selling things and making money online. But when I asked them further on what else they know, most give me a blank look and have no idea to answer further.

Because in my country Singapore – especially despite it being developed with high home ownership and infrastructure, many people – in particular baby boomers and senior generations – are very new to technology and preferred to be in their comfort zone of learning through printed books, classrooms and networking events since the last 2 provided them with more personal touch as compared to learning on their own online despite the vast information they can find and learnt from Google and YouTube.

What I can say is though internet marketing gives you the complete flexibilty, it also has different models underneath just like traditional businesses which can be run in cafes, factories, offices and shops. Under which I will highlight, explain and highlighted the pros and cons.

1. Affiliate Marketing

This is by far the most basic and what I feel everyone should start off if they are new and eager to make their first dollar online like me 10 years ago.

By definition, it is promoting other people’s products for share of commissions.

They can be digital or information products as in e-learning programs comprising of e-books, videos and software in membership sites as well as physical consumer goods that people like you and me buy everyday from shops and e-commerce stores.

They can also be services like autoresponder or certified email promo and service provider, domain registry and web hosting packages.

As to where and how to promote and get paid, you can sign up at online marketplaces and networks like Amazon, ClickBank, Market Health, JVZoo, Warrior Plus and many others you can find through diligent Google and YouTube research.

2. Info Product Creation

This is where you create your own info product or e-learning courses.

As in e-book, videos, software and other resources you can compile into membership sites before selling as your own program and even coaching.

The beauty of this is not only you have full ownership in changing and promoting, you can recruit other people to promote for you as affiliates.

For this, I recommend Optimize Press and WordPress as best combined platforms even though you can create HTML pages as well using a free Kompozer tool.

3. E-Commerce And Dropshipping

Besides info, you can promote physical goods as well.

Anything you can buy from shops and stores can be marketed as well on the web.

Clothing, computers, electronics, furniture, home appliances, toys and video games just to name the most popular choices.

4. Local Businesses Consulting

If you are good in either 2 or all 3 I mentioned above, you can offer your services to small and medium enterprises who require professional looking websites, social media channels and advertising for maximum exposure, leads and sales.

Should the respective bosses saw and recognized the value of what you are providing, they do not mind paying you more so long as you continued to help them generate more customers, sales and revenues.

5. Mobile Apps Design

Besides websites, social media channels and advertising, mobile apps also played an important role in today’s economy.

Because nowadays most people preferred to surf websites through their iPhones and also instead of just searching through Google for websites, they can download and proceed straight to the apps to access whatever information they need and want.

If you can also excel in this, you can also provide as part of your marketing package to companies, restaurants and shops.

6. E-Book Publishing

Suppose you do not like to talk to people face-to-face, you may consider this along with affiiiate marketing and info product creation instead of approaching local bosses.

All you need is a Microsoft Word or Open Office and type in what you know a lot about and can help others before publishing into PDF through e-book directories or to Amazon Kindle Store.

7. Freelance Jobs

You can offer to be employed by internet marketers for things they do not want to do and prefer to outsource.

Like writing articles, designing graphics and producing videos.

But unless you are into software and app development, your fixed pay will be low from the start.

8. Selling Domains And Websites

This is by far the most lucrative of the 8 models I highlighted.

As all you need is to sell keyword-rich or impressive domains and profitable websites to ready buyers on sites like Flippa and Empire Flippers.

Whichever model you choose, you can run from anywhere anytime you want be it so long as you have computer and internet connection. That is the real beauty of internet marketing!