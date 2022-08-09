Finance
How to Import Cars From Japan Into Canada
Anyone can now import cars from Japan into Canada. Due to its reputation of low cost and high quality goods, vehicles from Japan are selling like hot cakes. Make sure to do all the possible research and background check before importing a car. Here is how to do the deal.
In as much as you would like to deal to be done and over it, always be vigilant in making any purchase. Just a like saying goes, ‘Caveat Emptor’ which means ‘let the buyer beware. To prevent hassles in your car purchase, do research to save your hard earned cash.
There is a lot of real estate to cover to deliver you vehicle. And there are also a lot of documents to be filed since there are two countries involved.
Canada has strict regulations on importing cars from any country of origin. The rule states that if a car is under 15 years of age, it cannot arrive to its destination. No need to fret since cars from Japan maintains a very good condition. To import cars from Japan into Canada, you simply have to abide by the same policy. Check out the agencies involved in importing goods and follow all the requirements.
For a fee, you can hire a broker who could deal with necessary clearances. Your car will have to go through customs, be under import levies, and undergo inspection. Do not forget the registration and bill of sale of your vehicle for it will establish the identity of your new car.
Importing cars from Japan into Canada gives huge savings. Aside from plenty of options from different car auctions, you can cut the cost of a new purchase by 30 percent. Once it reaches its new destination however, make sure to check the market for the most reasonable insurance premium. Companies tend to double and sometimes triple the premium since you have an imported vehicle.
Above everything else, anticipate and prepare a budget to import a car from Japan into Canada. The list includes freight forwarding charges, licensing fees, local and overseas payments, etc. A recommended way of paying for your new car is using a credit card.
Finance
Fighting Dry Penis Skin During the Winter
Keeping the skin healthy during winter weather can be a challenge all over the body, and some men find themselves with dry male penis skin during the cold season – not an attractive feature for a man to display, especially when introducing his manhood to a new partner. Every guy wants his member to look its most impressive, no matter what the season. Making dry penis skin care a component of his regular penis health routine is advisable, especially during the frigid winter months when a man really enjoys getting his penis warmed up.
Winter factors
Why does the skin tend to get dry during winter? Largely because the air itself is dryer and saps some of the moisture out of the skin. Frigid winds also exacerbate this situation. Exposed skin is clearly more at risk here, but some winter winds break right through fabric and affect the “protected” areas as well.
Tips regarding dry penis skin
There are several things a man needs to do to prevent or treat dry penis skin. Some of these are specific to the penis itself while others are more general and help protect skin all over the body.
Some tips that a man should follow during the winter include:
– Don’t go commando. Many men enjoy an “unfurnished basement,” meaning that they tend to forego wearing underwear. The free swinging movement can be a relief, but in winter especially it can create skin issues. The penis is left more vulnerable to cold and winds without an extra layer of protection; in addition, rubbing up against rougher fabrics like denim or wool can cause more irritation to the skin, adding discomfort to dryness.
– Drink up – if it’s water. Staying properly hydrated is key for good skin health, including the skin of the penis. The body needs plenty of water for many reasons, including skin health; 6-8 glasses is recommended for most adults. A man knows he has consumed sufficient water if his urine is consistently a pale yellow. Plain water is the best fluid option; some juices are fine, especially non-cloudy ones, but alcoholic and caffeinated beverages can have a dehydrating effect and so should be avoided.
– Watch the sugars. Sugary foods and drinks tend to have a negative effect on skin health, so consume these in moderation. Excess sugar also can accumulate in the urine and stray drops drying near the head of the penis can irritate the skin.
– Avoid hot showers. When the winter is raging outside, a long, hot shower feels great. Unfortunately, hot water depletes the skin of the oils it needs to keep moist. A warm shower is fine, but when the heat factor goes up, so does the dry penis skin factor.
– Use lubricant. Sex, whether partner-based or solo, is generally more enjoyable when there is sufficient lubrication. Often a couple finds their natural lubrication is sufficient; however, if it is not, the friction resulting from an especially enjoyable sexual interlude can compound member skin issues. Adding a few drops can be a fine preventive measure to keep the manhood healthy.
– Moisturize. Practice daily health maintenance. It’s very important that a man keeps a consistent eye on his penis health, whether it’s winter or summer. Dry penis skin and other problems can be avoided or aided by using a first class penis health creme (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil). With skin issues, using a crème that includes Shea butter (a natural emollient favored by many experts) and vitamin E (an excellent hydrating agent) helps to create a moisture seal that locks in moisture, addressing cracked or dry penis skin. It’s also beneficial to select a crème with vitamin B5, which promotes healthy penis cell metabolism and, therefore, healthy manhood cells.
Finance
Beat Stress and Depression With Rosea Rhodiola
Stress has never been more omnipresent in our lives today. Our society has cultivated a highly competitive arena where one has to fight tooth and nail to claw their way to survival. One fortunate turn of events is that people are now becoming more aware of this fact, as compared to a decade ago, and is now turning towards a healthier alternative in battling stress and anxiety. And the wonder boy of alternative treatments for stress, anxiety and depression treatments is the Rosea Rhodiola.
In the same Russian studies made on a hundred test subjects, which were released to the rest of the world after the cold war, more than three fourths of the subjects who suffer from depression showed that there was a noticeable decline in their symptoms, and half of them stated that they felt that their depression was gone. Another clinical study showed that cognitive and mental abilities were enhanced and those who took part in the battery of tests had a decrease of an average of eighty seven percent in their errors when proofreading.
While many medical research studies in the past have been done in Russia, where there is an abundance of Rosea Rhodiola, many clinics around the world have made their own studies and have made factual discoveries about their capabilities in treating various health conditions, some of which includes anti aging properties, preventing chronic fatigue syndrome, and treating cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and of course, depression. How? Because the components and compounds found in the Rosea Rhodiola is able to balance optimally the chemicals in the brain and its neuro-transmitters, the serotonin and dopamine. It also has a positive effect on the opioid peptides like the beta-endorphins.
The Western world has not been fortunate enough to discover the many wonderful benefits of the Rosea Rhodiola until now. It has been around for centuries and has been an essential element in European and Asian medical cultures. In Russia alone, where it is better known as golden root, it has been the plant of choice for its military troops and KGB agents for its medicinal properties in fighting depression, stress and fatigue for those who have been assigned to Siberia and other extreme weather and high altitude posts. It also boosts the immune system allowing our body to fight of ailments and also provide energy.
These results show that Rosea Rhodiola is extremely effective and will give a positive impact in your life. How long has it been since you feel very relaxed and not be guilty about it? Sure we all need the opportunity to unwind and let go of all our worries, treat ourselves to a luxurious spa or a vacation, but, there is no escaping the fact that once our vacation or spa treatment is over, we go back to the rat race. With Rosea Rhodiola, you can have the opportunity to feel relaxed all the time and be healthier at the same time.
The Rosea Rhodiola has already developed a long history of being used as a medicinal plant. Ancient cultures have mentioned them in their medical texts and have attributed to it numerous uses for a variety of ailments as medication of symptoms relief. For example, Siberians and Scandinavians have long grew and used them to help strengthen their bodies to weather the extremely harsh cold climates and when they go up the mountains for exploration and hunting. And legend has it that in the modern ages, the Soviet Union, used the Rosea Rhodiola, known also as arctic root and golden root, for the same purposes for their KGB agents. This is because of its highly known capabilities of relieving stress of the body and mind allowing them to keep their wits during these times where they are susceptible to breaking down.
Finance
Why Rabbit Production Is a Growth Industry
Rabbit production was first singled out as a potential solution to the impending food crisis in 1978. Since then, there has been a slow and steady shift in the demand for rabbit meat from first world countries, mainly in Europe, to third world countries, and as is usually the case, supply has followed demand. There are more and more rabbit producers starting up in developing countries, and those countries are also embracing rabbit products, including meat, as a part of their culture.
One of the biggest reasons for this growth in rabbit production among small entrepreneurs the world over is cost.
For the farmer, rabbit farming is an attractive industry, because of the low initial investment, the small space that a commercial rabbitry requires in comparison to other livestock. With a rabbit breeding plan in place, the speed with which rabbits are ready for sale is also attractive. All of this means that rabbit farming is a high return business, where stock is quickly turned into profit.
That cost saving for the farmer has also translated into a cost saving for the consumer, and it is for that reason that in developing countries like Trinidad, Cameroon and Kenya, rabbit is becoming a popular meat choice. It is far cheaper than other types of meat in most cases, and it also offers impressively competitive statistics in terms of nutritional value.
Another reason for the growth in the rabbit farming industry is that rabbits, unlike sheep, cows and other livestock, also do not compete with humans for food. They do not need grain or grazing, and the best commercial foods, that provide optimal nutrition, is made from hay or alfalfa. These are crops that are useless as food for humans.
The final reason for the growth in the demand for rabbit meat is that it is not subject to the social and religious taboos as cattle or pork. Jewish, Islamic, and Hindu believers can eat rabbit, whereas pork and beef are off the menu.
It is not only farmers and consumes who are realizing that rabbit production is a solution to a number of problems. Governments and food organizations around the world have also recognized that rabbits provide an easy, nutritious, and sustainable food source, and they have been working to promote the use of rabbit as a food source. As that promotion continues, it is likely that we will see a continued rise in the number of commercial rabbit production ventures.
It is clear, when you consider that the demand for commercially farmed rabbit meat tops 1 million tons a year, that rabbit farming is a lucrative business opportunity, particularly in the developing world. So if you are looking for an opportunity to get into a growth industry, why not consider rabbit production?
Finance
Get a Rankings Boost With This Local and Small Business SEO Guide
Small business and local SEO needn’t be inaccessible. Here are a few pointers on boosting your traffic and reaping the benefits.
If you have a business that is located in a specific postcode with a fixed address and have some kind of website presence you must surely have come across the concept of small business SEO.
For many small business owners, SEO is a locked room which you are standing outside of trying to peek a look through the window. Well, I’m here to show you that it needn’t be that way, it needn’t be confusing and it needn’t be a costly affair.
In my experience most small business websites not only benefit from local SEO but also that it can cost only a few hundred pounds with the benefits lasting months. In this SEO guide there are a few relevant questions and answers that will help you get a rankings boost and hopefully keep you there for some time to come.
What type of small businesses can benefit from local SEO?
For any business it’s important to understand where and how their prospects are going to find your services. Using internet search engines to find local services has replaced older typical behaviours like looking in newspapers and paper directories. So it goes without saying that almost all localised businesses can benefit from local SEO to put themselves in front of those prospects.
Is local SEO different from SEO in general?
There are certainly crossovers between SEO in general and local SEO. Many people use general search terms when searching for local services as well as their search terms being loaded with postcodes or the name of your town or city.
Localised SEO does come with a handful of key differences to SEO in general with the most important being a Google places listing or a Google+ page for your business. Claiming this and completing your details 100% correctly will help Google deliver your website or page to your prospects when they use general search terms and are located in your town or city.
Another important factor in local SEO success for small business websites is using local references in your on-page SEO. What I mean by this is including the name of your town or city or postcode references in your page title, description and on your website in general. If someone is looking for ‘electricians in Glasgow’ and you don’t have any references to Glasgow in your on-page SEO then it’s highly unlikely any search engine will deliver your website to its users.
In keeping with the above, it’s a good idea to have your complete business address in the footer of your website. Doing this will help search engines determine the relevancy of your website to the users search term and their locality.
There’s also the use of Schema.org for local businesses which is set of HTML snippets that your web master or web design agency should implement. This also helps search engines to identify your business and deliver your website to its users for arbitrary related searches to your offering.
What other ways can local SEO benefit you?
Once you’ve set yourself up with a Google+ page it’s really important that you encourage your customers or clients to give you a positive review. Reviews are social signals that positively contribute towards Google deciding whether to deliver your listing to its users. So it’s a good idea to include links to your Google+ page and encouraging people to connect with you across your website and in other communications such as emails.
Final thoughts…
Small business localised SEO is an on-going, integral part of the success of many local businesses. Employing an SEO company to do the work for you needn’t be a costly affair and the rewards will ensure a good return on your investment.
Finance
What Is And Different Models Of Internet Marketing?
In my last article I shared about myself and how I got started in internet marketing. Today here I will be explaining what internet marketing is and different models related to that even though all these can be run with just your PC, laptop, iPhone and internet WiFi connection.
At first glance to most people, it is about selling things and making money online. But when I asked them further on what else they know, most give me a blank look and have no idea to answer further.
Because in my country Singapore – especially despite it being developed with high home ownership and infrastructure, many people – in particular baby boomers and senior generations – are very new to technology and preferred to be in their comfort zone of learning through printed books, classrooms and networking events since the last 2 provided them with more personal touch as compared to learning on their own online despite the vast information they can find and learnt from Google and YouTube.
What I can say is though internet marketing gives you the complete flexibilty, it also has different models underneath just like traditional businesses which can be run in cafes, factories, offices and shops. Under which I will highlight, explain and highlighted the pros and cons.
1. Affiliate Marketing
This is by far the most basic and what I feel everyone should start off if they are new and eager to make their first dollar online like me 10 years ago.
By definition, it is promoting other people’s products for share of commissions.
They can be digital or information products as in e-learning programs comprising of e-books, videos and software in membership sites as well as physical consumer goods that people like you and me buy everyday from shops and e-commerce stores.
They can also be services like autoresponder or certified email promo and service provider, domain registry and web hosting packages.
As to where and how to promote and get paid, you can sign up at online marketplaces and networks like Amazon, ClickBank, Market Health, JVZoo, Warrior Plus and many others you can find through diligent Google and YouTube research.
2. Info Product Creation
This is where you create your own info product or e-learning courses.
As in e-book, videos, software and other resources you can compile into membership sites before selling as your own program and even coaching.
The beauty of this is not only you have full ownership in changing and promoting, you can recruit other people to promote for you as affiliates.
For this, I recommend Optimize Press and WordPress as best combined platforms even though you can create HTML pages as well using a free Kompozer tool.
3. E-Commerce And Dropshipping
Besides info, you can promote physical goods as well.
Anything you can buy from shops and stores can be marketed as well on the web.
Clothing, computers, electronics, furniture, home appliances, toys and video games just to name the most popular choices.
4. Local Businesses Consulting
If you are good in either 2 or all 3 I mentioned above, you can offer your services to small and medium enterprises who require professional looking websites, social media channels and advertising for maximum exposure, leads and sales.
Should the respective bosses saw and recognized the value of what you are providing, they do not mind paying you more so long as you continued to help them generate more customers, sales and revenues.
5. Mobile Apps Design
Besides websites, social media channels and advertising, mobile apps also played an important role in today’s economy.
Because nowadays most people preferred to surf websites through their iPhones and also instead of just searching through Google for websites, they can download and proceed straight to the apps to access whatever information they need and want.
If you can also excel in this, you can also provide as part of your marketing package to companies, restaurants and shops.
6. E-Book Publishing
Suppose you do not like to talk to people face-to-face, you may consider this along with affiiiate marketing and info product creation instead of approaching local bosses.
All you need is a Microsoft Word or Open Office and type in what you know a lot about and can help others before publishing into PDF through e-book directories or to Amazon Kindle Store.
7. Freelance Jobs
You can offer to be employed by internet marketers for things they do not want to do and prefer to outsource.
Like writing articles, designing graphics and producing videos.
But unless you are into software and app development, your fixed pay will be low from the start.
8. Selling Domains And Websites
This is by far the most lucrative of the 8 models I highlighted.
As all you need is to sell keyword-rich or impressive domains and profitable websites to ready buyers on sites like Flippa and Empire Flippers.
Whichever model you choose, you can run from anywhere anytime you want be it so long as you have computer and internet connection. That is the real beauty of internet marketing!
Finance
Six Principles and Standards of Conduct Chosen by the American Journal of Occupational Therapy
There are six core principles and standards of conduct established by the American Journal of Occupational Therapy. These points are enforceable for professionals working in the field. These principles are useful in evaluating times when a licensed professional has been accused of inappropriate actions and are intended to guide therapists toward ethical choices. When unusual circumstances and decisions arise, it is helpful to have a set of idealized principles as a guide.
Beneficence
Those who provide occupational therapy need to have concern for the well-being of their patients. “Beneficence” is a fancy word used mainly when discussing ethics, and it calls into question whether participants benefit from a particular study or procedure. Custom treatments can be designed for patients whenever possible, but it is also important for a therapist to periodically evaluate whether a particular course of treatment is benefiting the recipient.
Nonmaleficence
Maleficence is an evil or harmful act, the opposite of beneficence. Nonmaleficence, logically, is refraining from causing harm. One of the most well-known parts of the Hippocratic oath sworn by physicians, nonmaleficence is a reminder to be careful when harm is possible. Especially when helping people recover from past injuries, a poor choice of exercise activities can exacerbate the problem. While there are certainly more than a few sadistic individuals in the world, this principle is mostly targeted at professionals who may unintentionally cause harm.
Autonomy
Dealing with an individual’s right to independence, the principle of autonomy ensures that each patient has a right to privacy, self-determination, consent, and confidentiality. While extremely personal issues might not often be discussed during occupational therapy, it is still important to respect a patient’s privacy.
Justice
Objectivity and fairness are hallmarks of justice as it pertains to this professional field. People deserve to be treated equally, regardless of their race, beliefs, orientation, or financial means. Those without the necessary finances may be directed to charitable organizations and other alternatives for appropriate treatment.
Veracity
It’s critical that professionals maintain a level of respectability and candor that reflects positively on others in the field. Misinformation and deception can be harmful to patients and the standing of other therapists. Veracity is particularly valuable when discussing certifications, qualifications, and experience. Plagiarism and failing to give proper credit is also a violation of this ethical standard.
Fidelity
Rooted in the Latin word “fidelis,” fidelity refers to loyalty and honoring one’s commitments. Personnel who work in an occupational therapy office must have loyalty to peers, coworkers, patients, and the larger community of fellow therapists. One must be ready to identify and report conflicts of interest and mistakes. Like in any workplace, colleagues must be treated with respect and dignity.
Published principles and standards of conduct provide a safeguard for those who provide these kinds of therapeutic services. These rules make it clear when someone has gone out of bounds, and they serve as a reminder during times of difficult decisions.
