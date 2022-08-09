How To Take BTC From Reserve Asset To World Reserve Currency

Is the Lightning Network bitcoin’s killer app? It might be, but it still has a long road ahead. One of the stops on that road is the possible inclusion of stablecoins. Does bitcoin need them? Aren’t there inherent counterparty risks with those? The debate over those questions rages on. And in their latest post, The Bitcoin Layer makes the case for this development to be crucial in The Lightning Networks trajectory.
According to The Bitcoin Layer, “a global capital market operating on top of bitcoin-denominated financial rails is inching closer with each new onramp.” And the Taro protocol and all of the assets it would bring to The Lightning Network is the mother of all onramps. However, the risks it brings forth are as big as the opportunities it presents.
Let’s explore what The Bitcoin Layer has to say before jumping to conclusions. They might surprise us.
Making Lightning Interoperable With Everything
The first part of the article is about Magma, “a Lightning liquidity marketplace that allows nodes to buy and sell liquidity by leasing other network participant’s channels for a minimum specified period of time.” According to the article, Magma’s existence proves “a structural demand for secondary markets of liquidity”. In those markets, “participants can buy and sell collateral as needed—eventually blossoming into a deep and liquid capital market.”
Not only that, The Bitcoin Layer also theorizes about:
“Through time, Lightning Banks will emerge. As market participants lack the technical wherewithal to efficiently operate Lightning channels, most Lightning Network channel management will be subsumed by these entities who specialize in it.”
And this is where the Taro protocol comes in. When it was announced, our sister site Bitcoinist posed the following questions:
“So, the main idea is to create and transact stablecoins over the Lightning Network, but the technology allows users to create any asset including NFTs. And the bitcoin network underpins the whole thing. However, is this a positive development for bitcoin? How will this benefit the Lightning Network? Does a hyperbitcoinized world require tokens?”
And The Bitcoin Layer provides convincing enough answers to those questions. But first…
“Taro makes bitcoin and Lightning interoperable with everything. For the Lightning Network, this means more network volume, more network liquidity, and more routing fees for node operators, driving more innovation and capital into the space. Any increase in demand for transactional capacity that will come from these new assets (think stablecoins) will correspond with increased liquidity on the bitcoin network to facilitate these transactions.”
BTC price chart for 08/09/2022 on Kraken | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
A Bitcoin-Denominated Global Capital Market
“Using sats as the transmittal rails for transactions across every currency opens the door for a bitcoin-denominated global capital market”. No one would contest that. Nor that “the Taro protocol opens the floodgates for this traditional finance liquidity to be subsumed by a faster, counterparty-free settlement network”. The network is counterparty-free, but, what about the assets’ inherent counterparty risk?
Conceptual Future Bitcoin-Lightning Risk Curve | Source: The Bitcoin Layer
According to The Bitcoin Layer, it’s all about risk and the barrier to entry:
“Higher tiers on the risk curve require less maintenance but incur more risk, whereas the lower levels on the risk curve incur less risk but have a higher barrier to entry for the average person who lacks the technical wherewithal for maintenance and security best practices.”
And they make the case that the introduction of Taro is a crucial step in the process of bitcoin fulfilling its destiny of becoming the world reserve currency.
“For bitcoin to become a world reserve currency, a deeply liquid capital market is an intrinsic requirement—and the Taro protocol is a promising step in making that happen. While bitcoin and LN are trillions of dollars away from becoming a legitimate alternative to other capital markets, they arguably maintain the lowest collective risk profile of any capital market in existence, as they are underwritten by an asset that when custodied incurs zero counterparty risk.”
Zero counterparty risk.
Does The Lightning Network Need Stablecoins, Though?
The answer to that question is still up in the air. The Bitcoin Layer acknowledges the inherent counterparty risk those present. It even puts them almost at the top of the risk curve. However, they consider them crucial and even welcome every other asset in the world to The Lightning Network. According to their theory, that’s how “a bitcoin-denominated capital market” emerges.
Of course, this is all speculation. The Taro protocol has not been approved. Bitcoin’s liquidity is far away from what it needs to be to become the global reserve currency. And, even though stablecoins on The Lightning Network might be closer than we think, the whole scenario takes place in a distant future.
Featured Image by WikimediaImages from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView and The Bitcoin Layer
Central and Eastern Europe’s largest digital currency exchange, Zonda, has been awarded an official license from the ‘Organismo Agenti e Mediatori” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Organismo Agenti e Mediatori’ (OAM) to operate as a virtual asset service provider in Italy.
The licensing of Zonda in Italy is an important step for the company as it continues its expansion throughout Europe and the World. Compliance with all local and international regulations is something Zonda views as critically important to maintaining consumer safety. With the OAM license, they can now offer their services to Italian customers i the safest and most compliant manner possible.
“Receiving a license from the Italian Regulatory Agency is an important milestone in our global expansion efforts, further strengthening our position as one of the most secure and well-regulated exchanges in Europe.”
– Przemysław Kral, Zonda CEO
Regulatory approval has been at the forefront of Zonda’s efforts as the business expands, with its sights set on several more similar approvals from other jurisdictions globally. Following the expansion into Italy, Zonda is now sharpening its focus on the UK and Switzerland, two more regions where licensing procedures are underway.
“It’s integral for any company to have public recognition align with it’s practised reality. As a company that constantly seeks to simplify and secure the full spectrum trading process for investors, we are proud of yet another formal recognition of our regulatory commitment and ambitions.”
– Barnabas Goh, Zonda CMO
Italians can register
for free” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>register for free on the Zonda website and access Zonda’s wide range of powerful trading tools and over 60 cryptocurrencies to invest in.
About Zonda
Established in 2014, Zonda is one of Europe’s largest digital asset investment platforms with over 1 million registered users. The company is regulated by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and licensed to operate in Canada as a Money Services Business (MSB), as granted by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC). Zonda has a policy against money laundering and terrorism financing and applies strict AML and KYC procedures.
Users can make transactions in over 60 coins and tokens in pairs with traditional currencies (EUR, USD, GBP and PLN), stablecoins (USDT and USDC), and BTC and ETH. Zonda is constantly developing and expanding its business, which has resulted in the creation of products such as Zonda FIAT Exchange and Zonda Pay.
To know more about investments in digital assets visit www.zondaglobal.com” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>www.zondaglobal.com
Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.
Binance clarified it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens.
Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has publicly declared its support for the upcoming Ethereum Merge. Binance, in a recent highlight of events, has updated its consumers on what they may anticipate from the ETH Merge. Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.
Binance issued a warning about Ethereum Merge in a post on Thursday. Essentially, Binance said it would do everything it could to lessen the blow from the changes the update will make. When The Merge finally takes place, the exchange detailed a number of measures it would take.
Dampening the Effect of Extreme Volatility
Binance announced that it will be stopping ETH and all ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals. This will happen twice: first during the Bellatrix consensus layer upgrade and again with the Paris execution layer upgrade. It’s anticipated that the first update will go live at 11 a.m. (UTC) on September 6 and the second upgrade will go live at 12 a.m. on September 15.
If no new tokens are created during the Ethereum Merge, the exchange said it will continue regular deposit and withdrawal operations after the Merge. Binance has said that the “ETH” ticker will be used for the PoS chain in the event of a separate chain. Furthermore, the forked token will be credited to user accounts on the exchange at a 1:1 ratio. The distribution will be based on the last snapshot obtained before the Paris execution layer.
Binance also clarified that it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens. Also, the exchange will suspend borrowing on September 14 and 16 at midnight (UTC), while margin trading will continue as usual. In addition, ETH Futures Trading will continue, although with certain adjustments made by Binance to dampen the effects of extreme volatility.
The price of Elrond (EGLD) has shown little relief bounce against Tether as it continues to range in its bearish flag pattern. Although relief bounces are shown by other cryptocurrencies across the market, with some double-digit gains, Elrond’s price has struggled to crack those gains. (Data from Binance)
Elrond Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
From the chart, the price of Elrond saw its weekly bottom at $40, and the price of EGLD bounced from that region to a price of $57 on the weekly chart as the price is unable to show much strength to trend higher.
EGLD weekly candle closed with a bearish sentiment, with the new week’s candle looking indecisive.
The price has continued to show little or no traction; If the price of EGLD on the weekly chart maintains this structure, it could retest its low of $52 as this is the trendline support region on the weekly chart.
For the price of EGLD to trend higher, it needs to break the resistance at $60 with a good volume to have a go at higher prices and double gains.
Weekly resistance for the price of EGLD – $60.
Weekly support for the price of EGLD – $52.
Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of EGLD has found itself ranging in a bearish flag channel, trying to break out from what looks like a cage preventing the price from trending higher.
EGLD has found its price ranging between $52, acting as support, and $70 acting as the resistance for the price of EGLD. The price of EGLD needs to break out of this range and close above the $70 mark to trend higher to a region of $80.
With more buy orders and volume, we could see EGLD retesting the upper range of $70 if the price fails to break out, going a retest of trendline support at $52 and lower if there is a market sell-off.
EGLD is currently trading at $56, just below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which corresponds to prices of $65 and $101, acting as resistances for EGLD price.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of EGLD is below 40, indicating a low volume of buy orders.
Daily (1D) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.
Daily (1D) support for EGLD price – $52.
Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of EGLD has shown a little bullish trend below the 200 EMA price, which correspond to $58, acting as resistance to the EGLD price.
EGLD needs to break and hold above the 200 EMA to assume its bullish sentiment; if EGLD fails to break and hold above, we could see the price retesting its support levels at $52.
Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.
Four-Hourly (4H) support for EGLD price – $52.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From TradingView.com
This is the second cryptocurrency exchange in India to be hit this month.
Many suspected violations of FEMA are now under investigation.
Another cryptocurrency exchange in India came under regulatory investigation as crypto firms came under increasing strain. India’s major cryptocurrency exchange, CoinSwitch Kuber, was raided by the country’s Enforcement Directorate on Thursday. These investigations are being conducted under the Indian Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). This is the second cryptocurrency exchange in India to be hit this month.
There are as many as five facilities associated with the cryptocurrency exchange, the report said. The report cites an officer from the Enforcement Directorate’s Bangalore cell as saying that many suspected violations of FEMA are now under investigation.
The report stated:
“We are looking into multiple possible contraventions under FEMA and other entities that are connected to it. Since we did not receive the desired cooperation we have conducted searches on residences of directors, the CEO and the official premises of the exchange.”
Crypto Sector Under Scrutiny
The agency seems to be conducting a series of investigations against numerous domestic enterprises, and the searches at CoinSwitch Kuber’s offices are likely a part of that. Whether these investigations lead to lessened oversight from regulators in the future remains to be seen. Regulatory changes regarding the conduct of cryptocurrency transactions have been accelerated in response to recent collapses of crypto firms like the Terra network.
The Indian government’s Enforcement Directorate began investigating cryptocurrency exchange WazirX earlier this month. It’s encouraging that prominent Indians have just established the India Blockchain Forum. About forty influential people helped get the Telangana government in India to organize the forum. With this event, they want to position India as a leader in the web 3.0 industry on a worldwide scale.
This unparalleled performance is being created in collaboration with Yuga Labs.
The statement claims this to be the first-ever performance.
MTV has picked up on the NFT trend. This Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards, hip-hop superstars Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform a live, Otherside-themed event.
This unparalleled performance is being created in collaboration with Yuga Labs. The metaverse style and NFTs of the design studio are to be reflected in the revamped stage. The statement claims this to be the first-ever performance inspired by the metaverse at a major awards presentation.
Support by Famous Celebs
Yuga Labs, the firm behind the renowned Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection, is responsible for the creation of the Otherside metaverse. After its first release in April 2021, the initiative quickly gained support from well-known figures including Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, and Justin Bieber. The collection’s lowest-priced pieces are presently selling on OpenSea for 77 ETH (about $130,900), having originally been minted for around $200. The NFT market has been on a bearish move in recent times.
In the Best Hip Hop category is a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Eminem, “From The D 2 The LBC,” published in June. Both artists purchased Bored Apes at the beginning of the year. With over 46 million views, the music video prominently displays BAYC-themed animation.
Mutant Apes, Otherdeeds plots of land, and ApeCoin, a cryptocurrency that functions as a utility and governance token for the ecosystem, are also part of the Otherside metaverse. In addition to the Bored Apes short film trilogy, they are also developing an Otherside game. Recently, Gucci announced that certain of its U.S. locations will begin accepting ApeCoin as payment.
Polygon has secured $450 million significant funding round earlier this year.
Three blockchain-based gaming firms have received funding from Symbolic’s fund.
Polygon, a layer two scaling platform built on Ethereum, has secured $450 million significant funding round earlier this year. Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of the protocol, has revealed that he is embarking on a new endeavor in the form of Symbolic Capital, a venture capital fund created by and for web3 founders. This move highlights the increasing interest of venture capitalists in the blockchain-powered internet.
Nailwal said:
“My core mission is to bring mass adoption to web3, and that mass adoption is only going to happen via apps. It’s not like I’m going to build a blockchain, and people will come and use the blockchain — nobody uses blockchain directly. They always use it via some app.”
Web3 Projects on the Rise
It was announced on Thursday that Nailwal’s Symbolic Capital is supported by cryptocurrency protocols, exchanges, crypto-focused auditing companies, and other VC investors. Three blockchain-based gaming firms, BlinkMoon, Planet Mojo, and Community Gaming, have received funding from Symbolic’s fund. The amount of seed money these companies got is unknown.
Nailwal claims his venture capital firm’s primary objective is to help startup entrepreneurs in developing markets. Nailwal co-founded Polygon in India in 2017, and then he moved the company to Dubai two years later. He told Bloomberg he had to leave India because of the uncertainty of its crypto regulations.
Similar to other crypto-focused VCs, Symbolic Capital is investing substantially in Web3 projects or solutions that will further the decentralized internet. As part of Symbolic’s app-centric strategy, Nailwal has shown personal interest in “creator economy” enterprises like those involved in fantasy sports.
