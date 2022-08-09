Finance
How to Write an Autobiography
The first thing you need to do is create a time line. Starting with your birth date, record all the significant events of your life and the dates they occurred. You might include places you have lived, jobs that you had, schools you attended, and other occurrences throughout your life.
I was very fortunate in having kept month-at-a-glance calendars for the last 20 years. I was able to go back and see what I was doing and where I was, which enabled me to record a pretty accurate time line, at least for these 20 years.
You may have to rely on other items that you have saved – high school yearbooks, report cards, bibles, letters, military records, and anything else that might help you lay out a complete time line from birth to present.
Once you have the time line finished, you can begin writing what might be a more pleasant read than simply a bunch of dates. You could begin by mentioning things that were going on around the time you were born. Here’s an example of how I did that:
“My parents met around 1932, while the nation was suffering its greatest economic depression. Herbert Hoover was President of the United States, and Franklin D. Roosevelt was next in line and would soon become the only president to be elected to more than two terms of office. Roosevelt died April 12, 1945, when I was just six years old, 1½ months into his fourth term.”
This can give the reader a picture of the world when you were born. Facts surrounding your birth year are easily found on the internet.
Early in my autobiography I described some of my family, like this description of my mother’s father:
“Leigh Rex Smith was probably an influence on me to enter show business. He worked as an art director and assistant director in early silent movies. He had white hair and a white goatee for as long as I can remember. Getting a kiss from Grandpa was like getting a whisk broom in your face.”
After setting the scene surrounding your birth and memories of your parents, grandparents and other members of your immediate family, you may wish to mention early influences that helped guide you during your formative years:
“When I was in elementary school, I was chosen to be a guest on Art Linkletter’s radio show, ‘House Party.’ I was one of those precocious kids that Linkletter wrote about in his book, Kids Say The Darnest Things. I don’t know if I’m in his book, but I certainly could have been.”
It’s important to make your autobiography enjoyable to read, and stories surrounding your childhood can certainly make for good reading.
“One of the pre-television games was one we called ‘Shipwreck.’ We’d all spend the night sitting on the living room couch as if we were shipwrecked. We were only allowed to leave the couch to go to the bathroom and then we had to come right back. Each member of the family was allowed to bring one or two items only. I was usually assigned to bring the can opener.”
Bring in stories about your childhood pets and playmates. Were you a good student in school? Who were your friends? How well did your parents get along? Did they fight, or were they loving? How did your parents demonstrate their feelings for each other? Did you have siblings? Older or younger? Did you get along? Lots of stories about growing up make for fun reading.
“My dad went to great lengths at Christmas time to perpetuate the Santa Claus concept. One year we were sitting at the dinner table and the door bell rang. We rushed to the door to find a stack of Christmas presents. My dad must have rigged wires so that he could ring the doorbell from the dinner table.”
Moving into your teen years, you could talk about your first car, your first date, where you lived, where you went to school – filling in the blanks and using your time line to keep everything in order.
“After a few months we moved into a vacant lot and lived in a tent while my father began to build the house. He hired a carpenter to assist, and the work progressed. My sister and I would prepare for school each day while my mother cooked over an open fire. This was in early Los Angeles, when the city still had street cars and blacksmiths, but I’m sure this was a strange sight in the middle of a residential area.”
A hint that is helpful is to use 3″ x 5″ index cards to write down incidents in your life. Carry blank cards around with you and write one incident or story on each one, and then put them in chronological order for expounding on in your autobiography.
Certain facts, though they might not make for entertaining reading, are relevant and should be included; for instance, deaths and births during your lifetime.
“My father passed away November 9, 1968, from a liver disease. He was cremated, and his ashes are at Valhalla Cemetery, Garden of Rest, plot H415, North Hollywood, California.”
Talk with your family about your childhood before they pass away or the memories are lost forever. Look for unique stories that will make interesting reading and yet reveal much about yourself.
Did you serve a mission? Did you join the military? Did you spend time working or studying overseas? These are first-hand experiences you can tell about.
“I vividly remember getting off the bus at the Naval Training Facility in San Diego, California. We were a motley bunch, milling around, talking, laughing, probably all scared.
“A First Class Petty Officer greeted us and introduced himself as our training officer and attempted to march us in formation to our barracks. Untrained teenagers don’t know how to march. It was a disaster.”
How did you get into the line of work you eventually got into? Was it something you sought after or did you just fall into it?
If you’re married, move into that phase of your life and tell about how you met and courted your wife. One word of caution: stories of romance can be very interesting, but please remember that you are baring your life to many people, so always use appropriate discretion.
As you can see, your autobiography does not need to be simply a list of facts; you can make it enjoyable by adding little stories and events and eventually, you will have an autobiography.
I would suggest you put your autobiography into chapters and include photos relating to the people and events that you write about. It is so easy these days to scan, size, and embed photos into your written work.
Go back and read the entire book and add or subtract items before you bind it. Your local print shop or office supply store can offer various ways to bind your book for very little money.
You will be proud of your work when you finish it. It will be your life encapsulated in writing for all who are interested to read.
The Burden of College Education
According to recent statistics, a college degree is still a thing among the wealthiest. If you have rich parents who can afford it, then you can go to college. However, it’s also a common thing to drop out at any time and for any reason.
For those people that has no wealthy parents to fall back on, a college education in America is synonymous to a big debt and who needs more debt these days? No one wants the burden of having to pay for your education 10 years after you’ve graduated.
In effect, a college degree simply becomes a piece of paper telling you that you’ll probably sink in debt. It’s something you can’t brag about anymore. What could your college degree do when you’re up to your ears in college loans and can’t even land a job to repay it?
It really makes sense when college drop outs set out on their own. Some of them even make it to millionaire status too considering that they don’t have a degree.
So worry not. There are still jobs that await you even when you don’t have a college degree to speak of. And these aren’t just any jobs. They’re paying so well, some of them inspire the term “millionaire”.
You probably know one person who has made it big somewhere. They’re a new breed of high income earners. They all say the same thing about their jobs. They worked as hard as a college student has studied. The difference is they didn’t need a degree to earn the bucks.
The secret to their success is plain and simple. It’s a combination of diligence and motivation. They worked hard to be on the position they are in. They had a clear goal on what they want to do with their life which most people do not have. Imagine if Bill Gates did not have a goal in life, would there be Microsoft? If Steve Jobs did not work hard enough after having his own company taken away from him, would our favorite Apple computers, iPad or iPhone be a part of our lives?
Sometimes it doesn’t matter if you have a college degree or not. It merely depends on the person if he will be pursuing his dreams or not. Some might say that a degree is not necessarily needed at all time but I beg to differ. Though at some point it will not be necessary, it will still give you an added advantage in life.
The Influence of People Who Surround You
It is known that the human body sends out vibrations: some are positive, while others are negative. We have orbits formed by people who surround us and with whom we associate closely throughout our entire lives. In my book “The Art & Craft of Success: 10 Steps” by Ostaro, I expand fully on the impact people have upon us.
Through observation and experience we will notice that the association of a certain person or persons will help us finish a project successfully. It is not just a matter of know-how or funding what makes a venture a success. It is more than that. When a person constantly exercises a positive (harmonious) influence upon another human being, it has a great influence on the brain that gives rise to a clearer judgment of a situation or a better solution to a lingering problem. These processes go on quite unnoticed by people – but they do work. In case of a negative person in our orbit, the result of a contradictory or negative vibration could lead to a bad judgment of a situation or problem, poor solutions and utter failure of the project.
The underestimation of all difficulties or challenges involved could mean higher costs and longer time periods to get the job done.
The success in a project is largely dependent upon correct estimation of all factors involved like choosing the right people in a team, carefully considering essential character traits of the human personality (dependability, punctuality, efficiency, capacity for hard work, persistence when faced with difficulties) in order that a venture be completed successfully and yield the desired results.
Cost estimation in terms of human involvement requires a profound knowledge of human nature and business experience. We don’t achieve success by chance. It requires very solid efforts on the physical plane like burning the midnight oil plus utilizing the formula consisting of three major factors, such as choosing the right team for that particular project, the appropriate location (for example: drilling for oil must be at a calculated spot), and proper timing for completion. A multi million dollar movie, if released at a wrong time without regard to competition, could lose you millions and may never get you an Oscar. There are many examples of successful or failed projects. A careful analysis of a successful project reveals the points mentioned above. In fact, timing is more important than proper funding, as evidenced by Michael Moore’s documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 which became a worldwide hit. At a time, when competition is less, the chances of success increase tremendously.
The stakes in a large venture are very high. Choosing the right people, right time to start the project and right location can make the difference between success or failure.
Natural Cures for Chilblains
Chilblains are a localized, painful, redness of the skin – caused by a congestion of the capillaries in the lower layers of the skin. Chilblains are found on the fingers, toes and ears. The onset of chilblains is associated with poor circulation particularly to the peripheries. It can be made worse by a poor diet, cold weather, tight shoes and a sedentary occupation.
What you can do to improve chilblains
The situation may be improved with plenty of exercise and wearing warm clothing.
If you smoke you need to stop as smoking is a major contributor to poor circulation and could lead to more serious circulatory system conditions. Chilblains may also indicate a lack of sufficient calcium and silica. Sources of these in the diet are: millet, spinach, figs, almonds, sesame seeds, oats, parsley and all green vegetables. You can also take quality, non-contaminated heart and circulatory system vitamins and minerals to assist in getting enough of the nutrients that you need.
You can also use circulation herbs to assist improve your circulation and the strength of your arteries, veins and capillaries.
The following herbs will be useful for improving the circulation to the extremities:
- 3 parts prickly ash bark (or berries)
- 3 parts hawthorn berries
- 1 part ginger
Combine all the ingredients. Take 1 teaspoon of the herb blend and place into a suitable sized saucepan and pour over the cup of boiling water. Allow this to stand for 10-15 minutes. Strain out the herbs. Drink 1 cup three times per day. When chilblains are unbroken they can be treated by a thin layer of cayenne ointment (apply this very sparingly). Other treatments for chilblains include:
- rosemary oil
- lavender oil
- peppermint oil
- garlic oil or juice
- tincture of myrrh
- nettle juice
Case Study: Chilblains Helen, a 25 year old nurse, suffered from very bad chilblains during each winter. Her circulation was also poor during the summer months when she suffered aching feet, as a result of her work, and swelling of her fingers and toes in the heat. She did not smoke and had an occasional glass of wine when dining out. She reported eating ‘more sugary and fried foods than she ought to’.
She first visited in the spring so her initial treatment concentrated on the heat problem which was likely to develop as the summer started and also a general improvement in her overall health.
The first month’s treatment consisted of:
- herbal tonic to be taken three times per day, for the liver and kidneys:
- dandelion root and leaf,
- bearberry,
- wild yam and
- yellow dock.
- magnesium, potassium and calcium phosphates.
- vitamin B complex in addition to a general vitamin and mineral supplement
- changes to her diet to increase the amount of fresh fruit and vegetables that she was eating.
She returned after the first five weeks and reported less swelling in her feet and that she had improved her diet but in her words ‘she could still improve it a lot’. She was continued on the same treatment as above for the next two months. On the fourth month Helen reported some swelling but it wasn’t as bad as the previous summers. At this stage a slight change in the treatment was implemented. She continued the liver and kidney tonic herbs and the vitamins and minerals and her diet continued to improve. The following herbs were added:
- prickly ash bark,
- hawthorn berries and
- ginger.
It was also recommended that she commence a regular exercise and relaxation program. Helen went through the winter without any chilblains and the circulation to her fingers and feet was greatly improved. Chilblains are associated with poor circulation – in particular to the hands and feet. When the overall health is improved and the poor circulation remedied then the chilblains tend to stop occurring. This can be brought about with an improved diet and taking heart and circulation vitamin, mineral and herbal supplements.
Top 3 Benefits of Hiring a Content Writing Service
When businesses create poor quality articles, customers are not left with a lasting impact or a sense of importance from the company. To improve the success of a business or generate better results, a company should seek out a content writing service. Hiring a copywriting service is a wise and beneficial move for businesses that are looking to stand out in the crowd. The three biggest benefits to choosing a content writing service are quality content, improved search engine optimization and quick turnaround at an affordable rate.
Quality Content
Writing services hire a team of professional writers that are able to write attractive copy that sells to your targeted audience. Writers perform research, write the content, proofread and then submit the article to the client to begin the revision process. This process is valuable because the business can request unlimited revisions until the content meets their standards. Quality content adds to the look and feel of a business’ website as well as produce returning customers.
Improved Search Engine Optimization
With many sites on the Internet, it can be difficult for a business to be placed in the top 20 of a search engine request. The higher a business appears in a web search, the more visitors it will receive. To achieve higher search results, content writing services often specialize in search engine optimization. The professional writers know how to write content that will drive more traffic to the business’ website using customer-specific keywords strategically throughout the site.
Quick Turnaround at an Affordable Rate
Businesses often lack time and resources to create quality content. When opting for a writing service, businesses receive a quick turnaround time on projects at an affordable rate.
When a company considers whether to hire a content writing service, they need to decide the effectiveness of the current quality of work, rankings on search engines, and amount of time invested internally. Forming a relationship with a copywriting service is an easy and rewarding decision.
Fighting Dry Penis Skin During the Winter
Keeping the skin healthy during winter weather can be a challenge all over the body, and some men find themselves with dry male penis skin during the cold season – not an attractive feature for a man to display, especially when introducing his manhood to a new partner. Every guy wants his member to look its most impressive, no matter what the season. Making dry penis skin care a component of his regular penis health routine is advisable, especially during the frigid winter months when a man really enjoys getting his penis warmed up.
Winter factors
Why does the skin tend to get dry during winter? Largely because the air itself is dryer and saps some of the moisture out of the skin. Frigid winds also exacerbate this situation. Exposed skin is clearly more at risk here, but some winter winds break right through fabric and affect the “protected” areas as well.
Tips regarding dry penis skin
There are several things a man needs to do to prevent or treat dry penis skin. Some of these are specific to the penis itself while others are more general and help protect skin all over the body.
Some tips that a man should follow during the winter include:
– Don’t go commando. Many men enjoy an “unfurnished basement,” meaning that they tend to forego wearing underwear. The free swinging movement can be a relief, but in winter especially it can create skin issues. The penis is left more vulnerable to cold and winds without an extra layer of protection; in addition, rubbing up against rougher fabrics like denim or wool can cause more irritation to the skin, adding discomfort to dryness.
– Drink up – if it’s water. Staying properly hydrated is key for good skin health, including the skin of the penis. The body needs plenty of water for many reasons, including skin health; 6-8 glasses is recommended for most adults. A man knows he has consumed sufficient water if his urine is consistently a pale yellow. Plain water is the best fluid option; some juices are fine, especially non-cloudy ones, but alcoholic and caffeinated beverages can have a dehydrating effect and so should be avoided.
– Watch the sugars. Sugary foods and drinks tend to have a negative effect on skin health, so consume these in moderation. Excess sugar also can accumulate in the urine and stray drops drying near the head of the penis can irritate the skin.
– Avoid hot showers. When the winter is raging outside, a long, hot shower feels great. Unfortunately, hot water depletes the skin of the oils it needs to keep moist. A warm shower is fine, but when the heat factor goes up, so does the dry penis skin factor.
– Use lubricant. Sex, whether partner-based or solo, is generally more enjoyable when there is sufficient lubrication. Often a couple finds their natural lubrication is sufficient; however, if it is not, the friction resulting from an especially enjoyable sexual interlude can compound member skin issues. Adding a few drops can be a fine preventive measure to keep the manhood healthy.
– Moisturize. Practice daily health maintenance. It’s very important that a man keeps a consistent eye on his penis health, whether it’s winter or summer. Dry penis skin and other problems can be avoided or aided by using a first class penis health creme (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil). With skin issues, using a crème that includes Shea butter (a natural emollient favored by many experts) and vitamin E (an excellent hydrating agent) helps to create a moisture seal that locks in moisture, addressing cracked or dry penis skin. It’s also beneficial to select a crème with vitamin B5, which promotes healthy penis cell metabolism and, therefore, healthy manhood cells.
Beat Stress and Depression With Rosea Rhodiola
Stress has never been more omnipresent in our lives today. Our society has cultivated a highly competitive arena where one has to fight tooth and nail to claw their way to survival. One fortunate turn of events is that people are now becoming more aware of this fact, as compared to a decade ago, and is now turning towards a healthier alternative in battling stress and anxiety. And the wonder boy of alternative treatments for stress, anxiety and depression treatments is the Rosea Rhodiola.
In the same Russian studies made on a hundred test subjects, which were released to the rest of the world after the cold war, more than three fourths of the subjects who suffer from depression showed that there was a noticeable decline in their symptoms, and half of them stated that they felt that their depression was gone. Another clinical study showed that cognitive and mental abilities were enhanced and those who took part in the battery of tests had a decrease of an average of eighty seven percent in their errors when proofreading.
While many medical research studies in the past have been done in Russia, where there is an abundance of Rosea Rhodiola, many clinics around the world have made their own studies and have made factual discoveries about their capabilities in treating various health conditions, some of which includes anti aging properties, preventing chronic fatigue syndrome, and treating cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and of course, depression. How? Because the components and compounds found in the Rosea Rhodiola is able to balance optimally the chemicals in the brain and its neuro-transmitters, the serotonin and dopamine. It also has a positive effect on the opioid peptides like the beta-endorphins.
The Western world has not been fortunate enough to discover the many wonderful benefits of the Rosea Rhodiola until now. It has been around for centuries and has been an essential element in European and Asian medical cultures. In Russia alone, where it is better known as golden root, it has been the plant of choice for its military troops and KGB agents for its medicinal properties in fighting depression, stress and fatigue for those who have been assigned to Siberia and other extreme weather and high altitude posts. It also boosts the immune system allowing our body to fight of ailments and also provide energy.
These results show that Rosea Rhodiola is extremely effective and will give a positive impact in your life. How long has it been since you feel very relaxed and not be guilty about it? Sure we all need the opportunity to unwind and let go of all our worries, treat ourselves to a luxurious spa or a vacation, but, there is no escaping the fact that once our vacation or spa treatment is over, we go back to the rat race. With Rosea Rhodiola, you can have the opportunity to feel relaxed all the time and be healthier at the same time.
The Rosea Rhodiola has already developed a long history of being used as a medicinal plant. Ancient cultures have mentioned them in their medical texts and have attributed to it numerous uses for a variety of ailments as medication of symptoms relief. For example, Siberians and Scandinavians have long grew and used them to help strengthen their bodies to weather the extremely harsh cold climates and when they go up the mountains for exploration and hunting. And legend has it that in the modern ages, the Soviet Union, used the Rosea Rhodiola, known also as arctic root and golden root, for the same purposes for their KGB agents. This is because of its highly known capabilities of relieving stress of the body and mind allowing them to keep their wits during these times where they are susceptible to breaking down.
