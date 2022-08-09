Ilhan Omar faces a centrist rival; Vermont Open House Headquarters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the left’s biggest stars, faces a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday as Vermont Democrats pick a candidate for a seat. opened in the United States House who will likely go down in history as the state’s first female representative in Congress.

Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a Republican-leaning district. Among the Republican primary candidates to replace Kind is a former Navy SEAL who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, which preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Minnesota is also holding a special election to fill the remaining months of Republican Representative Jim Hagedorn’s term after his death earlier this year from cancer. And voters will choose full-term candidates representing the largely rural, Republican-leaning district.

Some of the best elections:

OMAR FACING THE PRO-POLICE CHALLENGER

A supporter of the ‘defund the police’ movement, Omar is facing a Democratic primary challenge in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district from a former Minneapolis City Councilman who has made rising crime an issue in the race.

Don Samuels’ base in north Minneapolis suffers from more violent crime than other parts of the city, and the moderate Democrat helped defeat a ballot question that sought to replace the city’s police department with a new unit of public safety.

Omar defended calls for more public safety funding to be redirected to community programs.

Samuels and others also successfully sued the city to force it to meet minimum police staffing levels required in the Minneapolis charter. Samuels says Omar, one of the leading voices of the national progressive movement, is divisive. He attracted a lot of money to his campaign, although Omar, as a starter, had a significant financial advantage.

Omar, who crushed a similar primary challenge two years ago against a well-funded but lesser-known opponent than Samuels, said she expects to win easily.

Two other members of the progressive congressional team — Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri — won their Democratic primaries last week.

SPECIAL ELECTION AND PRIMARY ELECTION IN MINNESOTA

Voters in the 1st Congressional District in southern Minnesota will weigh in on two seat-related races.

In the special election, voters will choose between Republican Brad Finstad, who served in the US Department of Agriculture during the Trump administration, and Democrat Jeff Ettinger, former chief executive of Hormel Foods. The two won a special primary election on May 24 for the seat of Hagedorn, and Tuesday’s winner will serve until January.

Finstad and Ettinger are also running in their parties’ primaries for full terms in the district, which includes Rochester and Mankato. Ettinger faces mostly token opposition, but Finstad expects a tough challenge from state Rep. Jeremy Munson, whom he just narrowly beat in the special election primary.

Munson has the support of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. He said he does not believe President Joe Biden’s victory was legitimate, although federal and state election officials, the courts and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence that the election was tainted.

WISCONSIN: REPLACING RON KIND

Republicans see a pickup opportunity in Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district, with the seat vacated by Democratic incumbent Kind.

The district covers a strip of counties along Wisconsin’s western border with Minnesota and includes La Cross and Eau Claire. Republican Derrick Van Orden runs unopposed in his primary on Tuesday and has Trump’s endorsement.

Van Orden narrowly lost to Kind in the 2020 general election. He attended Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ rally near the White House but said he never set foot on the Capitol grounds. during the uprising.

Four Democrats are vying to succeed Kind, including State Sen. Brad Pfaff, who previously worked for the incumbent lawmaker and briefly served as agriculture secretary. Pfaff endorses Kind.

The others are Rebecca Cooke, a small business owner, Deb McGrath, a retired CIA agent, and Mark Neumann, a member of the La Crosse city council.

RARE VERMONT OPEN SENATE SEAT SPARKS HEATED PRIMARY HOUSE

The retirement of Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving member of the Senate, has opened the door for Vermont to elect its first-ever female member of the state’s congressional delegation.

Rep. Peter Welch, who currently holds Vermont’s only House seat, is running to replace Leahy. The race to succeed Welch has largely centered around two Democratic women.

Lt. Governor Molly Gray, a centrist who is a former Welch staffer and was backed by Leahy and former Vermont Governor Howard Dean, confronts Becca Balint, the acting president of the state Senate. Balint has endorsements from progressive leaders, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

The winner immediately becomes the frontrunner in the November general election — and could determine whether Vermont congressional politics going forward is dominated by Leahy’s broadly centrist views or progressive values ​​more closely aligned with Sanders.

