In a summer of feints, Russia and Ukraine try to predict the enemy’s next move

The Amazon Prime Video library has thousands of titles you can stream at any time. Even with all those options, you might feel like you’re struggling to find something to watch. It’s understandable; there are just so many movies and shows out there that it can be tough to separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to finding fresh entertainment. Here are eight of our favorite movies on Amazon Prime that you may not have heard of yet, but we think you should definitely check out!

1. The Golden Compass (2007) – Movies on Amazon Prime

If you’re in the mood for an epic fantasy adventure, The Golden Compass is the perfect movie for you. Starring Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig. This film is based on the first book in Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy. The story follows Lyra, a young girl who lives in a parallel universe where everyone has a daemon or animal companion. When Lyra’s friend Roger goes missing, she sets out on a journey to find him with the help of her daemon Pantalaimon.

2. Nobody (2021) – Movies on Amazon Prime

If you are in the mood for a mind-bending psychological thriller, then check out one of the best movies on Amazon Prime called ‘Nobody’. This film stars Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, an unassuming father, and a husband who’s taken for granted by everyone in his life. When Hutch is robbed one night, he decides not to fight back or call the police. But this decision sets off a chain of events that leads him down a dark path.

3. The Blind Side (2009) – Movies on Amazon Prime

You may have seen The Blind Side (2009) starring Sandra Bullock, but you may not know that it’s based on a true story. Michael Oher (played by Quinton Aaron) was a homeless teenager who was taken in by a wealthy family, the Tuohys. Leigh Anne Tuohy (played by Bullock) saw something in Michael and helped him develop his skills in football. He eventually went on to play for the Baltimore Ravens.

4. Journey To The Center Of The Earth (2008)

If you’re looking for a family-friendly movie that’s both entertaining and educational, Journey to the Center of the Earth is a great choice. The film follows a group of scientists. They travel deep into the earth’s core in an effort to find out what happened to a missing colleague. Along the way, they encounter all sorts of obstacles and dangers but ultimately reach their destination safely. This film is sure to thrill and delight viewers of all ages.

5. Life Of Pi (2012) – Movies on Amazon Prime

Life of Pi is a heartwarming story about a boy named Pi who gets stranded on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger. The movie is visually stunning, and the acting is top-notch. Life of Pi is based on a best-selling novel. It’s one of the few movies that’s actually better than the book.

6. The Time Machine (2002)

If you’re in the mood for a time-traveling adventure, The Time Machine is the perfect movie for you. Based on the 1895 novel by H.G. Wells. The Time Machine tells the story of a scientist who invents the time machine and travels to the future to find out what has become of humanity. Along the way, he discovers that the world is not as it seems and that he must fight to save humanity from destruction.

7. About Time (2013) – Movies on Amazon Prime

If you’re looking for a feel-good movie that will make you laugh, cry, and think, then About Time is the perfect film for you. This 2013 romantic comedy stars Domhnall Gleeson as Tim. A man who discovers he has the ability to travel through time. Throughout the movie, Tim uses his power to try and improve his life and the lives of those around him. About Time is a heartwarming story about family and the love to cherish every moment.

8. The Lost City Of Z (2016) – Movies on Amazon Prime

The Lost City of Z is a 2016 film directed by James Gray and based on the 2009 book of the same name by David Grann. The film stars Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Tom Holland. The Lost City of Z tells the true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who disappeared while searching for a lost city in the Amazon jungle in 1925. The film was a critical and commercial success, with many praising its direction, acting, cinematography, and production design.

In conclusion, these are eight underrated movies on Amazon Prime you may have never heard of. These films are all different in genre and style, but they are all excellent examples of what the streaming service has to offer. So next time you’re looking for something new to watch, be sure to check out one of these titles.

