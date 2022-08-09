Initiative 61, psychedelic decriminalization, unlikely to make a vote in Colorado

Coloradans are likely to see only one measure related to psilocybin in the November ballot, after a battle between opposing citizen campaigns to legalize or decriminalize psychedelics appears to be coming to an end.

Decriminalize Colorado, a local chapter of a national organization dedicated to drug reform education, was campaigning for Initiative 61, which would remove criminal penalties for possession, use, and donation of psychedelics, including psilocybin, mescaline, dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and ibogaine – notably without establishing a regulated market for the substances.

Organizers had until Monday to collect and deliver to the secretary of state about 125,000 signatures to include on the general election ballot. While the campaign still plans to deliver its petitions today – which will then be subject to verification by the secretary of state’s office – organizers said they doubt they have enough signatures.

“We don’t have an official tally, but we’re officially announcing right now that it’s very unlikely we’ll make it to the polls in 2022, which is disappointing,” co-promoter Nicole Foerster said during an interview. Monday press conference. “We campaigned in reaction to an act that we do not support. We don’t support the Natural Medicine Health Act and Initiative 61 was our best bet in trying to express what people wanted to see.

The Natural Medicine Health Act (Initiative 58) will be on the November ballot and if approved by voters, will effectively pave the way for a legal mushroom market by tasking state regulators with creating rules regarding growing, manufacturing, testing, transportation, sales. and buying psilocybin and psilocin, the psychoactive compounds in magic mushrooms. The core of the proposal focuses on making psychedelics available to Coloradans seeking treatment for mental or emotional disorders and lays the groundwork for a new industry around psychedelics in the state.

The initiative would also decriminalize the use, possession, and donation of psilocybin and psilocin statewide. But people aligned with Initiative 61 question the intentions of the measure, which is backed by New Approach, a well-funded political action committee that helped legalize psilocybin in Oregon. They believe the measure will lead to a corporate takeover of psychedelics, making the substances more expensive and less accessible, and ultimately making the treatment less fair.

“We knew it would be an uphill battle, but we wanted to create the dialogue…so people would know why there were two initiatives and why, really, the people who started this movement in Denver didn’t agree with what’s going on,” co-promoter Melanie Rose Rodgers said at the press conference.

Even if Initiative 61 doesn’t make the vote, this probably won’t be the last you’ll hear from those behind it. Monday’s press conference concluded with warnings about the Natural Medicine Health Act and promises to continue educating the public about it.

“In the November ballot, you don’t vote for regulations that are known. You vote for people to pass regulations,” Foerster said. “We are part of a global movement that supports these values ​​– that we support Colorado by staying local, community-led, grassroots, decriminalize first and we will continue to fight for this as Colorado Community Healing. “