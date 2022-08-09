It’s primary day. Here’s how to vote and the races we’re watching

Tuesday is primary election day across Minnesota, with races covering the gamut from statewide office to county board seats.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Quick refresher: Primaries are to narrow the field; they don’t determine who actually will take office. They’re held only when two or more people from the same party are seeking the office, or to narrow the field in nonpartisan races. In partisan races, you vote for candidates from just one of the major political parties, although nonpartisan races are being held, too; if you pick a partisan ballot, the nonpartisan races, such as for county commissioners, will be listed on the back.

The winners will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

There are a boatload of seats on ballots this year. That’s because the once-a-decade redistricting process that follows the census has prompted a wave of retirements — and pretty much every office that represents a hard-to-describe geographic area, from the state Legislature and Congress to county board, will be on the November ballot.

All the political boundaries have been redrawn, so you might find yourself living in a different district from years past. You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.

Here’s a online overview, with links to numerous Pioneer Press stories on the races.

In some races, there will be little suspense. Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, and former state Sen. Scott Jensen, the Republican-endorsed candidate, both have primary opponents but are heavily favored to advance to November.

But there are several interesting aspects to watch, aside from the outcomes of hard-to-predict races. And, like every election, no one knows for certain what will happen till the votes are counted. Here are three things to watch:

CONSERVATIVE ENOUGH?

Both the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Republican Party of Minnesota have internal divisions. The oversimplified version: The DFL has an internal struggle with its own left wing, and the GOP has a similar struggle with its own right wing.

These dynamics become magnified during primaries in non-presidential years, when the more moderate voters of each party tend to stay home.

For Republicans, this dynamic could be in play in the primary for attorney general, where Jim Schultz, the endorsed candidate, is facing off against Doug Wardlow, who won the party’s endorsement four years ago and then lost to Democrat Keith Ellison in the general election. Ellison is running for re-election.

Wardlow, who works as general counsel for MyPillow, which is owned by 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, initially promised to abide by the party endorsement but decided to run anyway after the delegates picked Schultz. Wardlow has tried to criticize Schultz, a first-time candidate and investment firm attorney, as not being anti-abortion enough, even though Schultz has the seal of approval of the state’s largest anti-abortion group.

In a number of state legislative races, far-right candidates are making similarly flavored attacks on Republican incumbents.

LIBERAL ENOUGH?

For Democrats, two U.S. House primaries carry their version of the dynamic.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-5th, a high-profile figure in the party’s most liberal side, is being challenged by former Minneapolis City Council and school board member Don Samuels, a self-described moderate who is trying to make crime a central focus of the race.

In the east metro, U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-4th, who represents St. Paul, is up against Amane Badhasso, a community organizer trying to position herself to McCollum’s left.

TURNOUT

How it plays out could depend largely on voter turnout, which is anyone’s guess.

Early absentee voting has plummeted compared to 2020. But that year shattered records and was, of course, an election held in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with an unvaccinated public.

As of Monday, 128,872 Minnesotans were reported to have voted absentee in the primary elections, which is roughly in line with pre-pandemic trends; about 140,000 absentee ballots were cast in the 2018 primary. In total this year, 263,795 absentee ballots were requested.

Secretary of State Steve Simon, who is favored in the DFL primary, said Monday he attributes that change to people feeling more comfortable going out in public now that vaccines are widely available.

Primary turnout is hard to predict, Simon said, declining to give an estimate for Tuesday. But he noted there are some hot races to draw voter interest, including in southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, where there’s both a special general election to fill the remaining months of the term of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, and simultaneous Republican and Democratic primaries to set the field for November to fill Hagedorn’s seat in the next Congress.

This report contains information from Forum News Service and the Associated Press.