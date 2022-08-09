Jai alai defies extinction in Miami with new twist on classic sport: ‘Like racquetball on steroids’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Once upon a time, jai alai was just as popular in the United States as horse racing and greyhound racing, where the average fan could walk into a casino, place a bet on a match, and watch in real time.

Jai alai, a sport played primarily in Spain, France and other Latin American countries, made its way to the United States in 1904 at the St. Louis World’s Fair and spread across the country in several cities from Florida to Connecticut and Rhode Island and as far west as Las Vegas.

While jai alai has been mentioned in pop culture in movies like ‘Black Mass’, TV shows like ‘The Simpsons’ and video games like ‘Grand Theft Auto: Vice City’, the sport boils down to a fronton , located at the Magic City Casino in Miami also known as “Yankee Stadium of jai alai”.

However, reports of the sport’s death seem premature.

Magic City Jai-Alai has become the destination for top jai alai athletes from the United States, Spain, the Philippines, France and Mexico. While the head-to-head and doubles season is currently underway, the league is also expected to bring Battle Court back for its second season. Four teams, the Cesta Cyclones, Chula Chargers, Rebote Renegades and Wall Warriors will face off over a nine-week season starting September 23 and will play singles and doubles matches, culminating on November 18 .

For the uninitiated, jai alai may look like the new professional sports league on the block similar to that of ultimate or cornhole. However, it is one of the oldest sports in the world – originating in the 1800s.

Scott Savin, the COO of Magic City Casino, described the sport perfectly.

“It’s kind of like racquetball on steroids,” Savin told Fox News Digital, “in that it’s a three-sided court and our front and back walls are concrete.”

In the head-to-head format, players compete in one-on-one or two-on-two matches. Players or teams must win two out of three sets played to six points. Unlike tennis, there is no tie or advantage, and the ball speed can reach up to 150 mph.

There is definitely a high level of athletic ability required.

“The analogy we sometimes use is if a baseball player had to catch and throw with the gloved hand. So imagine the guy catches it with his left hand, and then he can’t transfer and throw with his right. He must throw the baseball to base or home plate with their gloved hand,” Savin explained.

“It takes a lot of athleticism. The players are very, very skilled because you have to play the game with your right hand. If you’re left-handed and we have several left-handers on the roster, they have to learn how to catch and throw right hand.”

In an attempt to attract a wider audience, Magic City Jai-Alai has partnered with Bet Rivers. Fans of the sport in several states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Virginia, Illinois, and Iowa, as well as those in parts of Mexico and Canada, could bet on the game through the ‘application. The league also recently announced a streaming deal with ESPN3.

The league has also grown on social media, boasting over 130,000 followers on TikTok in the past six months.

Magic City Jai-Alai offers another twist on separating itself from the major professional sports leagues in North America – the average Joe can own a team. Sponsoring a team for one season costs $100,000. Some team owners include Chris Cote of “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” podcast and South Florida radio personality K Marie.

“For owners who basically write checks to their own bank accounts, they’re playing for a cash prize if their team wins the championship,” Savin said, adding that some $50,000 donations will also go to owners’ charities. . choice.

“One of the families that comes back and buys for season two, even though they write the check themselves, nominates Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for the $50,000 if they win this year,” Savin said. “They’re not even going to pocket the money and try to get their investment back. They’ll give 100% to charity. It’s just a good thing and one of the things we’re really trying to do is build a community with jai alai.”

The second season of Magic City Jai-Alai’s Battle Combat will kick off as the NFL and college football take center stage on TV, radio and podcasts. MLB will also end in preparation for the playoffs, and the NBA and NHL regular seasons are about to take shape.

So why should the average sports fan listen to a jai-alai game?

“I think there are two reasons,” Savin said. “I watch LIV Golf, and obviously we follow these things closely, and it’s amazing, and it’s out (of Saudi Arabia) and they’re giving literally hundreds of millions of dollars, but the two things about of ours are if you’re a sports fan… the potential to become an owner in the sport which we think is very cool.

“Most importantly, the athleticism involved in playing jai alai is probably superior to any other game we could think of. I mean, you have a ball that goes 150 mph. All (players) wear helmets – not padding. They’re not like hockey players, or hockey goalies, or football players. It’s a ball that’s going 150 mph, you’re wearing a helmet, and it’s coming at you, and you you literally have seconds to react, make a catch and make a comeback know if it’s coming off the wall, how to steer you To me, I think when people see the sport in person or even on TV, they appreciate the greatness athletes.

Lindsay Savin, the league’s director of communications and daughter of Scott, agreed with the notion of incredible athleticism.

“Jai alai is such an exciting sport to watch, and I think as a sports fan kind of coming to ground level and being able to follow the careers of all these athletes and watch them improve and pick your favorite players and really getting in early on in this evolution of this sport is a fun thing to do,” she told Fox News Digital. “There’s no discussion. It’s just a really exciting sport to watch.”

Scott Savin added that the players were basically fighting over the love of the game.

“They don’t get paid like basketball players, football players, or baseball players. They don’t make millions of dollars. The median player makes about $50,000 to $55,000. The best make just over $100,000” , did he declare. Every guy in the locker room appreciates the ability to be a professional athlete.

“I think they all understand that they’re part of an effort to save a sport that was usually held one night in Florida or Connecticut in the 80s. 10,000 people came to watch jai alai. There’s a tremendous effort by both the athletes and all of us behind the scenes to save something that we believe is truly worth saving and to make it economically viable and grow.Our goal is to go more teams, more cities, more countries and kind of bring jai alai back to what it was in the 80s.”