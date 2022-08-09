Jameson Taillon stops Yanks bleeding in well-deserved 9-4 win over Mariners – The Denver Post

SEATTLE — Jameson Taillon has given the Yankees a well-deserved break and himself a boost of confidence. The right-hander gave the Bombers a solid seven innings by beating the Mariners 9-4 at T-Mobile Park on Monday night, their first win since the trade deadline.

The win ended a season-high five-game losing streak for the Yankees (71-39) and restored a small lead in the race for the best American League record (one game) against the Astros. . They were also able to reclaim their double-digit American League East (10.5) lead over the Blue Jays.

“Every win is important. I mean obviously getting through a bit of a rut, like we did, I mean, that was a big one,” Josh Donadlson said. “Taillon is going seven force today , it was huge, fighting an early jam.Offensively, I felt like we were going on, we had good sticks and we were tacking on the points and that was important.

Josh Donaldson singled in the first to lead in two runs, he homered in the third and doubled to lead the fifth inning and again in the ninth for his fourth hit of the night. Andrew Benintendi had a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Gleyber Torres had a single and a double. Aaron Judge hit his 44th major-league homer, a 423-foot shot from dead center in the ninth. The Yankees slugger is on course to hit 65 homers this season, which would smash the American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961.

It wasn’t all good news for the Yankees on Monday, however, Matt Carpenter left the game with a broken left foot, the team announced.

Taillon gave up three earned runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out six. Taillon had 11 swings and misses, four on his curveball and three on his fastball and cutter.

It was an encouraging start for Taillon, who admitted he had “hunted” about last month, but it was also encouraging for the Yankees. Their pitcher had ground down over the past month.

“There’s something to be said when you’re on the attack, even when you miss a bit,” Taillon said. “You get away with it a bit.”

Getting Taillon on the right track would be huge for the Yankees pitcher.

With a team ERA of 3.33 heading into Monday night’s game, the Bombers are still among the top three pitching corps in the majors. Over the past month, however, the Yankees’ pitching has taken a hit. They have had injuries with Luis Severino suffering from a strained lat muscle, although he is expected to return next month, and Michael King with a broken elbow which will stop him for the rest of the year.

In the Yankees’ previous 25 games, their throwing was fifth-worst in the majors with a 4.63 ERA, allowing 33 homers (fourth in the big leagues) in the past 30 days. New acquisition Frankie Montas, who was Montgomery’s rotation upgrade at the trade deadline, did not help the cause in his debut on Sunday, giving up a season-high six earned runs in three work sleeves.

Taillon had contributed to this slide. Since the schedule moved to July, Taillon had allowed 19 earned runs in his last 29.1 innings pitched (5.76 ERA) heading into Monday night’s start.

Taillon, who gave a two-run lead in the first period, gave Mitch Haniger a two-out homer. After the Bombers scored two more goals in the third, he returned another after a goal-laden 11-pitch battle with JP Crawford Taillon prompted him to score. He came out of the inning coaxing a pitch to first base without giving up more. He gave up a solo shot to Cal Raleigh in the seventh.

Getting back on track for Taillon means taking back control of his fastball drive and believing he can beat hitters with it.

“I think the fastball the other day was good, but when he goes up and in, it has to be in the strike zone, especially against Seattle. They just don’t swing a lot,” Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said. So don’t put yourself in the wrong accounts, snacking with a fastball.

It was a confidence boost for Taillon and the Yankees, after manager Aaron Boone spoke to them before the game to remind them that they had the people in place they wanted and believed they could win a championship.

“It was a nice little pre-game meeting. We went in with a ton of energy,” Taillon said of the encounter. “We are aware that everyone is going to try to give us their best shot every night. We have to try to match that. I think we did a good job tonight for nine innings. But yeah, I mean, you don’t want to think about it too much and start saying we’re struggling or whatever, but we realize we haven’t played our best baseball and we had to get out there and stop that.

