This is for you, 10.

Russell Wilson, you can set your watch on. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, health permitting, will be the kind of two-headed monster that drives fantasy managers crazy… and drives beat writers even crazier who have to answer questions from said managers about their use.

This is for you, 10.

Nathaniel Hackett’s Broncos first offense will likely go as Jerry Jeudy, kids. For the best or for the worst.

To wit: The Alabama third-year player appeared in 10 games in orange and blue last fall. When the No. 10 touched the ball five or more times, the Broncos went 4-1 and averaged 25 points per game — a scoring clip that should, more often than not, do the trick with this defense.

In the other five games that saw the former first-round pick touch four times or less, Denver went 1-4 and averaged 16.8 points. In other words, Shurmur Ball.

This is for you, 10.

Just as the defense will likely go up and down with the fate of passer ace Bradley Chubb, Jeudy can’t just be a “guy.” He doesn’t have to be a No. 1 – not with the kind of rainbows flying like a penny Big Russ dropped Courtland Sutton toward the end of practice at the UCHealth Training Center on Monday morning.

But it’s time for the King of Separation to become the King of Conversions. It’s now or never, baby.

This is for you, 10.

In Wilson, Jeudy has the kind of candor caller who calls the shots the Front Range has been waiting for since the PFM sheriff hung up his guys.

No more playing the Drew Lock lottery. No more wondering if the pass was going to sail high, wide, or pass through the hands of the closest security. No more Teddy Bridgewater “Stable” checkdowns.

DangerRuss is here to move the sticks. He’s here to make that giant scoreboard something Broncos Country points to again every time the Chiefs, Raiders and Chargers come to town.

This is for you, 10.

The Broncos had 179 first down passes last fall. Tim Patrick, Jeudy’s veteran running mate, the guy KJ Hamler called his “big brother,” was 39 of them (22%) last fall, the best on the team. And now he’s done for the year.

Patrick became the camp’s first major injury last week, suffering a torn right ACL that ended his season before he even left the starting blocks.

“We can’t replace (these numbers) with just one player,” new offensive coordinator Justin Otten said Monday. “So as an offense you have to get creative.”

Creative? Former OC Pat Shurmur’s idea to “get creative” was to use a colored pencil for his game plans instead of a standard No. 2.

In the hands of an even remotely competent and forward-thinking offensive mind, Jeudy should be Deebo Samuel of the Broncos. He should be a do-it-all machine, lined up anywhere, keeping opposing linebackers gassed and defensive coordinators awake at night.

“We do so many things – (we) want to see how far we can push it, how many different places we can put it, how many different routes it can go,” Hackett said Monday. “And then, you know, once we get to the game, we’re kind of going to siphon this stuff off. But right now we just want to throw it all in there and see what it can do.

This is for you, 10.

Jeudy’s rookie contract expires after next season, and the second contracts are for goalies. Green Bay gave Davante Adams a four-year, $58 million extension in December 2017, taking him from a rookie contract worth an average of $983,000 a year as a second-round pick to a average of $14.5 million.

In September 2019, former Kansas City speed dealer Tyreek Hill saw his contract go from a rookie deal averaging $646,500 per season to a three-year extension for $54 million. ($18 million/year).

“With him and anybody else, when an opportunity comes up in the room, in a competition or for a spot, or being the leader, you know, it has to be constant,” Otten said of Jeudy. . “And I think Jerry is doing a lot better than he did in the OTAs. I think he feels more comfortable with Russ. (And) Russ’ expectations, he’s meeting them any further.

This is for you, 10.

There is a gap that needs to be filled in this offense right here, right now. Whatever you think of Patrick’s ceiling, the floor more than made up for it. Big 81 was above all reliable. Third-and-6. Red zone. Money time.

Patrick’s drop percentage last season for the balls on target, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com, was a miniscule 3.5. His QB passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus: 102.2. His plays inside the red zone, by PFR: 11, with four first downs and two touchdowns.

Jeudy’s 2021 QB passer rating when targeted: 89.0. His plays inside the red zone, by PFR: three, with no first downs or touchdowns to speak of.

In the NFL, when opportunity meets reliability, it doesn’t just equate to job security. This equals respect.

This is for you, 10.

When Jeudy finds this sweet spot, the sky is the limit. Because if he can’t, Big Russ won’t wait. There’s a four-letter word for teams that must use the AFC West for on-the-job training: Last.