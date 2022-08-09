News
Kevin Durant reiterates trade request, delivers ultimatum to Joe Tsai in meeting: report
Kevin Durant has given Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum: Tsai must decide between Durant, a 12-time All-Star universally regarded as one of the best basketball players in NBA history, and the pair of Brooklyn’s general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.
Durant and Tsai met in London over the weekend, according to The Athletic, where Durant told Tsai he has lost faith in the team’s direction. And now Tsai must make a decision.
He must choose what type of ship he wants to run. In reality, that decision should have been made years ago.
The Nets should have known once they signed Durant and Kyrie Irving to contracts in the summer of 2019 that this was the stars’ show, not the other way around. It’s the sacrifice an organization makes to compete for championships every season with these particular players: Sure, Irving is going to miss a few games for personal reasons, and sure, Durant is going to send a tasteless DM that is going to be made public, but the Nets are going to be one of the most watched teams in all of basketball. The ceiling is going to be through the roof.
Every NBA superstar is unique. The way Steph Curry deals with his team will not be the way Jimmy Butler deals with his, or LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard theirs. Do Durant and Irving present unique, perhaps even exacerbating challenges to an organization? Sure. But that was entirely knowable walking into the arrangement. When Durant and Irving chose the Nets, and the Nets said “yes,” Tsai and Marks failed to read the terms and conditions.
The Nets’ rivals a train ride away, however, knew exactly how to play the game.
The Philadelphia 76ers made their pursuit of James Harden public by hiring his former Rockets GM Daryl Morey to the top executive role in Philly. They floated his former head coach Mike D’Antoni as a candidate to replace Doc Rivers. They ultimately traded for Harden last season, and this summer, they signed his two close friends – PJ Tucker and Danuel House – as free agents. They just might hire Harden’s stylist to make a point, too.
The Sixers have willingly handed the keys to their kingdom over to both Harden and Joel Embiid because they know the NBA is a star-driven league and keeping their stars happy gives them their best shot at competing for championships every year until the wheels fall off. Keeping their stars happy keeps their fans happy, and happy fans pay the premium for season tickets.
Keeping their stars happy is also far better than the alternative: Hoping one day a star wants to come to your organization, or praying on the ping pong balls to bounce in your favor, both of which are forms of NBA purgatory. Just ask the Indiana Pacers.
Yet here are the Nets, looking a gift horse in the mouth. They dismissed Adam Harrington, Durant’s longtime shooting coach. They hired Nash as head coach, even though he had zero qualifications for the job and leapfrogged a long list of candidates with experience on championship contenders. They also let go assistant coach Eli Carter, one of Irving’s friends, because of his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Bally Sports. And they traded Harden for Ben Simmons – who never played a game last season and just got back surgery this summer – Andre Drummond, who left for Chicago after one season; Seth Curry, and two first-round picks, one of which was used to acquire Royce O’Neale from the Utah Jazz. The trade destroyed any odds of the Nets making a playoff run and they were swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics.
Meanwhile, Durant and Harden are still tight. They were videotaped celebrating artist Travis $cott after his performance in London over the weekend.
Given the Nets’ decision to entrust their eggs to Durant and Irving’s baskets, it would have been wise to treat the two like royalty. That’s not what happened when Irving exercised his personal (but unpopular) right not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which would not have hindered his ability to play in any other city except Toronto and San Francisco. The Nets ostracized Irving from that moment, barring him from both playing in road games and participating in home practices. Who knows whether Irving and Harden would have built a better rapport if the Nets would have allowed Irving to play in the 16 road games he missed before re-incorporating him into the fold after a league wide COVID-19 outbreak?
That’s also not what happened a week after Irving said he wanted to “co-manage the franchise” alongside Marks and Tsai, when Marks came out and said he wanted players on the team who wanted to be full-time, a direct shot at Irving’s lack of availability last season.
Which brings us back to Durant’s ultimatum, an unenviable position for any team owner to face.
Should Tsai do Durant’s bidding and part ways with both GM and head coach? Again, it depends on what kind of ship he wants to run. It appears the Nets want to run a Spursian ship, which makes sense given Marks’ background with four years in San Antonio before taking the Nets job in 2016. The Spurs have been running the same ship for decades, but if their recent record is any indication, it’s talent that wins championships.
If you need proof, think about how their championship window slammed shut: The Spurs couldn’t appease their new-era superstar Kawhi Leonard, who forced his way out in a trade to the Toronto Raptors and went on to win a championship the very next season.
If the Nets wanted to run a Spursian ship, they should have done it with D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen. They traded that away for Irving and Durant, failed to read the terms and conditions, and now their future hangs in the balance.
It’s either a future that includes Durant and Irving, or one built around Simmons, Marks and Nash.
News
6 Of The Best Movies On Zombies You Can’t Miss
Do you love movies? Of course, you do! What about movies on zombies? Maybe not so much—that’s because most movies about zombies are terrible. The good news is that, despite how oversaturated the zombie market has become, there are still great movies on zombies being released every year. To help you stay on top of the zombie movie scene and make sure you don’t miss any of the great ones, here are five of the best movies on zombies you can’t miss.
Also Read: Best Movies On Amazon Prime You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Best Movies On Zombies List:
1. 28 Days Later (2002)
If you’re looking for a classic zombie movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, 28 Days Later is a must-watch. This film follows the story of a group of survivors in London who are fighting to stay alive in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. With intense action and suspense, this movie is sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end.
2. Zombieland (2009)
This is definitely one of the best movies on zombies that you can’t miss! It’s a comedy/horror movie with zombies and humans in it. In this film, there are four survivors: Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock. After meeting each other they are forced to work together and fight off the zombies trying to eat them alive. The group has different personalities which made for some great scenes throughout the movie. Zombieland is full of action and laughs – I recommend this movie to anyone who loves a good zombie flick!
3. Dawn Of The Dead (1978) – Movies On Zombies
Few zombie movies are as intense and thrilling as Dawn of the Dead. Directed by George A. Romero, the film tells the story of a group of people who are holed up in a shopping mall, trying to survive against a horde of zombies. The film is full of suspense, gore, and plenty of jump scares. If you’re looking for a classic zombie movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, Dawn of the Dead is a must-watch.
4. Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
If you’re looking for a movie that’s both funny and scary, Shaun of the Dead is a must-watch. It tells the story of a group of friends who have to fight for their lives when zombies take over London. The movie is full of clever references to other zombie movies, and it’ll keep you entertained from beginning to end.
5. Night Of The Living Dead (1968) – Movies On Zombies
Night of the Living Dead is a 1968 American independent horror film directed by George A. Romero, starring Duane Jones and Judith O’Dea. The story follows seven people who are trapped in a rural farmhouse in Western Pennsylvania, which is besieged by an incessantly growing group of flesh-eating zombies. The film was completed on a shoestring budget of $114,000, and it grossed $12 million domestically and $18 million internationally.
6. 28 Weeks Later (2007)
In this movie, the main characters are a group of survivors in London during a zombie apocalypse. The film is intense and gory, but it’s also a great story about human survival and relationships. Plus, the ending is one of the most shocking endings in any zombie movie. I highly recommend it!
If you’re a fan of zombies, then you know that there are a lot of great movies out there featuring the undead. Here are five of the best zombie movies that you can’t miss.
News
Davante Adams on Aaron Rodgers’ “Michael Jordan Effect”
Raiders wide Davante Adams continues to praise his former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the dynamic duo parted ways this offseason.
“He was an amazing man,” Adams said of his time playing with Rodgers during an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast. “I don’t overlook anything Aaron has done for me because he’s the best quarterback, in my opinion, to play this game.
“What he did for me wasn’t just the type of balls he was throwing, or a great back shoulder or whatever. He had the Michael Jordan effect. … [He’s] going to make you play better,” Adams said. “He’s going to bring out your best just by being on the pitch.”
Adams also explained that when Rodgers had time off during Packers OTAs, the team wasn’t the same without the quarterback under center.
“He was a great leader, but it was more about – you always notice in the OTAs, once in a while a guy who is in his 15th year or whatever, they have days off in the OTA, and there were times when it was I wasn’t training and you were just noticing people started not falling, not training hard,” Adams recalled. “But it wasn’t the same as when Aaron was there.”
Adams and Rodgers had been playing together since 2014, before the Packers traded Adams to the Raiders in March for a pair of draft picks. Le Broad signed a record-breaking, five-year, $141.25 million deal with Las Vegas, where he reunited with quarterback Derek Carr, his former Fresno State teammate.
At the time, Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension to stay with Green Bay after considering retirement.
During “The Pivot” podcast episode, Adams said Carr was “extremely” underrated and his goal was to win a Super Bowl with Las Vegas.
“I didn’t come here just to be cute and hang out with Derek,” Adams said. “I want to get this trophy at the end of the year.”
The Raiders visit the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 1.
News
In Honor of National Dog Day, Here’s Illinois’ Most Popular Dog Breed – NBC Chicago
Maybe you watch it giving your furry friend a deep scratch behind the ears, or gifting your sweet boy a Doggie Donut from Krispy Kreme.
Whichever way you celebrate, Friday, August 26 – National Dog Day – is upon us.
And in honor of the four-legged vacation, Camp Bow Wow analyzed its national database to determine the most popular dog breeds in each state.
The company, which describes itself as “North America’s largest dog daycare and boarding franchise,” sifted through more than 400,000 annual visits to help identify “the most popular dog breeds based on records of purebred dogs”.
In the United States and in Illinois, the Labrador Retriever has earned the place of best dog. Here are which other puppies completed the top five in the state:
- Labrador Retrievers
- German shepherd
- golden doodle
- Golden retriever
- pit bull terrier
It’s a nice list. However, according to marketing agency TOP Data, it’s not the only four-legged list.
After analyzing a database of 500,000 adopted dogs and interviewing 1,000 dog owners, here are which breeds, according to TOP Data, take the bone for the most popular among Illinois pet owners:
- Chihuahua
- Labrador Retrievers
- pit bull
- Pooch
- Beagle
One list, however, that does not circle around is Trupanion’s Top 10 Most Popular Dog Names for 2022. The insurance company queried its database of over 740,000 insured pets and found that the Your puppy’s tag is more likely to have one of these names. engraved on it:
- Moon
- Charly
- bella
- Daisy
- Milo
- Lucy
- Cooper
- Bailey
- teddy
- Max
Whatever your favorite breed is – or what you call your dog – it might be time to take your four-legged friend out.
News
Hyde5: Eagles WR responds to enthusiasm over Tyreek Hill’s practice catch with video of his own
A lot was made on social media about Tyreek Hill running by Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay on the first play of their joint practice Wednesday. Too much? Philadelphia receiver AJ Brown thought so with some reason.
This came on a drill where quarterbacks threw to receivers working one-on-one against cornerbacks. No lines. No safeties. No one else on the field at all. Quarterbacks and receivers typically win that matchup – no matter the matchup.
Throw in Hill, maybe the toughest one-on-one battle in the NFL, and it’s a mismatch. His speed won. He doesn’t need social media to go crazy over his play to confirm his talent. But as Brown tweeted in response to the enthusiasm over Hill’s win against Slay: “Now show us cooking y’all corners.”
He then posted video of a couple plays in the same drill where he competed against … Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard:
What to make of this? Nothing at all. It’s a practice where cornerbacks are at a disadvantage. Hill’s speed is noticeable. He made several down-the-field catches in the 11-on-11 scrimmage against the Eagles defense on Wednesday.
You look for context in practice. The lines going up against each other in a scrimmage mean something. The one-on-one drills of cornerback against receiver? Not so much beyond a good workout.
The added context is Hill beat Slay on the very first play on the field in front of where fans and media sat. So it got bigger play. It also fed into the Camp Happy narrative around the Dolphins, where the enthusiasm quickly becomes overenthusiasm.
Remember the giddiness when Tua Tagovailoa completed a deep pass to Hill in a June workout? The context there is Hill beat cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in one-on-one coverage. Hill can’t be covered by anyone like that, and Igbinoghene is beaten by every quarterback-receiver combination.
2. The cancellation of the second day of a joint practice between Philadelphia and the Dolphins due to non-COVID illness on the Dolphins was fine with a lot of people on both sides. The skirmish that broke out in the practice had some on edge. The melee between Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday on the second day of their practice explained why. The Eagles players already were upset because they played a game Sunday in Cleveland, flew home, and had to fly to Miami on Tuesday for the workouts. Many were fine the second day was cancelled.
3. The NFL can’t penalize Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for his dumb helmet-swinging in the fight against the Bengals. There’s no NFL refs. No discipline being wielded like in a game. Who knows what led up to the fight? It’s a bad look for Donald and for the league. But this isn’t the type of thing the NFL can suspend or fine players for. Its up to the team to do it, if they want (which they won’t to Donald).
4. The Dolphins must have a plan to get a better back-up tackle. Best guesses generally come from the background of the coaching staff. Mike McDaniel knows San Francisco and offensive coordinator Frank Smith was the offensive line coach of the Los Angeles Rams.
5. If Bill Belichick in a UFC belt doesn’t make you smile, you’re having a bad day.
News
What are the options of the Chief Minister of Jharkhand now
New Delhi:
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will seek swift legal and policy action after he was disqualified as a lawmaker for entering into a mining contract with the state government despite his tenure.
Here are the 5 best possibilities
-
The governor – following the election commission’s report after the BJP plea hearings – will announce the disqualification, sources told NDTV. This means that Mr. Soren loses his membership in the assembly. He and his cabinet will then have to resign. The government can be reconstituted. But can Hemant Soren immediately take over the prime minister’s chair? Generally, it is not necessary to be already an MP for this. So the simple answer is yes.
-
There is a gray area. If a legislator is disqualified under the anti-defection law, he cannot be a minister until he is re-elected as an MP. Will this precedent apply here? In Mr. Soren’s case, the disqualification does not fall under the anti-defection law. Here Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act applies, whose key question – should he first be re-elected? — has not yet been decided by any constitutional court.
-
After the vacancy of the seat of Mr. Soren, the electoral commission must organize a partial election within six months. Mr. Soren can challenge and reclaim the seat. But, if he is unable to be chief minister until then, the JMM-Congress alliance may have to elect someone else as president. And Hemant Soren can come back later as chief minister. He could have had worse. According to the law, an MP guilty of a conflict of interest can even be banned from running for office for up to five years, according to experts. Sources say Mr Soren is not receiving this punishment.
-
Politically too, it is not such a straight line. Weakened by the turn of events, Hemant Soren may have to appease some factions. There were already allegations that the BJP was trying to overthrow the government, after three JMM lawmakers were caught with Rs 50 lakh cash in Bengal. The BJP has denied these allegations. These MPs said they were in Kolkata to buy sarees. But much has been read between the lines, especially with the BJP’s recent return to power in Maharashtra after a coup in the Shiv Sena.
-
While Hemant Soren resolves his individual issues, the JMM-Congress may have to prove his majority in the House. The assembly has 82 members, of which the JMM has 30, the Congress 17 – an easy majority of 47. Moreover, it enjoys the support of a few others. The BJP leads the opposition with 25 members, according to the Vidhan Sabha website. But the fiasco of MPs with cash in Bengal shows the math may not be as simple as it looks on paper. The BJP calls for midterm polls “for moral reasons”. But the minister and leader of Congress Alamgir Alam ruled out any threat against the government: “Hemant Soren continues to be our leader”.
News
8 Best Movies on Amazon Prime You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The Amazon Prime Video library has thousands of titles you can stream at any time. Even with all those options, you might feel like you’re struggling to find something to watch. It’s understandable; there are just so many movies and shows out there that it can be tough to separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to finding fresh entertainment. Here are eight of our favorite movies on Amazon Prime that you may not have heard of yet, but we think you should definitely check out!
Also Read: Hindi Dubbed South Indian Movies On Amazon Prime
1. The Golden Compass (2007) – Movies on Amazon Prime
If you’re in the mood for an epic fantasy adventure, The Golden Compass is the perfect movie for you. Starring Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig. This film is based on the first book in Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy. The story follows Lyra, a young girl who lives in a parallel universe where everyone has a daemon or animal companion. When Lyra’s friend Roger goes missing, she sets out on a journey to find him with the help of her daemon Pantalaimon.
2. Nobody (2021) – Movies on Amazon Prime
If you are in the mood for a mind-bending psychological thriller, then check out one of the best movies on Amazon Prime called ‘Nobody’. This film stars Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, an unassuming father, and a husband who’s taken for granted by everyone in his life. When Hutch is robbed one night, he decides not to fight back or call the police. But this decision sets off a chain of events that leads him down a dark path.
3. The Blind Side (2009) – Movies on Amazon Prime
You may have seen The Blind Side (2009) starring Sandra Bullock, but you may not know that it’s based on a true story. Michael Oher (played by Quinton Aaron) was a homeless teenager who was taken in by a wealthy family, the Tuohys. Leigh Anne Tuohy (played by Bullock) saw something in Michael and helped him develop his skills in football. He eventually went on to play for the Baltimore Ravens.
4. Journey To The Center Of The Earth (2008)
If you’re looking for a family-friendly movie that’s both entertaining and educational, Journey to the Center of the Earth is a great choice. The film follows a group of scientists. They travel deep into the earth’s core in an effort to find out what happened to a missing colleague. Along the way, they encounter all sorts of obstacles and dangers but ultimately reach their destination safely. This film is sure to thrill and delight viewers of all ages.
5. Life Of Pi (2012) – Movies on Amazon Prime
Life of Pi is a heartwarming story about a boy named Pi who gets stranded on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger. The movie is visually stunning, and the acting is top-notch. Life of Pi is based on a best-selling novel. It’s one of the few movies that’s actually better than the book.
6. The Time Machine (2002)
If you’re in the mood for a time-traveling adventure, The Time Machine is the perfect movie for you. Based on the 1895 novel by H.G. Wells. The Time Machine tells the story of a scientist who invents the time machine and travels to the future to find out what has become of humanity. Along the way, he discovers that the world is not as it seems and that he must fight to save humanity from destruction.
7. About Time (2013) – Movies on Amazon Prime
If you’re looking for a feel-good movie that will make you laugh, cry, and think, then About Time is the perfect film for you. This 2013 romantic comedy stars Domhnall Gleeson as Tim. A man who discovers he has the ability to travel through time. Throughout the movie, Tim uses his power to try and improve his life and the lives of those around him. About Time is a heartwarming story about family and the love to cherish every moment.
8. The Lost City Of Z (2016) – Movies on Amazon Prime
The Lost City of Z is a 2016 film directed by James Gray and based on the 2009 book of the same name by David Grann. The film stars Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Tom Holland. The Lost City of Z tells the true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who disappeared while searching for a lost city in the Amazon jungle in 1925. The film was a critical and commercial success, with many praising its direction, acting, cinematography, and production design.
In conclusion, these are eight underrated movies on Amazon Prime you may have never heard of. These films are all different in genre and style, but they are all excellent examples of what the streaming service has to offer. So next time you’re looking for something new to watch, be sure to check out one of these titles.
