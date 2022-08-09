latest news Anaheim man sentenced to 10 years in prison for series of highway shootings

A man charged with a series of shootings, where he fired a BB gun at passing cars on Southern California roads and highways last year, has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison Monday after pleading guilty to three counts.

Jesse Leal Rodriguez, 35, of Anaheim, accepted the plea deal from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, admitting three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. At one point, he was facing three attempted murder charges and was suspected of at least six similar shootings along Southern California highways and roads.

Law enforcement officials witnessed a series of shootings along highways and roads for about a month in 2021 as drivers saw their windows smashed or their cars damaged in the road, especially along off highway 91.

The incidents led to an extensive California Highway Patrol investigation after a series of car-to-car shootings in Riverside and Orange counties, ultimately leading to Rodriguez’s arrest in May 2021.

The three counts were filed for three separate shootings, including a May 25, 2021 incident where Rodriguez’s maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer was caught on a Tesla’s backup camera.

The Tesla’s rear window was shattered near Hamner Avenue and Hidden Valley Drive in Norco, prosecutors said, and Rodriguez’s vehicle was seen in the video with the driver’s side window down.

The Trailblazer has also been linked to a second incident on the same day along Highway 91 near Tyler Avenue in Riverside, where a victim saw the vehicle firing at his car from behind as it changed lanes.

In a third incident, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to a shooting on Highway 91 near Magnolia Avenue. The victim of this incident reported hearing a pop and his rear window shattering. Just after the window shattered, she reported seeing a dark SUV pass her on the right.

Rodriguez was arrested about 30 minutes after the incident at a mall. Authorities found a BB gun and BBs.

Rodriguez previously claimed he was not involved in the freeway shootings after his arrest, telling the Southern California News Group in a jailhouse interview last year that authorities were “trying to get me to confess to things that I hadn’t done” and that he was “not a sniper”.

Rodriguez instead claimed he took the guns found in his car from his stepson.