Lbank Weekly Listing Report, 8Th August 2022

LinkDao Network is a DeFi’s, Cross-Chain Liquidity enabler network that allows its users to earn compound interest on their crypto holdings.Through a set of investment strategies secured and enforced by smart contracts, LinkDao network automatically maximizes the user rewards from various liquidity pools (LPs),‌ ‌automated market making (AMM) projects,‌ ‌and‌ ‌other yield‌ farming ‌opportunities in the DeFi ecosystem.

The main product offered by LinkDao network are the ‘Vaults’ in which you stake your crypto tokens. The investment strategy tied to the specific vault will automatically increase your deposited token amount by compounding arbitrary yield farm reward tokens back into your initially deposited asset. Despite the name ‘Vault’ suggests, your funds are never locked in any vault on LinkDao network: you can always withdraw at any moment in time.

World Causecoin (CAUSE) is a BEP20 token built on the concept of Cause Capitalism. Cause Capitalism was founded by an American Businessman, Steve Down, and is defined as ‘where a for-profit chooses as its partner a non-profit, not as a gimmick but as its true sustainable partner.’ The way it works is that a for-profit company makes charitable donations a part of its business model so that a percentage of its revenues are given to the non-profit partner right from the start, not only when there is profit, but as part of the business model. The World Causecoin has adopted this concept where it seeks to leverage cryptocurrency for peer-to-peer financing of cause projects across the world.

The non-profit project that World Causecoin seeks to support is maternal and children’s healthcare with its flagship partnership with Africa Maternity and Children Hospitals to be built across Africa. The goal is to build 1000 maternity and children’s hospitals across the world in 20 years. Africa has the highest infant mortality rate according to data from the United Nations, with some countries having a rate as high as 80%. There are several other non-profit causes that companies that adopt Cause Capitalism can support.

World Causecoin is building a DAO that will make it possible for different companies including cryptocurrency and non-crypto projects to support not-for-profit causes peer-to-peer as part of their business model. World Causecoin will become the governance token in the DAO and also the main transactional currency for the peer-to-peer financing of various causes.

Project: FND

FND Listing date: 9 th August

9 August

Official Website:https://securedoffers.com/

The first end-to-end crowdfunding platform in blockchain.Rare FND provides a platform for charities and startups to launch crowdfunding campaigns to raise funds.

Using FND as the fundraising token, Rare FND is able to help crowdfunding campaigns reach their target quicker through automated staking upon donation to a charity or contribution to a startup.

Once a crowdfunding campaign hits their target the funds are vested as per the project plan submitted during the crowdfunding campaign application. This ensures that FND token is not sold in one go having a negative impact on the price.

Project: DRIVECRYPTO

DRIVECRYPTO Listing date: 9 th August

9 August

Official Website:https://drivecrypto.io/

The first project gathers mobility rewards (Drive2Earn) ,Gamefiand environmental mindset.Drive2Earn – monetizing habits through an app – launch in 30 days. You need to buy NFTs, connect, and drive. App calculates your ROI!NFT Marketplace launched – you can swap your DriveCrypto to NFTs – access: store.drivecrypto.io

Project: CHEQ

CHEQ Listing date: 10 th August

10 August

Official Website:https://www.cheqd.io/

cheqd is a market-leading technology company enabling individuals and organisations to take full control of their own data. With this, their vision is to become the de-facto payment mechanism for trusted (authentic) data. This is all in service of a much greater mission: to give people and organisations the ability to control and understand the value of their own data.

