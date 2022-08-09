Leicester, Saints and Newcastle follow Borussia Dortmund in race for Chelsea winger

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could be set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, with Borussia Dortmund the current frontrunners to sign the Englishman.

Sky Bet have slapped odds of 7/4 on the young striker who is moving to Germany, with Leicester given the next shortest odds at 3/1.

Reuters Brendan Rodgers is reportedly interested in bringing Callum Hudson-Odoi to Leicester.

The 21-year-old is an academy product from Chelsea who joined the roster when he was 6 years old.

Hudson-Odoi played a key role as part of the England team that won the U17 World Cup in India in 2017 by picking up two assists in the final, and 18 months later became the youngest player to make his debut for the senior England team in a competitive match. .

The wide man made his Chelsea debut aged 17 coming off the bench in an FA Cup win over Newcastle in January 2018.

Four years and 125 games later, Hudson-Odoi finds himself struggling for playing time under current boss Thomas Tuchel, starting just 11 league games last season and playing the full 90 minutes just three times.

The lack of minutes has led to speculation over the winger’s future. The 2021 Champions League winner has two years left on his current contract, but could decide that this window could be the one to leave the club he has spent his entire career with.

Borussia Dortmund are the current favorites to sign the Englishman, who have a very successful track record of signing young English talent.

Jadon Sancho has become a club superstar after not seeing Manchester City, and Jude Bellingham is currently plying his trade with the German side and becoming one of the most promising central midfielders in the world.

Another former Manchester City winger, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, is also currently with the German side and was part of the England U19 who won the Euros in the summer.

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s next club odds

Sky Bet Odds

Borussia Dortmund- 7/4

Leicester– 3/1

Southampton– 2/13

Newcastle– 10/1

Everton– 12/1

Juventus – 16/1

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester side are also reportedly interested in the winger.

The Foxes have yet to sign a player this summer and are slightly light in the winger department, after Ademola Lookman’s loan spell at Leipzig expired.

Southampton are priced at 13/2 to move the Chelsea man. The Saints have been touted by many for struggling to retain their top-flight status this season, so they will be happy to take on as much quality as possible.

Newcastle, Everton and Italian giants Juventus are also all tied, with prices of 10/1, 12/1 and 16/1 respectively.

