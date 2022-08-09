“Maaf Kijiyega”, said Nitish Kumar at Tejashwi Yadav’s party

Nitish Kumar had visited Tejashwi Yadav’s house for the Iftar party

Tomorrow afternoon, Nitish Kumar will be sworn in for the eighth time as Chief Minister of Bihar. The high frequency is due to its revolving door policy for allies: easy come, easy go. For this term, he has recycled his allies from 2015: Tejashwi Yadav, who leads the Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD, and Congress; apart from them, the new “Grand Alliance” of Bihar has four small regional parties. “This alliance will serve the people, it will fight corruption,” Nitish Kumar told reporters today.

Beside him was Tejashwi Yadav, 39 years his junior, once described by Nitish Kumar as guilty of all manner of wrongdoing. In 2017, the young leader was the target of Nitish Kumar’s wrath. Describing himself and his brother as incorrigibly corrupt ministers, Nitish Kumar disconnected from the alliance and tied himself to the BJP. Today, according to sources, Nitish Kumar had already three years ago said to Tejashwi’s mother, Rabri Devi, at an Iftaar party: “Maaf kijiyéga(pardon me). A few months after his return to the BJP, he regretted it. Chances are that this is now being presented as justification for Nitish Kumar’s reconnection with the Yadav family, which ensures that he remains chief minister and is able to prevent the BJP from eating not only its votes but also its MPs.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav went to the governor’s office to demand the formation of the government

For nearly 17 years, Nitish Kumar and the BJP have been steadfast partners, both in Bihar and in the BJP national coalition. But when the BJP made it clear that Narendra Modi would be its star leader, ahead of the 2014 general election, Nitish Kumar started to get angry. He accused Gujarat’s then chief minister of not doing enough to stop the 2002 communal riots; when Narendra Modi visited Bihar, he was publicly offended by his counterpart.

Their discomfort never subsided. If Nitish Kumar returned to the BJP in 2017, after a four-year separation, it was out of personal interest. He felt the prime minister’s personal popularity could contribute to his own success in Bihar, where elections were approaching. He was also concerned that Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, rookie ministers who often skipped school, would tarnish his reputation as “Sushashan Babu” or ” Man of Governance “.

Until the 2019 general election and state polls a year later, his renewal of vows with the BJP was marred only by sporadic wrangling, although the Chief Minister’s resentment grew: on the one hand , he had placed third in the state elections, allowing the BJP to show its generosity to its allies by honoring a pre-election promise that he would lead the government, regardless of the outcome of his party; The BJP had removed its leaders like Sushil Kumar Modi who had served as its deputy earlier, and replaced them with ministers from Bihar who were seen as more flexible in taking their instructions from the BJP’s top echelon in Delhi.

With just weeks to vote in the 2020 election, the wheels of the alliance have begun to come loose. Chirag Paswan, whose party was in alliance with the BJP at the center, made it clear that he would serve as a vote cutter, fielding candidates against those of Nitish Kumar. As the chief minister raged, the BJP refused to subdue Chirag Paswan. When Nitish Kumar was left with only 43 seats out of a total of 243, he attributed the reduced result to the “Chirag model” – the BJP threw a spoiler at him, although he did not accept the accusation.

Nitish Kumar’s JDU and BJP were allies for 17 years until 2013

The Chief Minister, according to sources close to him, watched in no disbelief as the BJP dismantled the opposition government in Maharashtra; using a senior Shiv Sena leader, he was able to force the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister and establish a majority stake in his own party. Nitish Kumar saw distinct parallels: his trusted former aide, RCP Singh, had been chosen by Amit Shah as the JDU’s representative in the union’s cabinet; since this happened, in 2021, RCP Singh had become a confidant of Amit Shah and the Prime Minister; it was a bit too much for Nitish Kumar to absorb.

He had then expelled some senior party leaders who had taken to accusing him, publicly, of being unavailable and disinterested in his work. Pavan Varma was sacked; Prashant Kishor was too. In interactions with the press, he was often unpleasant. He had, however, begun to show a new respect for Tejashwi Yadav. Together they took the lead in declaring that Bihar would count its castes, a snub to the prime minister who had said a national caste census would not be undertaken for the time being. For an Iftaar party in April, Nitish Kumar walked the short distance to Tejashwi Yadav’s home, allowing the media to witness his gesture of goodwill. When Lalu Yadav fell seriously ill in July, Nitish Kumar took over the organization of his urgent trip to Delhi.

While they were then friends with benefits, the switch to the ring largely came when RCP Singh’s tenure in the Rajya Sabha was about to expire. Nitish Kumar refused to extend it; it meant the now suspicious RCP Singh had to resign from Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet. Late last week, Nitish Kumar opined that RCP Singh would activate an Amit Shah plan to start poaching JDU lawmakers. In a preemptive strike, RCP Singh was accused by the JDU, his own party, of corruption.

None of this would have happened without a deal being struck between Tejashwi Yadav and the man he once called “Paltu ChachaIt was Lalu Yadav, sources say, who persuaded the young leader to back Nitish Kumar as chief minister – it is Tejashwi Yadav who, with 79 seats, brings the highest number to But this arrangement, pointed out his father, was the only way to prevent the BJP from trying to swallow up the regional parties.

A decades-old photo of Nitish Kumar with Lalu Yadav

For its part, the BJP has decided that it will not try to convince Nitish Kumar to reconsider his decision. He feels that his back and forth between partners with very contrasting ideologies will be punished by the voters, who will see his game as selfish; the BJP also believe that Nitish Kumar’s ambition to become prime minister – or at least seriously attempt to do so – means he cannot help but try to promote himself as an equal to Prime Minister Modi.