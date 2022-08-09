Man who killed Ahmaud Arbery gets another life sentence: NPR

toggle caption AP/Pool, File AP/Pool, File

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The white father and son convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him through a Georgia neighborhood were sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael, 66, to Brunswick. Both had previously been sentenced to life without parole in state court for Arbery’s murder.

In February, a federal jury convicted Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and his neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan of violating Arbery’s civil rights, finding they targeted him because he was black. All three were also convicted of attempted kidnapping, and the McMichaels were convicted of using firearms in the commission of a violent crime.

The McMichaels armed themselves with guns and used a van to chase Arbery after the 25-year-old drove past their home on February 23, 2020. Bryan joined the chase in his own truck and recorded video on cellphone of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery with a shotgun.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery of being a burglar. Investigators determined he was unarmed and committed no crime.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said Monday that Travis McMichael received a fair trial.

“And it is not lost on the court that this was the kind of trial that Ahmaud Arbery did not receive before he was shot and killed,” the judge said.

Prior to both sentencing, she heard from members of Arbery’s family. His mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said she felt every shot fired at her son every day.

“It’s so unfair, so unfair, so unfair that he was killed when he wasn’t even committing a crime,” she said.

Greg McMichael spoke to the Arbery family ahead of his sentencing, saying their loss was “beyond description”.

“I’m sure my words mean very little to you, but I want to assure you that I never meant for this to happen, there was no ill will in my heart or my son’s heart that day. there,” he said.

Travis McMichael declined to address the court, but his attorney, Amy Lee Copeland, said his client had no convictions prior to Arbery’s murder and had served in the US Coast Guard. She said a lighter sentence would be more consistent with what similarly charged defendants have received in other cases, noting that the officer who killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights, despite not being charged. with the targeting of Floyd because of his race.

Arbery’s murder has become part of a larger national toll on racial injustice and the killings of unarmed black people, including Floyd and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. These two cases also led the Department of Justice to bring federal charges.

“The evidence we presented at trial proved… what so many people felt in their hearts when they watched the video of Ahmaud’s tragic and needless death: it would never have happened if it hadn’t happened.” he had been white,” prosecutor Christopher Perras told Travis McMichael. has been condemned.

The McMichaels were among three defendants convicted in February of federal hate crimes. Bryan had a sentencing hearing scheduled for later Monday.

A state Superior Court judge handed down life sentences to all three men in January for Arbery’s murder, with both McMichaels denied any chance of parole.

The three defendants remained imprisoned in coastal Glynn County, in the custody of U.S. marshals, pending sentencing following their federal sentencing in January.

Because they were first charged and convicted of murder in state court, protocol would have handed them over to the Georgia Department of Corrections to serve their life sentences in state prison.

In court documents filed last week, Travis and Greg McMichael asked the judge to send them back to federal prison, saying they would not be safe in a Georgia prison system under investigation by the department. American Justice focused on inmate violence.

Copeland said during Monday’s hearing for Travis McMichael that his client received hundreds of death threats as soon as he arrived at state prison and his picture was circulated there on illegal phones.

“I am concerned, Your Honor, that my client is indeed facing an indirect death penalty,” she said, adding that “retribution and revenge” were not convicting factors, even for a “publicly vilified” accused.

Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr., said Travis McMichael showed his son no mercy and deserved to “rot” in state prison.

“You killed him because he was a black man and you hate black people,” he said. “You deserve no pity.”

Wood said she does not have the authority to order the state to surrender custody of Travis McMichael to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, but she is also not inclined to do so in his case. She also refused to keep Greg McMichael in federal custody.

At February’s hate crimes trial, prosecutors bolstered their case that Arbery’s murder was racially motivated by showing the jury about two dozen text messages and social media posts in which Travis McMichael and Bryan used racial slurs and made derogatory comments about black people.

Defense attorneys for the three men argued that the McMichaels and Bryan did not prosecute Arbery because of his race, but acted on a serious – albeit erroneous – suspicion that Arbery had committed crimes in their neighborhood.