Man’s death in encounter with police leads to $5 million settlement

National

“There was nothing accidental about it,” family attorney Rene Swafford said at a Monday news conference. The mobile home park where 19-year-old Anton Black died after being restrained by four police officers, in Greensboro, Maryland, June 29, 2021. Champion Schaun/The New York Times

The relatives of a 19-year-old black man who died in a struggle with police officers on Maryland’s east coast have reached a $5 million partial settlement of their wrongful death lawsuit, a settlement that also requires improvements in police training and policies, family attorneys said Monday.

The family’s federal lawsuit accused police of using excessive force on Anton Black after they chased him and attempted to restrain him outside his family’s home in rural Greensboro, Maryland, in 2018. Officers have handcuffed Black and chained his legs before he stopped breathing.

The lawsuit also accused police of trying to cover up a wrongful killing, falsely claiming Black was drugged and exhibited “superhuman” strength.

Black’s death fueled calls for an independent investigation and inspired legislative reforms. A state law named after Black expanded public access to records of police disciplinary cases. It came into force last September.

The lawsuit settlement resolves the family’s claims against three Maryland towns – Greensboro, Ridgely and Centerville – and several people: former Greensboro police officer Thomas Webster IV, former Greensboro police chief Michael Petyo, former Ridgley Police Chief Gary Manos, Centerville Police Officer Dennis Lannon and former Greensboro City Manager Jeannette Cleveland.

The settlement requires the three cities to update their police use-of-force policies, provide officers with mental health training and annual training on “implied bias” and de-escalation techniques.

Black had been diagnosed with a severe form of bipolar disorder. He was hospitalized less than two weeks before his death after his father called the police fearing his son was acting strangely at home.

The agreement does not resolve the family’s claims against former Maryland Chief Medical Examiner David Fowler and the state medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner’s autopsy report said Black’s death was accidental and said congenital heart disease, mental illness and the stress of wrestling likely contributed to his death.

An expert for the trial plaintiffs, a cardiologist from Johns Hopkins University, concluded that asphyxiation was the cause of Black’s death.

“There was nothing accidental about it,” family attorney Rene Swafford said at a Monday news conference.

A police body camera captured portions of Black’s encounter with police on September 15, 2018. The video shows Webster confronting Black in response to a 911 call that said a man was brutally dragging a child down the road in a headache.

The boy, a family friend of Black’s, told the officer that Black was “schizophrenic” and had been acting strange. When Webster ordered Black to place his hands behind his back and told him he was under arrest, Black said, “I love you,” then turned and ran in the opposite direction. .

Manos and Lannon were off duty when they tried to help Webster arrest Black.

After Black returned to his family and got into a car, Webster used a baton to smash a car window, then used a stun gun on Black. Later, during a struggle on the porch of his family’s home, Black passed out as Manos, Lannon, and Webster tried to restrain him.

“Even after Anton was handcuffed, officers ignored the danger they were causing and held Anton in a prone restraint for approximately six minutes as he struggled to breathe, lost consciousness and suffered cardiac arrest,” reads the trial.

Black’s mother stood nearby, calling out his name and begging him to answer. Black was later pronounced dead in a hospital.

“They must have known he was dying,” said Anton’s father, Antone Black. “They killed my son for no reason.”

In January, a federal judge declined to dismiss the lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake said body camera video of the fatal encounter does not conclusively contradict the family’s claims that police used excessive force against Black. The judge found that a reasonable jury “could reach more than one conclusion” about whether the officers used a reasonable degree of force against Black.

A county prosecutor did not ask a grand jury to consider criminal charges in Black’s death.

Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland are among the attorneys representing Black’s family.

Lawyers for the three towns and other municipal defendants did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment on the settlement.

The family and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black filed their lawsuit in December 2020. According to the lawsuit, Black died in a “chilling manner” to that of George Floyd, the black man whose murder in May 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer has led to worldwide protests against racial injustice and police abuse.