Mcu Phase 5 And Phase 6: Your Top Marvel Questions Answered

At San Diego Comic-Con this year, Marvel revealed not just upcoming movie footage like Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverbut his entire list of upcoming TV shows and movies. Marvel advertised so much it seemed almost overwhelming, especially if you’re a casual viewer with just a passing interest in superhero movies.

We are here to help you. Here are some answers to questions you might have after finding out that Marvel will be releasing a million different movies and TV shows over the next three years.

What is the Multiverse Saga?

As well as announcing not one, but two new upcoming Avengers movies – Avengers: Kang Dynastywhich is scheduled for release on May 2, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars slated for release November 7, 2025 – Marvel also announced the title of the Marvel Cinematic Universe tale that spans Phases 4-6. That name is The Multiverse Saga.

What does that mean?

Well, Marvel is very much into dividing its release schedule into phases. The first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with movies like the first Iron Man and the third phase ended with movies like Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Marvel called the first three phases of its Marvel Cinematic Universe stories a The infinity saga.

The Multiverse Saga is simply Marvel’s name for the movies and TV shows featured in Phases 4 through 6. It starts with movies like Black Widow and Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and will likely end with the next movies in Phase 6 like Avengers: Secret Wars.

Who is Kang?

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios



Kang is a Marvel supervillain who is set to become a central part of Marvel movies in Phases 5 and 6. He makes his debut in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The next Avengers movie, Avengers: Kang Dynasty, has its name in the title!

Kang is played by Jonathan Majors and is a time traveler with multiple aliases in different Marvel Universes, so expect him to star in all of the multiverse aspect of The Multiverse Saga movies and shows. Fun fact: the character of Kang has already appeared in a Marvel show. He is an alternate version of He Who Remains, which featured in Loki’s July 2021 finale.

What are the secret wars

The fifth Avengers movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, will almost certainly be based on The Secret Wars, a 12-issue crossover series of best-selling Marvel comics, published from 1984 to 1985. It featured a wide cast of Avengers heroes. , the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, as well as individual heroes like Spider-Man. In short: Everybody played a role in the Secret Wars. The series’ villains included the likes of Doctor Doom and – yes – Kang.

Connecting the dots here, that means Avengers: Secret Wars will most likely tie into upcoming movies like the new Fantastic Four movie, which Marvel has announced as part of the Phase 6 rollout. both Avengers movies, currently slated for release in 2025.

But there is a second series of Secret Wars comics, which came out in 2015. As always, the MCU is doing its own thing, but most likely future movies will contain elements from all of these comics. But some people think the newer Secret Wars series is better suited to adapting in the current form the MCU seems to be taking.

What’s going on with the Fantastic Four?

The Fantastic Four, alongside the two recently announced Avengers movies, are the only Phase 6 movies or shows announced so far. As mentioned above, it’s slated for release on November 8, 2024 and will potentially set the stage for those Avengers movies.

No casting or director has yet been announced, but fans are clamoring for John Krasinski in the role. We think that would be a good choice. It should be noted that Krasinski previously made an appearance as Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

What is the full release schedule for Phases 5 and 6 so far?

wonder



This list comes with the caveat that there are a few unannounced movies with dates but no names…and a few announcements with names but no dates!

For example, we know that Deadpool 3 is in the works, with Ryan Reynolds teaming up with director Shawn Levy. We also know that Armor Wars, a TV series starring Don Cheadle is coming, we just don’t know when it will.

More interestingly, there are slots for unnamed Marvel movies in Phase 6. One on February 14, 2025 and one on July 25, 2025. Here is the list of movies and TV shows:

Stage 5

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May. 5, 2023

Secret Invasion — Spring 2023

Echo — Summer 2023

Wonders — July 28, 2023

Loki Season 2 – Summer 2023

Blade — November 3, 2023

Heart of Iron — Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos — Winter 2023

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

Daredevil: Born Again – Spring 2024

Love at first sight – July 26, 2024

Phase 6

Fantastic Four — November 8, 2024

Avengers: Kang Dynasty — May 2, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars – November 7, 2025

When will we have more information?

We hope to get more information on Marvel’s plans at the upcoming D23 Fan Show, which will take place September 9-11 this year. have been made and new trailers have been released. Tickets are already sold out for the event, but there will be live streams.

We expect to hear a lot more about upcoming Marvel projects at the event, as well as new information on all Disney and Star Wars content.