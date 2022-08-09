Micron warns of weakening demand and falling sales

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use. The distribution and use of this material is governed by our subscription agreement and copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.
Holmgren, who was selected second overall in this year’s draft by Gonzaga University, was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, affecting the area between the mid and forefoot.
Holmgren, 20, appears to have suffered the injury last Saturday while playing in a pro-am game in Seattle that featured NBA stars LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and first overall pick Paolo Banchero, between others.
“Certainly we are disappointed for Chet, especially given how excited he was to be on the court with his teammates this season,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. communicated.
“We know Chet has a long career ahead of him in our organization and in the Oklahoma City community.
“One of the things that impressed us the most during Chet’s selection process was his determination and focus.
“We expect the same tenacity to see him through this time as we work together and support him through his rehabilitation.”
It comes after Holmgren impressed during this year’s Summer League – an off-season competition in which teams play mostly rookies, sophomores and fringe NBA players to give talent development minutes and see who fits and who doesn’t.
In a particular win over the Utah Jazz earlier this summer, Holmgren wowed fans in his 24 minutes on the court, setting records as he went.
The big man finished with 23 points – including 4 of 6 three-point attempts – seven rebounds and four assists.
He also finished with six blocks, the most ever in an NBA Summer League game.
Best Movies On Zombies List:
1. 28 Days Later (2002)
If you’re looking for a classic zombie movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, 28 Days Later is a must-watch. This film follows the story of a group of survivors in London who are fighting to stay alive in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. With intense action and suspense, this movie is sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end.
2. Zombieland (2009)
This is definitely one of the best movies on zombies that you can’t miss! It’s a comedy/horror movie with zombies and humans in it. In this film, there are four survivors: Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock. After meeting each other they are forced to work together and fight off the zombies trying to eat them alive. The group has different personalities which made for some great scenes throughout the movie. Zombieland is full of action and laughs – I recommend this movie to anyone who loves a good zombie flick!
3. Dawn Of The Dead (1978) – Movies On Zombies
Few zombie movies are as intense and thrilling as Dawn of the Dead. Directed by George A. Romero, the film tells the story of a group of people who are holed up in a shopping mall, trying to survive against a horde of zombies. The film is full of suspense, gore, and plenty of jump scares. If you’re looking for a classic zombie movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, Dawn of the Dead is a must-watch.
4. Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
If you’re looking for a movie that’s both funny and scary, Shaun of the Dead is a must-watch. It tells the story of a group of friends who have to fight for their lives when zombies take over London. The movie is full of clever references to other zombie movies, and it’ll keep you entertained from beginning to end.
5. Night Of The Living Dead (1968) – Movies On Zombies
Night of the Living Dead is a 1968 American independent horror film directed by George A. Romero, starring Duane Jones and Judith O’Dea. The story follows seven people who are trapped in a rural farmhouse in Western Pennsylvania, which is besieged by an incessantly growing group of flesh-eating zombies. The film was completed on a shoestring budget of $114,000, and it grossed $12 million domestically and $18 million internationally.
6. 28 Weeks Later (2007)
In this movie, the main characters are a group of survivors in London during a zombie apocalypse. The film is intense and gory, but it’s also a great story about human survival and relationships. Plus, the ending is one of the most shocking endings in any zombie movie. I highly recommend it!
If you’re a fan of zombies, then you know that there are a lot of great movies out there featuring the undead. Here are five of the best zombie movies that you can’t miss.
Raiders wide Davante Adams continues to praise his former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the dynamic duo parted ways this offseason.
“He was an amazing man,” Adams said of his time playing with Rodgers during an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast. “I don’t overlook anything Aaron has done for me because he’s the best quarterback, in my opinion, to play this game.
“What he did for me wasn’t just the type of balls he was throwing, or a great back shoulder or whatever. He had the Michael Jordan effect. … [He’s] going to make you play better,” Adams said. “He’s going to bring out your best just by being on the pitch.”
Adams also explained that when Rodgers had time off during Packers OTAs, the team wasn’t the same without the quarterback under center.
“He was a great leader, but it was more about – you always notice in the OTAs, once in a while a guy who is in his 15th year or whatever, they have days off in the OTA, and there were times when it was I wasn’t training and you were just noticing people started not falling, not training hard,” Adams recalled. “But it wasn’t the same as when Aaron was there.”
Adams and Rodgers had been playing together since 2014, before the Packers traded Adams to the Raiders in March for a pair of draft picks. Le Broad signed a record-breaking, five-year, $141.25 million deal with Las Vegas, where he reunited with quarterback Derek Carr, his former Fresno State teammate.
At the time, Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension to stay with Green Bay after considering retirement.
During “The Pivot” podcast episode, Adams said Carr was “extremely” underrated and his goal was to win a Super Bowl with Las Vegas.
“I didn’t come here just to be cute and hang out with Derek,” Adams said. “I want to get this trophy at the end of the year.”
The Raiders visit the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 1.
Maybe you watch it giving your furry friend a deep scratch behind the ears, or gifting your sweet boy a Doggie Donut from Krispy Kreme.
Whichever way you celebrate, Friday, August 26 – National Dog Day – is upon us.
And in honor of the four-legged vacation, Camp Bow Wow analyzed its national database to determine the most popular dog breeds in each state.
The company, which describes itself as “North America’s largest dog daycare and boarding franchise,” sifted through more than 400,000 annual visits to help identify “the most popular dog breeds based on records of purebred dogs”.
In the United States and in Illinois, the Labrador Retriever has earned the place of best dog. Here are which other puppies completed the top five in the state:
Labrador Retrievers
German shepherd
golden doodle
Golden retriever
pit bull terrier
It’s a nice list. However, according to marketing agency TOP Data, it’s not the only four-legged list.
After analyzing a database of 500,000 adopted dogs and interviewing 1,000 dog owners, here are which breeds, according to TOP Data, take the bone for the most popular among Illinois pet owners:
Chihuahua
Labrador Retrievers
pit bull
Pooch
Beagle
One list, however, that does not circle around is Trupanion’s Top 10 Most Popular Dog Names for 2022. The insurance company queried its database of over 740,000 insured pets and found that the Your puppy’s tag is more likely to have one of these names. engraved on it:
Moon
Charly
bella
Daisy
Milo
Lucy
Cooper
Bailey
teddy
Max
Whatever your favorite breed is – or what you call your dog – it might be time to take your four-legged friend out.
A lot was made on social media about Tyreek Hill running by Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay on the first play of their joint practice Wednesday. Too much? Philadelphia receiver AJ Brown thought so with some reason.
This came on a drill where quarterbacks threw to receivers working one-on-one against cornerbacks. No lines. No safeties. No one else on the field at all. Quarterbacks and receivers typically win that matchup – no matter the matchup.
Throw in Hill, maybe the toughest one-on-one battle in the NFL, and it’s a mismatch. His speed won. He doesn’t need social media to go crazy over his play to confirm his talent. But as Brown tweeted in response to the enthusiasm over Hill’s win against Slay: “Now show us cooking y’all corners.”
He then posted video of a couple plays in the same drill where he competed against … Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard:
What to make of this? Nothing at all. It’s a practice where cornerbacks are at a disadvantage. Hill’s speed is noticeable. He made several down-the-field catches in the 11-on-11 scrimmage against the Eagles defense on Wednesday.
You look for context in practice. The lines going up against each other in a scrimmage mean something. The one-on-one drills of cornerback against receiver? Not so much beyond a good workout.
The added context is Hill beat Slay on the very first play on the field in front of where fans and media sat. So it got bigger play. It also fed into the Camp Happy narrative around the Dolphins, where the enthusiasm quickly becomes overenthusiasm.
Remember the giddiness when Tua Tagovailoa completed a deep pass to Hill in a June workout? The context there is Hill beat cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in one-on-one coverage. Hill can’t be covered by anyone like that, and Igbinoghene is beaten by every quarterback-receiver combination.
2. The cancellation of the second day of a joint practice between Philadelphia and the Dolphins due to non-COVID illness on the Dolphins was fine with a lot of people on both sides. The skirmish that broke out in the practice had some on edge. The melee between Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday on the second day of their practice explained why. The Eagles players already were upset because they played a game Sunday in Cleveland, flew home, and had to fly to Miami on Tuesday for the workouts. Many were fine the second day was cancelled.
3. The NFL can’t penalize Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for his dumb helmet-swinging in the fight against the Bengals. There’s no NFL refs. No discipline being wielded like in a game. Who knows what led up to the fight? It’s a bad look for Donald and for the league. But this isn’t the type of thing the NFL can suspend or fine players for. Its up to the team to do it, if they want (which they won’t to Donald).
4. The Dolphins must have a plan to get a better back-up tackle. Best guesses generally come from the background of the coaching staff. Mike McDaniel knows San Francisco and offensive coordinator Frank Smith was the offensive line coach of the Los Angeles Rams.
5. If Bill Belichick in a UFC belt doesn’t make you smile, you’re having a bad day.
Hemant Soren faces moral issues, in addition to legal issues, regarding his disqualification.
New Delhi:
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will seek swift legal and policy action after he was disqualified as a lawmaker for entering into a mining contract with the state government despite his tenure.
Here are the 5 best possibilities
The governor – following the election commission’s report after the BJP plea hearings – will announce the disqualification, sources told NDTV. This means that Mr. Soren loses his membership in the assembly. He and his cabinet will then have to resign. The government can be reconstituted. But can Hemant Soren immediately take over the prime minister’s chair? Generally, it is not necessary to be already an MP for this. So the simple answer is yes.
There is a gray area. If a legislator is disqualified under the anti-defection law, he cannot be a minister until he is re-elected as an MP. Will this precedent apply here? In Mr. Soren’s case, the disqualification does not fall under the anti-defection law. Here Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act applies, whose key question – should he first be re-elected? — has not yet been decided by any constitutional court.
After the vacancy of the seat of Mr. Soren, the electoral commission must organize a partial election within six months. Mr. Soren can challenge and reclaim the seat. But, if he is unable to be chief minister until then, the JMM-Congress alliance may have to elect someone else as president. And Hemant Soren can come back later as chief minister. He could have had worse. According to the law, an MP guilty of a conflict of interest can even be banned from running for office for up to five years, according to experts. Sources say Mr Soren is not receiving this punishment.
Politically too, it is not such a straight line. Weakened by the turn of events, Hemant Soren may have to appease some factions. There were already allegations that the BJP was trying to overthrow the government, after three JMM lawmakers were caught with Rs 50 lakh cash in Bengal. The BJP has denied these allegations. These MPs said they were in Kolkata to buy sarees. But much has been read between the lines, especially with the BJP’s recent return to power in Maharashtra after a coup in the Shiv Sena.
While Hemant Soren resolves his individual issues, the JMM-Congress may have to prove his majority in the House. The assembly has 82 members, of which the JMM has 30, the Congress 17 – an easy majority of 47. Moreover, it enjoys the support of a few others. The BJP leads the opposition with 25 members, according to the Vidhan Sabha website. But the fiasco of MPs with cash in Bengal shows the math may not be as simple as it looks on paper. The BJP calls for midterm polls “for moral reasons”. But the minister and leader of Congress Alamgir Alam ruled out any threat against the government: “Hemant Soren continues to be our leader”.