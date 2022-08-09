Myrtle Beach vacation turned deadly after West Virginia man dies after driving stranger

Roadside memorial for Josh Wilson by his wife Staci

It was supposed to be a quick and fun family vacation. It was supposed to be filled with good food, quality family time, and the beach.

However, the Wilson family of Parkersburg, West Virginia left their Myrtle Beach vacation with one less family member than with them.

“I try to stay strong for the kids,” said newly widowed Staci Wilson. “I went to the beach with my husband and came back alone. He died a day before my birthday. People used to say happy birthday to me, but I don’t care. Honestly, I don’t ever want to celebrate it again.

Staci Wilson at the Josh Wilson crash site in Myrtle Beach

Josh Wilson, 40, was on his way to the hotel room he had booked for his family when they stopped at a gas station. Staci said a stranger asked Josh for a ride and Josh said he would drive the stranger after dropping his family off at the hotel. He then dropped off his wife and son at the hotel, not knowing that would be the last time he would see them.

“I didn’t think about it because he does it all the time,” Staci said. “He was always nice to everyone. It didn’t matter if you were homeless, a struggling drug addict, if you were rich. He was nice and he tried to help everyone and that’s how we we found ourselves in this situation.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said Josh was injured in a shooting near 8th Avenue North and Kings Highway. Police say Josh was found with gunshot wounds in his car around 1 a.m. on July 6, 2022. His wife said he was on life support until Sunday July 9.

It’s unclear exactly what happened after Josh returned to the gas station and drove the stranger away. Police say the man who asked Josh to drive him was not the person responsible for his death. police instead say Josh came into contact with Quentin Ahmad Jean, 35, who is charged with Wilson’s death, after dropping the stranger off and was shot multiple times while driving.

“We were truly kindred spirits. I’ve been married before and it’s weird because I never felt that connection that I felt with him. I can tell him everything and he told me everything. We were best friends and I felt 100% comfortable with him,” Staci said.

The story continues

Wilson family

The couple would have celebrated their first wedding anniversary on October 16, 2022. Staci said they had been together for six years.

“He always wanted to make sure we were safe. He wouldn’t even let me sleep next to a door. I had to sleep away from the door and he had to sleep next to the door,” she said. “He wouldn’t let me pump my own gas. He said a man shouldn’t sit in the car while the woman is pumping gas.

Staci said she wanted Jean to receive the death penalty or life in prison. During her interview with The Sun News, she wore a shirt with her husband’s photo on the front and the words “No justice, no closure” on the back.

Staci Wilson seeks justice for her husband’s death

“I laid my head on his chest until his heart stopped,” she said. “Nobody deserves to be taken away from his nephews, his children, his wife, who all really loved him and knew him as a person. He didn’t deserve that. We were supposed to leave as a family on the 6th. We were supposed to take the work on Sept. … Said he wanted to grow old with me, sit on swings and watch the grandkids.