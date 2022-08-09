Nas Academy and Invisible College Introduce Their Web3 Crypto Academy Accessible Through Decentralien NFTs

The growing appeal of Web3 and cryptocurrency creates shockwaves among mainstream users. Initiatives like Invisible College help people better understand this new frontier and its opportunities. A new crypto academy has been launched through a partnership with Nas Academy, which one can only access by holding a Decentralien NFT.

Invisible College Teams Up With Nas Academy

The Invisible College project has a simple goal: make people more knowledgeable about web3 and the many opportunities this technology represents. That process includes offering educational material regarding learning, investing, and building in a web3 environment. Furthermore, the team provides hands-on experience with the technology, as members acquire ownership of their education through the Decentralien NFT collection. That NFT is essential to access the various in-depth courses, weekly events, and online support.

While the Invisible College project has been successful, the team always looks toward the future. Its recent partnership with Nas Academy plays a crucial role in that expansion plan. Nas Academy is a leading technology platform where creators can build communities through education. Moreover, the Nas Academy team firmly believes content creators could be excellent teachers by sharing knowledge and engaging with global audiences.

Through the new partnership, Invisible College and Nas Academy have established a crypto academy for web3. A dedicated bundle of courses has been created to focus on topics ranging from NFT investing to crypto fundamentals and community building to video editing. The new academy will kick off the first school year on September 1, 2022, and can be attended by all Invisible College members holding a Decentralien NFT. In addition, they will gain access to over 18 web3 and creator courses hosted on the Nas Academy platform.

Furthermore, the crypto academy for web3 will continue to receive more content from industry experts and leading web3 instructors. There is much to talk about, as a decentralized internet is unlike anything that has come before it. Invisible College wants to become the world’s leading web3 learning library on the internet. With over $2,000 worth of courses available from day one, the new venture is off to a solid start.

A New Frontier For NFT Utility

One often-heard comment is how non-fungible tokens offer limited usability beyond speculation. While that may be true for the majority of collections, Decentraliens shows there are ways to enable real-world utility at any time. It requires an out-of-the-box-thinking mindset, as very few people expected NFTs to become “passes” to access educational content this quickly. Even so, the industry is always evolving, and new ideas will be explored by those brave enough to venture into the unknown.

Nas Academy CEO Nuseir Yassin adds:

“Web3 is more than just a compelling topic for courses. We believe NFTs can reinvent the way students consume online education and allow people to own a piece of the internet. That’s why we wanted to partner with a visionary community in the form of Invisible College. We are excited to build together to help educate and bring the next wave of users into web3.”

Industry enthusiasts expect non-fungible tokens to become a new internet standard for content ownership. Not just for creators but also in other fields, including education. Despite the steep learning curve associated with web3 technology today, the approach by invisible College and Nas Academy offers a valuable incentive to explore this new frontier.