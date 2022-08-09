It is possible for members of a membership NFT to get rewards such as products or discounts for their loyalty. Nuseir Yassin, a YouTuber, and founder of the educational technology platform Nas Academy wants to give back to the NFT community by offering free online courses.

Nas Academy Collaborates With Invisible College to Offer Token-gated Courses

NFT project Decentraliens holders will have the opportunity to attend courses on web3 and crypto thanks to cooperation with Invisible College, an e-learning platform focused on the Web. You must have at least one Decentralien NFT in order to join Invisible College.

NFT memberships allow students to sell their Decentralien NFT after they’ve finished their courses and reclaim some of their tuition costs or the value of what they paid for the course. Afterward, the NFT may be repurposed for the benefit of a new student.

Nas chief operating officer Alex Dwek informed that Nas Academy is dedicated to promoting Web3 use via the Invisible College network’s educational resources and initiatives.

Alex stated:

“Together we plan to build the largest community of learners, builders and investors to help serve the wider web3 ecosystem.”

To date, Invisible College has been utilizing NFTs as a means of payment to access recorded sessions, fireside chats, and lectures ranging from “Intro to Web3” and “Investing in the Metaverse” for its educational offerings.

Invisible College co-founder Nick deWilde said in a statement that “combining a catalog of high-quality courses with an NFT collection is a fundamentally new way to empower students to own their education,” and he owes it to Web3 technology.

It’s now collaborating with Nas Academy, a platform for upcoming content producers. The school offers certifications in social media and video editing, as well as a growing number of courses for cryptocurrency investors and creators.

Decentralien NFT holders will be able to take classes ranging from $49 to $597 for free beginning on Sept. 1. The payment for these NFTs can be done via credit card or crypto. “How to Launch an NFT Project” by influencer Zeneca and “Bored Ape Yacht Club, Explained” by a BAYC investor are two examples of the courses available.

There are several ways in which students may benefit from cohort-learning or group-based training, as well as live interactive sessions and monthly Zoom gatherings with professionals in the crypto community. Pitango, BECO Capital, FTX, and HOF Capital participated in the startup’s recent $12 million Series B fundraising round.

Traditional educators, such as Pearson, do not want to lag behind as education goes more online. The CEO of the company, Andy Bird, recently told Bloomberg that the company is exploring adopting blockchain and NFT technologies to take a share of the second-hand sales of its online textbooks and materials.