Nvidia loses its game – WSJ

Do you love movies? Of course, you do! What about movies on zombies? Maybe not so much—that’s because most movies about zombies are terrible. The good news is that, despite how oversaturated the zombie market has become, there are still great movies on zombies being released every year. To help you stay on top of the zombie movie scene and make sure you don’t miss any of the great ones, here are five of the best movies on zombies you can’t miss.

Also Read: Best Movies On Amazon Prime You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Best Movies On Zombies List:

1. 28 Days Later (2002)

If you’re looking for a classic zombie movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, 28 Days Later is a must-watch. This film follows the story of a group of survivors in London who are fighting to stay alive in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. With intense action and suspense, this movie is sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end.

2. Zombieland (2009)

This is definitely one of the best movies on zombies that you can’t miss! It’s a comedy/horror movie with zombies and humans in it. In this film, there are four survivors: Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock. After meeting each other they are forced to work together and fight off the zombies trying to eat them alive. The group has different personalities which made for some great scenes throughout the movie. Zombieland is full of action and laughs – I recommend this movie to anyone who loves a good zombie flick!

3. Dawn Of The Dead (1978) – Movies On Zombies

Few zombie movies are as intense and thrilling as Dawn of the Dead. Directed by George A. Romero, the film tells the story of a group of people who are holed up in a shopping mall, trying to survive against a horde of zombies. The film is full of suspense, gore, and plenty of jump scares. If you’re looking for a classic zombie movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, Dawn of the Dead is a must-watch.

4. Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

If you’re looking for a movie that’s both funny and scary, Shaun of the Dead is a must-watch. It tells the story of a group of friends who have to fight for their lives when zombies take over London. The movie is full of clever references to other zombie movies, and it’ll keep you entertained from beginning to end.

5. Night Of The Living Dead (1968) – Movies On Zombies

Night of the Living Dead is a 1968 American independent horror film directed by George A. Romero, starring Duane Jones and Judith O’Dea. The story follows seven people who are trapped in a rural farmhouse in Western Pennsylvania, which is besieged by an incessantly growing group of flesh-eating zombies. The film was completed on a shoestring budget of $114,000, and it grossed $12 million domestically and $18 million internationally.

6. 28 Weeks Later (2007)

In this movie, the main characters are a group of survivors in London during a zombie apocalypse. The film is intense and gory, but it’s also a great story about human survival and relationships. Plus, the ending is one of the most shocking endings in any zombie movie. I highly recommend it!

If you’re a fan of zombies, then you know that there are a lot of great movies out there featuring the undead. Here are five of the best zombie movies that you can’t miss.

The post 6 Of The Best Movies On Zombies You Can’t Miss appeared first on MEWS.