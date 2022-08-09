Olivia Newton-John bonded with her boyfriend’s ex-wife Patrick McDermott who mysteriously disappeared in 2005

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Newton-John found a unique friendship through devastating times as she leaned on her then-boyfriend’s ex-wife, Patrick McDermott, after he mysteriously disappeared after a fishing trip night in 2005.

The Grammy Award-winning Australian singer, who starred in the classic American film ‘Grease’, died Monday at the age of 73 after battling cancer for nearly 30 years.

As tributes poured in for the beloved actress who campaigned for cancer research and wellness, her longtime pal Yvette Nipar wrote that she would ‘miss’ Olivia forever after the pair formed the most unlikely bond in the search for McDermott when he disappeared nearly 20 years ago.

“My sweet friend, I will miss you forever,” she wrote, using the hashtag Olivia Newton John Forever. Nipar shared a photo from the Olivia Newton-John Annual Wellness and Research Walk in Melbourne, Australia in 2019, which benefits the cancer center she founded in 2012.

Their friendship, however, could never have flourished without Patrick McDermott. The cameraman, who had an on-and-off relationship with Newton-John, was 48 when he went missing on an overnight fishing trip. McDermott, an avid fisherman, booked the solo trip on the boat “Freedom” from the Port of San Pedro in Los Angeles on June 30, 2005, along with 22 other passengers and crew.

His belongings, including car keys, a passport and a wallet, were found on the boat and his vehicle was recovered from the parking lot, and McDermott missed a July 6 family event, but that’s only the July 11 that he was reported missing. authorities by his ex-wife, Yvette Nipar.

A subsequent Coast Guard investigation ended more than a year later after they “found no evidence of foul play, suicide, accident, or hoax in McDermott’s disappearance.” A separate ‘maritime safety’ investigation closed in October 2008 suggested that ‘McDermott was lost at sea’.

McDermott was previously married to Nipar for two years and the former couple have a son, Chance. Reports at the time said he was in money trouble and owed $8,000 in unpaid child support payments, and had filed for bankruptcy in 2000 with an additional debt of $31,000.

Speculation has mounted that McDermott faked his death, with conspiracy theorists claiming he was living a reclusive life in a fishing village in Mexico. Every allegation has become false again.

During a 2006 interview with Larry King, Olivia admitted that the McDermott missing person investigation brought her closer to Nipar and their son.

“I have become very close to his ex-wife, Yvette, who is a wonderful person, and we have become good friends and I see his son, and he is thriving. He is doing very well,” she said. told King.

Nipar, an actress whose roles include appearances on ’21 Jump Street’ and ‘RoboCop’, posted on Instagram years later, “I’ll never forget she called me from the green room right after that. , knowing how protective I was of my son The name was constantly ‘broadcast’. She had no idea Larry was going to ask that.”

Newton-John told Australian Women’s Weekly magazine in 2009 that she would never recover from the trauma of losing McDermott. “I think there will always be a question mark…I don’t think I’ll ever really be at peace with this.”

In 2012, Nipar campaigned for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to stop selling a book promoting that McDermott was still alive.

“My son has been through enough emotional turmoil on this,” Nipar wrote to the billionaire about “well-known serial liar” Philip Klein for his book “Lost at Sea.”

In 2016, Olivia told Australia’s ’60 Minutes’ that McDermott “was lost at sea, and no one really knows what happened”.

“It’s human to wonder,” she added. “But you know, those are the things in life that you have to accept and let go of. Because whenever you go through tough times, there’s always those worries.”

Nipar, a former actress with credits on “General Hospital” and “Melrose Place,” shared social media posts that she is writing a book about the incident, titled “What Are The Chances? “

She shared a photo with Newton-John in 2021 on Instagram and wrote, “What are the odds that this girl and I will help each other through one of the most bizarre and difficult times of our lives? So #blessed to have you in my life.”

Newton-John married John Easterling in 2008 on a mountaintop in Peru in a spiritual Inca wedding ceremony. They returned to Florida and legalized their union with a beachside wedding on the island of Jupiter.

Easterling founded Amazon Herb Company and formulated a special cannabis blend called “Olivia’s Choice” for his wife, who was also an advocate for herbal medicine.

Newton-John passed away “peacefully at her Southern California ranch this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” her family shared Monday.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a beacon of triumph and hope for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

The ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ singer was just as well known for her top hits, including ‘Physical’ and ‘You’re the One That I Want’, as she was for her starring role. alongside John Travolta in “Grease”.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation fund, dedicated to plant medicine and cancer research. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made in their memory to the @onjfoundation,” the family says.

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; her daughter Chloe Lattanzi; her sister Sarah Newton-John; her brother Toby Newton-John; her nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”