Playstation Survey Indicates Video Game Firms Interest In Nft

In a survey conducted at EVO 2022 by PlayStation, participants were asked what they thought about non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Although the PlayStation survey’s primary intent is uncertain, it may be evaluating consumer interest in digital collectibles and/or NFTs.

NFTs haven’t exactly been embraced by the video game industries. Leading gaming giants like Electronic Arts and Valve have turned them off completely. On the other side, gaming companies Square Enix and Ubisoft made the brave decision to jump into NFTs.

At this time, PlayStation has so far stayed neutral, refusing to support either side, although the motivation behind the PlayStation survey is unclear, many people believe that maybe the firm is considering partnering with the tokens. Online debates even suggest a connection between PlayStation Stars and the NFT survey.

Furthermore, the survey appears to indicate that video game firms are becoming more interested in testing the NFT waves or at the bare least investigating alternative forms of monetization, even though it is still too early to draw any conclusions.

NFT Blooming in Different Industries

Earlier in August, high-end jewelry company Tiffany & Co introduced a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) that enables CryptoPunk owners to turn their NFT into one-of-a-kind pendants covered with diamonds and precious stones. The name of the NFT collection is NFTiff.

On August 8, Coca-Cola introduced new NFTs collections that were created on the Polygon Blockchain, an Ethereum scaling solution that was recently designated as one of the six startups chosen for the 2022 Disney Accelerator program. Tafi, a company that develops digital avatars, created NFTs.

According to the most recent DappRadar study, blockchain gaming’s increasing trend is battling the current crypto volatility. The gaming industry maintained a bullish trend in July 2022, with approximately one million unique active wallets every day.