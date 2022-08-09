Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise live: Gers seek to overturn 2-0 deficit to keep Champions League dream alive under Ibrox lights

Rangers will need another one of those special nights at Ibrox under the lights if they are to progress in this season’s Champions League.

Gers trail Union Saint-Gilliose 2-0 after a poor showing last week in Belgium, but at home it’s a different perspective.

AFP Rangers produced special European displays at Ibrox last year

Last season, players like RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund were sent off by Rangers on their patch, and they have to do it again.

If they manage to make up the deficit, they will face either Monaco or PSV in the next round.

But first they have to play much better than last week and try to keep the Champions League dream alive by delivering another magical night at Ibrox.

They have done it so many times before and now must do it again or the Europa League will be waiting once again.

Getty Giovanni van Bronckhorst must turn things around

Rangers v Union Saint-Gilliose: Start date and time

This Champions League qualifying game will take place on tuesday august 9.

The match at Ibrox is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m.

Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise: TV channel and live broadcast

As it stands, this match will not be shown in the UK.

Instead, it will be available to watch via Rangers TV for £9.99.

talkSPORT will have live updates throughout the evening and talkSPORT.com will have all the reaction.

To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Rangers v Union Saint-Gilliose: Team news

The big news for Rangers is that Ryan Kent is fit and available.

The 25-year-old missed the first leg last week but could step straight into the starting XI.

Fashion Sakala and Alfredo Morelos are also finding match sharpness and could be started by Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

However, the hosts will be without Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe and Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Hagi is recovering from knee surgery, Roofe has a stroke and Ofoborh has been out for a year with heart disease.

Kent back in contention for the Gers

Rangers v Union Saint-Gilliose: What was said?

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst: “We want to stay in the Champions League.

“The first game was not the result we wanted but we have a home game tomorrow which we can change the result.

“My goal and my desire is to be in the Champions League again next week. Last week is not our normal level in Europe, our standards and performance must be at a high level tomorrow.

“We started the league with two wins, which is important. We have a great team with new additions and it may take some time to get familiar with each other. I see the development of the team adapting to our style of play.”