Ravens sign kicker Justin Tucker to four-year contract extension through 2027 – The Denver Post

The Ravens have signed All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker to a four-year extension, the team announced Monday.

Tucker’s deal, which extends his contract through 2027, will keep him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. The contract is worth $24 million, or $6 million per year, and includes $17.5 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $11.5 million, according to ESPN.

“It means the world to me to pursue my career here in Baltimore,” he said monday. “My home, my family’s home – it’s really special to know that I will be considered for the next six seasons. … This is my home, and I couldn’t be happier.

Tucker’s extension comes after an impressive 2021 season, in which he led the NFL in field goal accuracy (95.6%) and extra-point accuracy (100%). Tucker converted two game-winning field goals, including an NFL-record 66 yards in a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 3, and enters 2022 having made 58 consecutive field goal attempts in the fourth quarter and in extension.

Tucker, 32, a five-time Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selection, is the most accurate kicker in league history and among the greatest special teams players of all time. In a recent ESPN survey of pundits, reporters and analysts, former New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri just edged out Tucker in voting for the league’s best player. history of the NFL in this position.

Tucker has made 91.1% of his career field goal attempts, 99% of his extra-point attempts and is the first kicker in NFL history to record at least 130 points in six consecutive seasons. Since 2012, Tucker ranks first in the NFL in goals scored (326) and points (1,360). His 1,360 points scored are also the most in the first 10 seasons of a career in NFL history.

When asked after a practice at training camp on Sunday if he was a candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Tucker dismissed the suggestion and praised his teammates.

“I really try not to think about that stuff,” he said. “I really try to make it a point to take one kick at a time. It’s something I heard from my agent right out of college, and it’s one of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever gotten, right next to my grandfather when I was trying out for the high school varsity team in Westlake [High School] in Austin [Texas]. He said, ‘Justin, just hit that fucking ball.’ …

“I focus a lot more on taking one kick at a time, one practice at a time, one game at a time. … They don’t even say it just about me; they say it about us; they say it from what the Ravens specialists and their coaches have been able to assemble, as a whole, collectively. So, yeah, I think about it like, ‘Oh, that’s good,’ but I always have to take one kick at a time, and there’s a lot more kicking the ball than me.

This story could be updated.

()