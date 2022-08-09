Finance
Review of the Lyoness Shopping Cashback Card and Home Based Business
For the purpose of this review, I am only considering the basic fact that by becoming a Lyoness member FOR FREE you will immediately be able to save money (in the form of a cashback of between 1 and 5% on every transaction), as well as a number of Shopping Points (explained later) on most shopping that you would usually do anyway. By recommending the saving you are making to all of your friends (after all, what are friends for?), you can save even more! The Lyoness operation is definitely a win-win for shopper members and merchants alike, but how does it work, and are there any areas that could possibly be improved?
From the shopper’s point of view, the overall concept could not really be any simpler. Getting started is free, and there are no ongoing membership fees. All the shopper has to do is to make sure that he or she makes as many of their usual purchases as possible from local or online Lyoness Merchants. By making sure they frequent a Lyoness Merchant to do their normal shopping, they would be assured that every sale will generate a cash back of between 1 and 5% of their total spend.
There are also ‘Friendship’ bonuses and ‘Shopping Point’ bonuses that can also be earned for free on top of these already amazing savings. Introduce these advantages to a friend and you immediately start earning a ‘ Friendship Bonus’ based on their level of shopping done in Lyoness Merchants. When these friends introduce the Lyoness card to their friends (and why shouldn’t they?) you will earn this Friendship Bonus from their spending as well. Imagine if you introduce just 5 friends a month, and they do the same…
There is even a free upgrade to Lyoness’s ‘Lyconet’ internet marketing package that will enable you to broaden your reach to friends around the world, with at least another 8 way of generating a substantial income. There are already nearly 50 countries live with Lyoness, with many more to follow. With Lyoness stated intent to become the biggest company in the world by 2020, it would seem to make sense to get involved now – especially as it will cost you nothing.
What about the merchant? After all, nobody in their right mind will offer a 1 – 5% cash discount to every Lyoness member unless there was something in it for the seller!
Every merchant’s business needs to invest money in identifying new customers, and then making sure these new shoppers remain loyal to them. In exchange for the various Member Benefits offered to the shopper, Lyoness will put into operation a very powerful marketing support program that will not only drive new business to the merchants, but also help the merchant to create a strong loyalty bond with these new and existing customers. This is done with the help of a very useful online search facility from a PC, laptop, or smart phone that can identify Lyoness merchants in the shopper’s current locality.
Once a merchant has secured a new customer, to keep them locked in, there is another incentive, in the form of ‘Shopping Points’. I will not go into the mechanics of these Shopping Points here, but in brief, every time you spend £90 with a Lyoness Merchant, you achieve one or more Shopping Points. There is no need for the shopper to spend this much in one visit, so two or three or many trips a month could easily add up to one or more Shopping Point awarded. Each Shopping Point is worth from minimum £4.50 in further discounts on already attractively priced deals from selected Lyoness Merchants. Some merchants will use this facility to increase a bonus to attract business in certain areas, and may give more than 1 Shopping Point per £90 spend.
For those of you old enough to remember Green Shield Stamps, this was a very early ‘open’ loyalty scheme (not tied to any one company, unlike say a Tesco Club Card), where my car did not choose to run on BP, Shell, Texaco, or Jet Petrol, but on the garage giving away the most Green Shield Stamps. I would drive miles out of my way for ‘Quad Green Shield Stamps’, and that is the effect that Lyoness is beginning to recreate – with far more benefits.
When you consider that Nectar© merchants (another common ‘open’ loyalty card) now have over 90 million regular customers as opposed to Lyoness’s total of around 5 million today and their optimistic target 1 Billion by 2020, you can see that if these targets are to be met, everyone involved today will be really thankful they did in just a few years’ time. But who gets paid to recommend Nectar Points to their friends?
The levels of savings even when just considering the free cashback facility, and the Shopping Points, where you are already spending say £500 every month anyway, can be really worthwhile. Add to that the ‘Friendship Bonus’ earnings you can get from just referring friends to sign up for free and then save money as well on their ‘Anyway Spend’ monthly money, and this can be another money spinner. You can even earn that ‘Friendship Bonus’ on friends that YOUR friends recommend. Imagine if you got ten of your friends every month signing up to save money, and they then do the same to ten of their friends.
Used in conjunction with any existing Store Customer Loyalty cards, the Lyoness shopper gets the best of all the special offers and other loyalty schemes. For instance, if a Lyoness member shops regularly in one particular store, and holds a Loyalty card specifically for that store, not only will they get their Lyoness cashback paid into the bank account, they will also benefit from the offers made from the store they are visiting.
You would be very surprised and impressed at the range and calibre of Lyoness Loyalty merchants already involved in this, but although membership is free, it is by ‘invitation only’ from another Lyoness member, so if you want to be pleasantly surprised, speak to a known existing Lyoness shopper, and ask them to sign you up.
But it is not just the large chain stores that can become approved Merchants, and Lyoness are making great efforts to court and encourage small to medium sized businesses, such as local grocery stores, dentists, hairdressers, and other local specialist stores to become Lyoness SME Merchants. It is outside the scope of this review to describe the Lyoness SME program, but suffice it to say that where a small firm joins the scheme, not only will they get a massive amount of marketing support, and if approved, a unique catchment area for their new customers from Lyoness, but also another massive boost to their income.
If an SME such as a local grocery store cum deli has say several hundred existing regular customers, then where a percentage of these customers sign up for a unique free Merchant/Lyoness membership, if they spend say £50 every month in the SME store, but also spend some £500 or more every month in other Lyoness outlets ( the list is growing daily), every time any one of these customers gets a haircut, has a pizza, drinks a coffee, or does their monthly shop in another big Lyoness Loyalty Merchant – the SME owner gets 1% of the total spend from their loyal customer base – and an extra 0.5% from their friends that also sign up for free Lyoness membership.
It is not just the humdrum regular shopping involved here. As well as groceries, petrol, gas and electricity, the concept from Lyoness is that eventually you should be able to buy just about any product or service from a Lyoness Loyalty Merchant. How about a wonderful overseas holiday, a new kitchen suite, or even a new Mercedes? Imagine introducing a friend who then goes out and buys a new car via Lyoness. What a wonderful Friendship Bonus that would create for you?
By getting your friends and family involved in these savings as well, you actually have the basis of a very easy word-of-mouth referral business, which could grow into a powerful home-based business.
If your friends then recommend their friends to join Lyoness as well, then you will also get the same level of commission (0.5%) from their spending as well. I know this may seem small, especially if each friend only spends say £200 per month at Lyoness merchants, you will get just £1 paid in your bank. But say you introduce 10 friends, and they introduce a further 10 friends, you will then have some 100+ friends earning you in total the grand sum of £100 every month. Imagine if you introduced 10 new friends every month, and they all spend over £500 every month on food, petrol and entertaining…
You can accelerate the growth of this home based business if you wish by upgrading (again for FREE) to the Lyconet internet marketing solution, and perhaps even go International with your members. This will enable you to follow Lyoness’s Career Path Program, which, at Level 8, they reckon will be able to generate in excess of £50,000 every month.
So this all sounds great, and perhaps too good to be true – so what about the down side (if any?)
What can be the downside in joining an International Shopping Community with a Free membership, just making sure you spend your ‘already spend’ monthly money in any Lyoness Merchants (on or off line stores). This will ensure:-
- Getting up to 5% cashback on every transaction paid into your bank every Tuesday
- Getting one or more Shopping Points (worth around £4.50 in extra discounts from product and services from the ever-expanding Lyoness Shopping Mall) as a loyalty bonus for every £90 spent
- Getting an ongoing Friendship Bonus just for recommending your friends to join – which goes down 2 levels
- Expanding your network of potential friends by upgrading to a Lyconet Member (Lyoness network marketer – also free to do), where you can build a very rewarding international home business, with as many levels as you can create.
I am definitely starting to look at this opportunity in more detail and have already enrolled in Lyoness’s marketing division, the Lyconet internet marketing facility, which is the next stage in building a successful home based business with Lyoness.
With all of the improvement that I have now seen in the pipeline, now is the time to get involved in what is looking like becoming the largest company in the world by 2020. Better to be on the inside feeling warm and cosy than on the frozen outside.
Finance
Six Principles and Standards of Conduct Chosen by the American Journal of Occupational Therapy
There are six core principles and standards of conduct established by the American Journal of Occupational Therapy. These points are enforceable for professionals working in the field. These principles are useful in evaluating times when a licensed professional has been accused of inappropriate actions and are intended to guide therapists toward ethical choices. When unusual circumstances and decisions arise, it is helpful to have a set of idealized principles as a guide.
Beneficence
Those who provide occupational therapy need to have concern for the well-being of their patients. “Beneficence” is a fancy word used mainly when discussing ethics, and it calls into question whether participants benefit from a particular study or procedure. Custom treatments can be designed for patients whenever possible, but it is also important for a therapist to periodically evaluate whether a particular course of treatment is benefiting the recipient.
Nonmaleficence
Maleficence is an evil or harmful act, the opposite of beneficence. Nonmaleficence, logically, is refraining from causing harm. One of the most well-known parts of the Hippocratic oath sworn by physicians, nonmaleficence is a reminder to be careful when harm is possible. Especially when helping people recover from past injuries, a poor choice of exercise activities can exacerbate the problem. While there are certainly more than a few sadistic individuals in the world, this principle is mostly targeted at professionals who may unintentionally cause harm.
Autonomy
Dealing with an individual’s right to independence, the principle of autonomy ensures that each patient has a right to privacy, self-determination, consent, and confidentiality. While extremely personal issues might not often be discussed during occupational therapy, it is still important to respect a patient’s privacy.
Justice
Objectivity and fairness are hallmarks of justice as it pertains to this professional field. People deserve to be treated equally, regardless of their race, beliefs, orientation, or financial means. Those without the necessary finances may be directed to charitable organizations and other alternatives for appropriate treatment.
Veracity
It’s critical that professionals maintain a level of respectability and candor that reflects positively on others in the field. Misinformation and deception can be harmful to patients and the standing of other therapists. Veracity is particularly valuable when discussing certifications, qualifications, and experience. Plagiarism and failing to give proper credit is also a violation of this ethical standard.
Fidelity
Rooted in the Latin word “fidelis,” fidelity refers to loyalty and honoring one’s commitments. Personnel who work in an occupational therapy office must have loyalty to peers, coworkers, patients, and the larger community of fellow therapists. One must be ready to identify and report conflicts of interest and mistakes. Like in any workplace, colleagues must be treated with respect and dignity.
Published principles and standards of conduct provide a safeguard for those who provide these kinds of therapeutic services. These rules make it clear when someone has gone out of bounds, and they serve as a reminder during times of difficult decisions.
Finance
Top 5 Best Unlimited Cheap Hosting Features
To find great deals in unlimited cheap hosting, it is necessary to be careful, and you must aware the features you have required. In the effort to find best hosting you need to surf many sites as you can and read reviews about cheap hosting providers. Second things you need to discuss with your web developer that in which technology he is working and what is the best features of hosting. Before reading below points, remember there are some companies who are selling shared hosting and stuffing too many sites on a server to making more and more money. However, they have no backup servers and customer support.
Here I am going to mention some important factors of reliable hosting.
Server speed and Uptime
All hosting companies’ offers in hosting plans that they have 99% server uptime but same time they are offering unlimited space and bandwidth to attract more and more customers. Actually reliability based on server load time. If your server becomes over hosted with huge customer then server load time will never stay in balance. In this situation server goes down and your business websites will disappear in front of your customers. Customer never can wait more than 2 or 5 second and might be searching another site that offers the same products and offers. Before buying a hosting plan you need to check that hosting provider have own data center and backup systems. Secondly, you need to review customer feedback on different hosting forums and platforms.
Network Security
Network Security is the important feature as you are going to launch an e-commerce shop, which required secure socket layer installed due to dealing with online transactions. Your customer would expect that your online shop could protect credit card and all confidential information. So, you need to buy SSL certificate included hosting to ensure to customer that they are safe and can submit their credit cards numbers on your online shop without any worries. Our recommendation don’t buy shared SSL try to buy dedicated SSL only.
Email Server
Before going to launch your website you need to make sure that your emails working fine. Try to configure email with Outlook or Microsoft Outlook and test send and receive. An email feature is very important for business promotion and easy communication between you and your clients. Do they support POP3 or IMAP4 or only offer webmail? Make sure that your hosting company also offers SMTP server because most of ISP not offers SMTP server and your emails never deliver to customer through Outlook.
Unlimited Web Hosting and Bandwidth
Unlimited web hosting means you can host unlimited websites within one hosting. All hosting companies offer this service. In the future you may plan to launch and another website. You have no need to pay extra for hosting. You just buy domain name and can host within same hosting. Large storage space allowed you to store images, files, videos and everything else you’ll be able to use and store. Unlimited bandwidth refers to the amount of data transferred from your site to visitors when they browse through your web site. If your website has a large amount of data, daily unique visitors and hits, then you should consider buying an unlimited bandwidth hosting.
Data Backup and Online Support
Data Backup is probably the most essential feature. It is very important to take a backup of your hosting, daily or weekly. Normally, all hosting company’s offers this feature but you need to confirm before buying. Online support is a new way of customer support. As you face any technical problem then hosting can sort issues within second through live chat. Choose right company who offers 24/7 Live Chat Support.
Finance
Network Marketing Internet Marketing – How to Effortlessly Increase Your Downline!
Looking through the years I have found out that home based business proprietors are hitting a brick wall in their struggle to increase their downline. This is because they centre on the revenue opportunity of their business and they are not using internet to network market their products.
If you are yearning to enlarge your downline, you need to hire in an unusual way! One of the finest methods I have realized to find people for your MLM is by the use of article marketing, except that you have to be innovative when applying this method.
In making sure your downline increases quickly, below are the steps to take.
– Compose write-ups regarding the products and services of your business
Establish a target at writing numerous and diverse but useful articles on the products that your business sells. When you compose, make sure you give out proper messages about each product in a universal way and make them to subscribe to your newsletter.
This is network marketing internet marketing in action.
Immediately they are in your newsletter, send off about 5 – 7 follow up messages that presell the product.
Pre-selling is the ability of increasing interest in your subscribers devoid of exactly marketing the products you write about. The final outcome, of course is the sales tip of a product which communicates the method your product can reply their queries.
– Follow up clients with the earning opportunity
When your prospects getting your newsletter acquire the product, follow them up to sign up for the autoresponder messages that expounds the way the marketing arrangement operates.
If the product is fine, the people will take it as a responsibility to tell their partners, collaborators, business associates about the products and opportunity. This will amazingly advance your downline enlargement rate finally.
Finance
The History of St. Louis Imperial Swing Dancing
There are a total of eight swing dance clubs located in and around the St. Louis area (including M.U.S.I.C. in Collinsville, Illinois) that are members of the Midwest Swing Dance Federation, and all of these clubs are descended from the St. Louis Imperial Dance Club that was founded in 1973. The largest of these sister clubs, the West County Swing Dance Club, has the distinction of being one of the largest swing clubs in the United States with an active membership that totals more than a thousand dancers.
Imperial Swing got its name from the Club Imperial located at Goodfellow Boulevard and West Florissant Avenue. The building, originally called Imperial Hall, was built in 1928 as a dance hall, bowling alley and restaurant/bar complex. In the 1930s and 1940s, it was the dance spot of Northwest St. Louis, just as Arcadia (later called Tune Town), the Admiral Showboat in Midtown, and the Casa Loma on the Southside, were the most popular dance halls in their respective areas. In 1952, George Edick Enterprises purchased Imperial Hall and George Edick renamed it the Club Imperial. During the early part of that decade, he operated the club as a ballroom with the theme of “a nice place for nice people.” He played “big band” music and catered primarily to private parties. He was able to regularly book guest appearances with popular performers like Stan Kenton and Louis Prima because Robert Hyland, of CBS and KMOX radio, broadcast his weekly “Coast To Coast with Bob Hyland” program from the Imperial Ballroom.
During the late 1950s and early 1960s, Edick realized that the country’s taste in music had shifted to “Rock ‘n Roll” and he used his advertising-public relations firm, to aggressively promote the Club Imperial on KWK, KXOK, WIL and WGNU. The Joe Bozzi Quintet, Jimmie (Night Train) Forrest, Chuck Berry, Dolly Parton, the Monkeys, Glen Campbell, Ike and Tina Turner and a small vocal group now called the “Fifth Dimension” are among the many artists who began their careers at his club. He promoted a “Jitterbug” contest where a couple from the Club Imperial (Teddy Cole and Kathy Burke) won the National Jitterbug Championship. During the “Rock ‘n Roll” craze, Edick held Tuesday “Teen Night” dances, and it was during these weekly dances that a jitterbug variation that became known as the “Imperial Style” of St. Louis swing was born. As the 60s progressed, music trends were changing again. The ‘roll’ started dropping out of “Rock ‘n Roll,” the ‘rock’ got harder, and the teenagers increasingly attended loud, psychedelic music concerts. Because the freak-out beats of their acid rock music was almost impossible to dance to, Edick gradually discontinued all public dances at his club.
In the 1970s, George Edick wanted to reintroduce more listenable and danceable music at Club Imperial and he found that hosting swing contests was just the ticket! He got together with Teddy Cole, the Jitterbug champion who was also a dance promoter in his own right, and they decided to sponsor a yearly St. Louis Jitterbug Contest “Imperial Style” to pick a “City Champion.” These widely publicized contests prompted many of the older, experienced dancers to come around the club again, and Edick sponsored a number of “Salute Dances” to introduce these old timers to the newer dancers. As more and more people began learning the Imperial, they began organizing into small dance groups that met in apartment complexes around the St. Louis area, and George Edick kept in touch with many of their leaders.
In 1973 Al Morris conceived the idea of forming a club, and it was his group that first met at the San Miguel apartments in St. Charles which became the St. Louis Imperial Dance Club. The founders are: Dave Cheshire, Jan Cheshire, Rick McQueen, Joan Fritz, Debbie Dustman (Wheelis) and Veronica Lynch. The new club alternated their dances between Lynch’s apartment complex in South County and the Wood Hollow apartments in West County. Edick contacted the Board and he told them that he was very interested in helping their club to fulfill their mission to keep swing dancing alive. The great promoter convinced them, with a persuasive new adaptation of his original 1950s theme, that their growing club should hold their future dances at his Club Imperial ballroom because it’s “a nice place for nice people who like to swing dance!”
Good mottos never die but unfortunately people do, and on June 11, 2002 George Edick passed away. The building is silent now but it stands, not only as a landmark where Imperial Swing all began, but also as a tribute to a man who, over his colorful, eighty-six-year lifetime, was able to convert his dreams into reality . . . not a bad epitaph!
Finance
Is Print Marketing Obsolete?
There’s been a recent flurry of debate among marketers about the viability of print in an age when it’s just as easy to reach customers electronically. My clients have approached me with this question as well and my answer is consistent: just because one method is easier, doesn’t mean it should be the only method you use. Whether you’re a small businesses or an international corporation, your goal is to reach your target base in the most efficient and effective way possible. With numerous marketing venues available to you, I think it’s imperative that you consider all your options.
So don’t throw print marketing into the round file! I believe there are three very strong reasons to include brochures, postcards, newsletters, print ads and direct mail in your marketing plan.
At our most basic, humans are touchy-feely. That is to say, we like to experience the world through as many senses as possible. In the same way that clicking through interactive websites is satisfying on a visual level, so is holding and (forgive me) fondling a well-crafted, attractive piece of material. Sure there’s a ton of stuff we dump, but the newsletter or brochure or postcard that stands out – that looks good and subconsciously feels good in our hands – is the one that peaks our interest and sticks in our mind.
Print lasts longer. Speaking of the things that peak our interest, those are the items that are more likely to be held onto for future reference…maybe even tacked up on a workspace. Websites are out of sight as soon as you click elsewhere, even if you bookmark them. But a postcard or brochure with a catchy tagline and creative logo just might make it into the well-coveted ranks of a corkboard. And that position has the same effect as a magical elf constantly whispering your name in your customer’s ear. When it comes to your product, service or industry, you’ll be the first name that comes to mind.
More ways to reach out and touch your customer. Appropriately, of course. You may have a brilliant website, an informative e-newsletter; you might blog and tweet and network online as vigorously as a teenager texts during class. But the fact is, reaching your customers in as many unique ways as possible can do nothing but make you more familiar to them. In an ironic way, print has become more unique than anything online. When’s the last time you got a letter in the mail from a friend or loved one? Wouldn’t it make an impact if you did? Same thing with print marketing. Print makes it personal; it quite literally puts your business in their hands. Your company can get lost in a churning sea of tweets and conversation streams, but print materials simply say, “Hey, remember me? This is how I can help you. Keep me in mind.”
And remember: then they tack that postcard or brochure or business card up next to their computer and see it every single day.
So my personal conclusion? The relationship between print and electronic marketing materials is expanding daily. What seems to be changing is the way in which we use print. Rather than mass mailings, businesses are creating more targeted and personalized materials with financially sound fees. There are affordable printers and materials out there. Do your research and you’ll probably even find plenty of green printing options.
Am I biased? Well…
As a writer and a creative person, I appreciate the unique experience of holding something in my hands, be it a beautifully crafted brochure, a pinecone or peanut M&Ms. I’m the voracious reader who will never get a kindle because I like the feel of the paper and the act of turning pages (and the vacation from the computer screen). I throw out as much junk mail as my neighbor without a second thought, but a newsletter, postcard or brochure with compelling graphics and copy will always give me pause – especially if I recognize the company. So maybe I am biased…
On the other hand, my clients – small businesses and large corporations alike – request copy for a variety of print and electronic marketing materials, from websites and email campaigns to brochures and direct mail pieces. So it seems to me that electronic marketing is not replacing print marketing; rather, it’s just the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
Finance
Income Protection Insurance: A Boon for the Salaried Class
The main cause of worry for all salaried people is that what would become of their families if something unfortunate were to happen to them. People who are the sole breadwinners of the their families, especially have this tension about an uncertain future and the fate of their loved ones. The Income Protection Insurance or Permanent Health Insurance is aimed at relieving the tensions of people whose main source of livelihood is the fixed income that they bring home at the end of every month.
Every human aspires to protect their loved ones from all types of adversities, basically by providing them financial protection. The fact that lack of money can lead to a lot of difficulties and problems in life neither needs proof nor explanation. Keeping this in mind people take up life insurance, so that in case the person dies, his family will have the much needed financial protection. To fight calamities and accidents, assets like vehicles, home, etc. are also insured.
But, a scenario where a person is unable to work because of sudden illness, or a handicap due to an accident has been largely ignored by insurance companies, and the general public too, till now. Medical insurance and other medical covers are provided by organisations, but they cover only the concerned person’s medical bills that too only till a certain time. But, what after that? And what about the ill/disables person’s family? It was keeping all these factors in mind that income protection insurance was introduced.
Income protection insurance is basically for those people who cannot resume their normal day to day job, either due to a sudden illness or a disability. This kind of financial protection is provided by the employer to his employees, wherein, the employees are paid a certain percentage of their monthly salary (mostly it is 60%, but it can also be more depending upon the employer’s policies). The amount paid is usually not taxed and is mostly paid till the age of 50 to 65.
The income protection insurance policy helps the people dependent on their fixed monthly, maintain a dignified way of living despite being unable to work.
NPS Retirement Planning: Now you will get 2 lakh rupees pension every month after retirement, know the way of investment
Queensland newspaper and Murgon Moments editor Leo Geraghty apologizes for domestic violence ‘joke’
20 Tricky Riddles With Answers To Test Your Brainpower
Six Principles and Standards of Conduct Chosen by the American Journal of Occupational Therapy
Qantas CEO blames ‘little’ government aid and Covid for lagging peers
A veteran surprised by an all-terrain wheelchair for outdoor sports
Top 5 Best Unlimited Cheap Hosting Features
L&T can overcome a weak economy thanks to this factor
Daily horoscope for August 26, 2022
Tata’s Indian hotels on track to hit 300 hotel mark by 2025
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Original Streaming Content is Taking Over