RJD and JD(U) cannot stay together for long, RLJP will remain part of NDA: Pashupati Paras
Targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Paras earlier said an experiment was also conducted between RJD and JD(U) but their alliance could not last long.
Pashupati Paras, Union Minister and President of the RLJP
Patna: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Bihar, Union Minister and RLJP Chairman Pashupati Paras on Tuesday said his party would continue to be part of the NDA.
“Previously there was also an experiment between RJD and JDU but they cannot stay together for long. Again such alliance is coming, it is not a good sign for the development of Bihar. our party will remain part of NDA,” Pashupati Paras said.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP and RLJP leader Prince Raj said: “The Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party is with the NDA. We don’t want to comment on the decisions of other parties, but we are with the NDA. We don’t feel like (BJP is no respect). They (JDU) can only talk about them.”
The ruling NDA government appears to be on the brink of disintegration in Bihar as Nitish Kumar is expected to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan later today, sources close to the development said.
Kumar, who was promised support from opposition parties, asked for time from Chauhan, who agreed to meet at 4 p.m., they said.
Relations between the BJP and the JD(U) have soured for some time over disagreements over a host of issues including caste registration, population control and the Agnipath defense recruitment programme.
20 Tricky Riddles With Answers To Test Your Brainpower
Have you ever been stuck on a tricky riddle and wished there was an answer? One of the best things about riddles is that you can make them as hard or as easy as you want, depending on the person you’re asking. If you’re trying to stump your nephew, a simple riddle might work fine, but if you’re playing riddles with family members who have known you their whole lives, you might want to make them a little more challenging (even though they might still beat you). Here are 8 tricky riddles with answers to test your brainpower and try to stump you!
20 Best Tricky Riddles With Answers:
-
What can you catch but never throw? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: A cold is something you can catch but can never throw.
2. What begins with an “e” and only contains one letter?
Answer: An envelope.
3. You see a boat filled with people. It has not sunk, but you don’t see a single person on the ship when you look again. Why?
Answer: They are all married.
4. Which letter of the alphabet has the most water? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: The letter “C” (SEA).
5. What two words, added together, contain the most letters?
Answer: Post office.
6. Mr. and Mrs. Sharma have six daughters and each daughter has one brother. How many people are in the Sharma family?
Answer: There are nine Sharma in the family. Since each daughter shares the same brother, there are six girls, one boy, and Mr. and Mrs. Sharma.
7. Can you write down eight eights so that they add up to one thousand?
Answer: 888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1,000
8. A girl has as many brothers as sisters, but each brother has only half as many brothers as sisters. How many brothers and sisters are there in the family? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: Four sisters and three brothers.
9. When Gyan was 6 years old, he hammered a nail into his favorite tree to mark his height. Ten years later, at age 16, Gyan returned to see how much higher the nail was. If the tree grew by 5 centimeters each year, how much higher would the nail be?
Answer: The nail would be at the same height since trees grow at their tops.
10. What has a head and a tail but no legs? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: A coin.
11. It can’t be seen, can’t be felt, can’t be heard, and can’t be smelled. Also, it lies behind stars and under hills, and empty holes it fills. It comes first and follows after, ends life, and kills laughter. What is it?
Answer: The Dark.
12. An electric train is headed east. Where does the smoke go?
Answer: Electric trains don’t produce any smoke!!
13. Why is it that when you have lost something, it’s always in the last place you look?
Answer: It is because you stop looking when you find it.
14. What can go through a door closed but cannot go through a door open? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: An umbrella.
15. You take 6 cubes of ice from the freezer. Remove 2 and add 1. You wait half an hour and put them back in the freezer. How many Ice cubes do you have now?
Answer: You have 1 ice cube as they will have melted and refrozen as 1.
16. Imagine that you are locked in a pitch-black room with no doors and windows. You can’t see, smell or hear anything. You have 120 seconds to escape the room. How do you escape from the room?
Answer: Stop imagining you are in the room.
17. You find yourself lost in a vast forest with no compass, and no cell phone in the middle of the day. You must return to the safety of the campsite and your friends before nightfall and the wild animals descend. Your camp is in the North of the vast forest. How do you determine which way is North? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: If you look at the tree trunks, the side of the tree with moss growing is facing North as Moss grows facing North.
18. What can be the same size as the world’s tallest person but weigh nothing? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: World’s tallest person’s shadow.
19. What goes up and never comes down? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: Your age. It will rise with the years, but sadly, it will never go down.
20. Who makes it, has no need for it. Who buys it, has no use for it. Those who use it can neither see nor feel it. What is it?
Answer: The answer is a coffin.
If you enjoyed these tricky riddles, then be sure to check out our other blog posts for more fun content. And don’t forget to share this post with your friends to see who can solve the most riddles with answers. As always, thanks for reading!
Qantas CEO blames ‘little’ government aid and Covid for lagging peers
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told CNBC that the airline was unable to return to profit as quickly as other carriers like those in Singapore because it did not receive as much support from the government and faced a “massive wave of Covid…nobody expected it”.
Australia’s flag carrier recorded its third consecutive year of pre-tax statutory losses of A$1.19 billion ($830.67 million), attributing the performance to the delta and omicron outbreaks in Australia and the initial costs of the airline restart after lockdowns end.
Qantas recorded losses of A$2.35 billion in 2021 and A$2.7 billion in 2020.
Asked how Qantas compares to Singapore Airlines, which returned to net profit in the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, the CEO replied: “We are very different from different airlines because in Singapore there is no there was no need to fire, resign people that we had to do.”
“Because we ended up getting very little support from the government, the government rented part of the plane and gave our people who were up their money, but with people who stood out or didn’t have no jobs in the airlines, a lot of people left the industry,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.”
“Secondly, we had this massive wave of Covid here in Australia that no one anticipated.”
Under pressure
The loss announcements come as Qantas workers go on strike on Thursday to protest inaction over wage negotiations.
On Monday, Qantas began sending emails to its frequent flyers apologizing for not meeting the standards they expected of the company while offering each customer an AU$50 discount on a return flight.
The Australian Transport Workers’ Union has called on the Qantas CEO to step down over “empty promises to frustrated passengers” and “announce more tactics to silence workers and suppress wages”.
Phil Noble | Reuters
Joyce also told CNBC that schedules that were in place six months in advance during the pandemic have been upended and said staff absences due to Covid infections have also unraveled her recovery plans.
The worker absences have triggered operational problems – particularly in the operation of domestic flights, which are “more complicated” and different from international routes, Joyce added.
“It’s much more complicated, with some planes flying eight sectors a day, when you have a problem in the morning with someone not showing up, it impacts all eight sectors during the day,” he said. he said, noting the differences between the markets.
“Markets that look like us, like Europe like North America, you’re seeing similar issues happening because people weren’t expecting this big wave of Covid.”
In North America, however, American Airlines returned to profit in the second quarter, as did Singapore Airlines, to whom the CEO compared Qantas.
Singapore Airlines does not have a domestic market. All of its revenue comes from international flights that were halted during the pandemic.
By July 2020, it had lost nearly all of its passenger transportation and grounded many of its aircraft and personnel, according to a company statement at the time.
It shows a loss of 4.3 billion Singapore dollars ($3.09 billion) for the financial year 2020/2021.
SIA cut losses in 2021/2022 to S$1 billion and has since posted a net profit in the first quarter for the year 2022/2023.
It has raised S$22.4 billion since April 2020, including S$15 billion from shareholders through the sale of shares and convertible bonds. Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek is the majority shareholder and owns 55% of the airline.
Qantas has received around A$2 billion in government aid, including A$850 million in wage subsidies for those who have lost their jobs.
The Australian airliner has been under pressure due to poor performance including canceled flights and lost luggage. The unions have called for Joyce’s resignation.
Qantas still has the halo as one of Australia’s top employers. People want to get into aviation.
The Australian Transport Workers Union called on Joyce to resign over “empty promises to frustrated passengers” and announcing “tactics to silence workers and suppress wages”.
But things are looking up, Joyce told CNBC, adding that nearly 25,000 applicants have applied for the carrier’s recently announced 2,500 new jobs.
“So Qantas still has the halo as one of Australia’s top employers. People want to get into aviation,” he said.
Since the start of the pandemic, the company has cut nearly 9,000 jobs from its workforce of nearly 30,000, the company said in an email response. It has since replaced only around a third of the employees and contractors it laid off.
However, Qantas was not the only airline in the region to post losses on Thursday.
Competitor Air New Zealand posted a loss of NZ$725 million ($452.1 million) in fiscal 2022, before significant items and taxes.
In June, the International Air Transport Association predicted that the North American airline industry would be back in the black by the end of 2022, while the rest of the world continued to face losses.
A veteran surprised by an all-terrain wheelchair for outdoor sports
A Madison, Wis. veteran who fought in the Gulf War received a gift on Tuesday that will bring him more freedom and enjoyment.
Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) and Property Loss Specialist (PLS) gave US Army veteran Ervin Mulkey an all-terrain wheelchair called the Action Trackchair, WMTV reported.
According to its website, the chair was made from a durable material, allowing users to participate in outdoor activities such as adaptive sports, hunting, and fishing.
“So whether you’re exploring the great outdoors or just getting around your neighborhood, the Action Trackchair is ready for any challenge,” the site says.
PLS President Jeff Nachreiner said he wanted to help after seeing someone else showcase a similar chair years ago.
Nachreiner also noted that because veterans gave their all, it was a small thing for them to get back.
A photo showed the veteran enjoying the chair and social media users expressed their delight over the gift:
The wheelchair will ensure that the US Army veteran has access to activities such as adaptive sports, hunting and fishing.
Posted by NBC15 Madison on Wednesday, August 24, 2022
“He deserves it,” one person wrote, while another called it “Fantastic news.”
Mulkey, who is paralyzed from the waist down, said his disease was progressive but the wheelchair made a huge difference.
“More freedom, more freedom, more freedom – you know I can go places I couldn’t go,” he explained.
“I served during Desert Storm – I actually got into ’87 right after graduating. I was injured during Desert Storm and was paralyzed for 13 months from the waist down. Thankfully, I was able to regain some function in my right leg, but I was still in a wheelchair,” he added.
According to the PVA’s Wisconsin Chapter website, the organization’s mission was to improve the quality of life for nationwide veterans and others with spinal cord injury or disease. .
Mulkey was grateful for the gift and that the chair is tough enough for all weather conditions and even has a place to charge a phone for safety.
The veteran’s first endeavor would be to accomplish something he had long dreamed of.
“I want to go up the hill next to my house,” Mulkey explained. “I’ve looked at this hill for the last nine years that I’ve lived on it, and I’ve never been able to get up it and you know without help or something.”
L&T can overcome a weak economy thanks to this factor
mini
Credit Suisse is concerned about the lack of private orders for Larsen & Toubro, but it highlights factors that will help the company weather a weak economy.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd’s diverse portfolio of orders and clients will help the engineering and infrastructure conglomerate weather weak economic conditions, according to a Credit Suisse report.
For the April-June period, L&T’s order inflow increased to Rs 41,800 crore from Rs 26,600 crore during the same period last year. There was a substantial increase in overseas orders, which nearly doubled year-on-year.
West Asia was a substantial contributor, with nearly 35% of order intake coming from the region over the past 12 months. Credit Suisse said the pace of orders from West Asia may continue due to the company’s merits, such as its physical presence and track record.
The brokerage expressed concern over the lack of orders from the private sector. On an absolute basis, they are still below the average of Rs 30,000 crore between FY11 and FY13. Even orders from state governments are below their historic weight and may create opportunities in the future, according to the memo.
With a 25% higher FY22 backlog, the business may also benefit from pent-up execution. It may also boost the company’s revenue, which has barely budged since FY19.
Here are some of the other points from the Credit Suisse report:
Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading up 0.8% at Rs 1,892.50 as of 1:15 p.m.
Daily horoscope for August 26, 2022
Lunar Alert: Caution! Avoid major purchases or decisions from 2:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. EDT today (all day until 5:30 p.m. PDT). After that, the Moon shifts from Leo to Virgo.
Happy Birthday Friday, August 26, 2022:
You are calm, level-headed, practical and intelligent. Fair and optimistic, you have high standards in everything you do. Simplicity is the key to your world this year. Work on creating solid foundations, either physically in a tangible way or internal structures in your mind. Strengthen your security for the future.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
Note to parents: this is an accident-prone day for your children, so be careful. Know where your children are at all times. Meanwhile, social plans could suddenly change today. An event may be delayed or canceled. Protect yourself against sports accidents. Romantic partners might stir the pot just to see the fur fly. Tonight: Stay flexible.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★
Do what you can to maintain peace and harmony at home, because something unexpected will happen. This could have an impact on your finances. It could suddenly change the look of your home. Fill the fridge, because a surprise company could pass. Don’t buy anything but food and gasoline until the Moon Alert is over. Tonight: Stay calm.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★
It’s an interesting day! A short impulsive trip can be one of the reasons you see new places and meet new faces. You will also hear some interesting news, as today is full of detours, changes and exciting surprises. Pay attention to everything you do to avoid accidents. Tonight: something unexpected.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★
Be aware of Moon Alert restrictions if you are making financial transactions today. Do not buy or accept anything of importance until the Lunar Alert is over. During this time, protect your belongings against loss, theft or damage. Tonight: Be on your guard.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★
Today you seek excitement and stimulation, especially through romance. Unfortunately, you might be tempted to start a fight to satisfy your need for thrills and chills. It’s a flirtatious day full of impulsive energy that could take you anywhere. Tonight: Stay calm.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★
It’s a hectic day. You feel like you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Something happening behind the scenes might surprise you. Or maybe you’re waiting for something to happen. There is a subtle electrical undercurrent to this day. Tonight: A surprise.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★
Friendships are subject to sudden changes today. A friend might surprise you by doing or saying something you least expect. Or maybe you will meet someone who is a real character, fascinating but unusual. Maybe your involvement with a club will change. Tonight: Be careful.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★
Relations with parents, bosses and the police are unpredictable today. Be careful if you have something to hide, because you could get caught. If something goes wrong, never underestimate the power of courtesy. Don’t volunteer for anything. Tonight: Be aware.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★★
Travel plans may be changed or canceled today. Likewise, matters related to legal matters, medical situations, or anything related to media or higher education are subject to explosive energy and change. You don’t just sit there getting dusty. Tonight: Delays.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★
Check your bank details today because something could be interrupting your ability to access your money. In the meantime, unexpected changes may occur which affect the arrangements in place regarding estates and insurance matters. Don’t agree to anything important today because of the lunar alert. Some of you may or may not receive a windfall. Tonight: Check your finances.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★
A partner, spouse, or friend might do something that surprises you today. They might want to change the terms of the relationship. They might introduce you to someone who is different or unusual. Don’t agree to anything important until the Moon Alert is over. Tonight: be patient.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★
Problems related to your health are unpredictable today. Something might surprise you. Likewise, something related to your pets might catch you off guard. (It could be an accident-prone day for your pet.) During this time, disruptions to your work are likely, especially with co-workers. Tonight: Stay cool.
BORN TODAY
Actress, comedian Melissa McCarthy (1970), NASA physicist, mathematician Katherine Johnson (1918), actor Mike Colter (1976)
Tata’s Indian hotels on track to hit 300 hotel mark by 2025
New Delhi:
Tata Group’s hotel company, Indian Hotels Co Ltd, said on Friday it was on track to achieve its target portfolio of a total of 300 hotels by 2025.
The company currently has 242 hotels, including 61 under development, in total across brands such as the Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger with a total of 29,000 rooms.
As part of its “Ahvaan 2025” strategy, IHCL said it will expand its footprint in relatively untapped destinations such as northeast India, in addition to key global markets that have significant customer crossover with India, through strategic partnerships.
Over the past 24 months, IHCL has grown rapidly with two hotel signings every month, the company’s managing director and CEO, Puneet Chhatwal, said in a statement.
“IHCL is well positioned to achieve our target of a portfolio of 300 hotels by 2025, guided by an asset-light model to achieve profitable growth,” he added.
As part of the expansion, the company’s flagship Taj will have 100 hotels by 2025, up from 89 currently.
Similarly, the Vivanta and SeleQtions brands will grow to a portfolio of 75 hotels from the current 64. Another brand, Ginger, will see the number rise to 125 hotels over the period from 89 currently, a company official said.
IHCL is also expanding its “amã Stays & Trails” branded homestay portfolio to 500 properties by 2025, from the current 98 bungalows.
In terms of geography, an IHCL spokesperson said, “We will continue to build our presence in major metros, financial and state capitals, major Tier II cities, shopping malls and popular tourist routes…We will continue also our legacy of pioneering new destinations by expanding our footprint in relatively untapped destinations such as the North East.”
In addition, IHCL will also seek to strengthen its presence in “key global markets that have substantial customer crossover with India, through strategic partnerships.”
“This includes destinations across the Indian subcontinent, in cities that are on popular travel routes, particularly among the Indian diaspora. The Middle East will continue to be an important focal point for us – we have a fourth Taj hotel in Dubai and one in Makkah is currently in the works,” the spokesperson said.
As part of its “Ahvaan 2025” strategy announced earlier this year in May, IHCL said it would target a portfolio of 300 hotels, have a 33% EBITDA margin with a 35% contribution from New Business and Management Fee EBITDA by FY 2025-26.
As part of the program, the hotel company said it is also focusing on restructuring its portfolio to achieve a 50:50 mix between its owned/leased and managed hotels, which currently stands at 54:46. that there will be a combination of management contracts for Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta hotels, expansion of the Ginger brand will be primarily through operating leases, the company added.
