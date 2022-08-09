Rudy Giuliani ‘concerned’ for Trump as he calls FBI raid ‘sad night for America’

The FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida is a “sad night for America”, according to longtime Trump friend and former attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The FBI broke into a safe in Trump’s lavish home on Monday and is said to have been looking for classified documents he allegedly brought with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after his presidency ended – which , if true, could be a violation of federal law.

Appearing on WABC Radio’s “The Rita Cosby Show” on Monday night, the former New York mayor called the raid “fake” and said it “went far beyond politics.”

“It’s a very, very sad night for America, and for me personally, who spent many years of my life in the Department of Justice at the lowest and highest levels and worked closely with the FBI to put some of the worst criminals of the 20th century in prison,” Giuliani told host Rita Cosby.

“I am ashamed of the leadership of the FBI and the Department of Justice, ashamed of two great institutions. They will go down in history as probably the two worst attorneys general and directors in the FBI.

Trump confirmed that his Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI on Monday. Reuters

Giuliani said the raid on Trump’s Florida home is “an absolute disgrace” and an “embarrassment as an American.”

The National Archives and Records Administration said it found classified documents in 15 boxes at the residence earlier this year and alerted the FBI. Officers executed a search warrant on Monday to search for additional presidential records that Trump may have moved to his Florida estate.

“We no longer have justice in America, they have trashed it. This is Biden’s police state. A sad night for America,” Trump’s pal added.

The FBI is said to have been looking for classified documents that Trump brought with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. Reuters

Giuliani called the move “completely political,” saying, “This is brought in by an administration run by a criminal, Joe Biden, who got $31 million from China and the FBI doesn’t think it affects our security. national.

“Or his son, whose crimes on the hard drive are so obvious, you have to be a fool to miss them. And the FBI doesn’t care, nor does our corrupt attorney general.

The Republican said he feared the former president could be charged with a crime, adding that “everyone should be concerned.”

Authorities surround Mar-a-Lago’s house, blockading the area. Reuters

Asked if he thought President Joe Biden knew about the raid in advance, Giuliani said, “I don’t know if he would remember if he had. I think President Biden has dementia. If you don’t realize that, you don’t know what dementia is.

“The man clearly functions with much less than a full brain. He’s always been stupid, but now he has dementia. I’ve known him for 35 years, and he’s probably one of the dumbest people I’ve ever seen. have never known.

The raid comes as the Justice Department examines Trump’s actions in its criminal investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election. That investigation is separate from the department’s investigation into his handling of classified documents.

Federal law prohibits the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, though it’s possible Trump could try to argue that as president he was the ultimate declassification authority.